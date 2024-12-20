Subscribe
🧊 The Tapa Weekend: January 10
A Banksy museum, Cirque du Soleil and a shopping outlet.
Jan 10
The Tapa Newsletter
🥊 This Week in Spain: Sánchez Goes After Musk
Also: The first dumb scandal of the year and a lavish royal birthday party.
Jan 9
The Tapa Newsletter
December 2024
🎄The Tapa Weekend: December 20
The Christmas lottery draw, an Agatha Christie play and another Christmas market.
Dec 20, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
🎁 This Week in Spain: Sánchez's Nightmare Before Christmas
Also: A legendary actor dies, Don Jr. drops by and a new members-only club in town.
Dec 19, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
⛸️ The Tapa Weekend: December 13
Ice skating, Christmas markets and some opera, because why not.
Dec 13, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
🪖This Week in Spain: Franco's 50th Deathiversary
Also: Spain takes a pass on the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and a mass funeral in Valencia.
Dec 12, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
👸🏻 The Tapa Weekend: December 6
The new royal portraits, an exhibit on Max Ernst and a couple of intense plays.
Dec 6, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
🚴♀️ This Week in Spain: Glovo Abandons Freelance Model
Also: The rainbow flag is in the news again and an anti-abortion summit raises eyebrows.
Dec 5, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
November 2024
🌟 The Tapa Weekend: November 29
Christmas lights are finally here, plus a gospel festival and a play about grammar.
Nov 29, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
💣 This Week in Spain: Sh*t Hits the Fan
Aldama spills the beans, the prime time war heats up and a royal portrait.
Nov 28, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
🎅🏻 The Tapa Weekend: November 22
Christmas markets are back, a monologue about time and some poetry for a change.
Nov 22, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
💥 This Week in Spain: Chaos Returns to Parliament
Also: An update on Valencia, Nadal's goodbye and trouble at EFE.
Nov 21, 2024
The Tapa Newsletter
