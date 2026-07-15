Is a PP+VOX government inevitable in Spain?

Pedro Sánchez is under pressure like never before.

Corruption scandals continue to pile up around his party, Parliament remains paralysed by political deadlock, and most polls suggest a PP–Vox coalition could become Spain’s next government.

But is that really inevitable?

This week on The Bubble Podcast, we sit down with one of Spain’s best-known political scientists, Pablo Simón, to unpack what lies ahead for Spanish politics—and what it means for everyone living, working or investing in Spain.

Listen, watch and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you enjoy the show, leave us a rating, review or comment. It helps more people discover The Bubble and allows us to keep making episodes that explain life in Spain.

💼 Autónomo or company?

But that’s not all.

We also answer one of the questions we receive most often from readers:

Should you register as an autónomo or set up a company in Spain?

Together with Héctor López Vázquez, Head of Corporate Law at Lexidy, we explain the differences, tax implications and common mistakes that freelancers and entrepreneurs should know before getting started.

And finally…

🍻 Making friends in Spain

Why is making friends in Spain sometimes harder than people expect?

We discuss Spanish social culture, why dinner parties aren’t really a thing, whether it’s normal to talk to strangers at a bar, and what newcomers often misunderstand about building friendships here.

This episode is brought to you by Lexidy, helping founders and companies navigate the legal side of doing business in Spain.

Hosted by Adrián Bono, Ian Mount and Ignacio de los Reyes.

We’d love to hear from you.