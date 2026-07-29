What Does It Mean to Be Spanish Today?

Who Belongs in Spain? In this episode of The Bubble Podcast, we explore one of the biggest questions shaping modern Spain: identity.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Spain, Per-Arne Hjelmborn, joins us to talk about the viral “No Somos Tan S(u)ecos” campaign and why so many Spaniards still see Swedes as cold and distant.

Ian Mount and Adrián Bono then unpack Spain’s record-breaking migrant regularization, the political battle over immigration, and the controversy surrounding the Ley de Nietos, asking how these policies could reshape the country’s future.

Finally, Ignacio de los Reyes sits down with writer and philosopher Elizabeth Duval to reflect on how Spain has change, and what it really means to be Spanish today.

Whether you’re living in Spain or simply trying to understand the country beyond the headlines, this episode offers essential context on one of the defining debates shaping Spain today.

👇 We’d love to hear from you.

What do you think defines being Spanish today?

Created in collaboration with A13 Content.

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