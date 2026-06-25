The Mystery Around Mango Founder Isak Andic’s Death

What really happened to Isak Andic, the billionaire founder of Mango?

In this episode of The Bubble Podcast, we unpack the growing mystery around the death of one of Spain’s most important business figures after new developments in the case raised fresh questions about what happened on that Montserrat hiking trail.

We also swap ideas for enjoying summer in Spain without spending a fortune, from affordable plans to the charm of verbenas, fiestas de pueblo, and traditional summer festivals across the country.

And in the second half of the episode, we sit down with an immigration and relocation expert to talk about the most common bureaucracy mistakes people make when moving to Spain — and how to avoid them.

This episode is brought to you by Bureaucracy.es, a trusted immigration and relocation agency helping people move to Spain with clarity and confidence.

Whether you’re relocating as a remote worker, retiring in Spain, taking a career break, or living off savings abroad, their team helps navigate digital nomad visas, non-lucrative visas, residency renewals and the Spanish bureaucracy behind the move.

The Bubble is an English-language newsletter and podcast about Spain.

Subscribe for free at www.thebubble.com.

Hosted by Adrián Bono, Ian Mount and Ignacio de los Reyes.

Created in collaboration with A13 Content.