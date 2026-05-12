Planning Your Next Trip to Spain? Start with These Essential Places

If you’ve ever felt that Spain is harder to understand than it first appears, you’re not alone.

In our latest Substack Live, we spoke with Miguel Balsa Campos, creator of History of Spain, about the destinations, historical periods and local traditions that offer a deeper understanding of the country.

Miguel explained why the Spanish Civil War, while important, is only one small chapter in a much longer story — and why travelers should look much further back to understand what they’re seeing in cities like Toledo, Salamanca, León, Burgos and Oviedo.

Highlights from the conversation

09:54 — Why Toledo may be the most underrated city in Spain for history lovers.

13:35 — The growing popularity of the Camino de Santiago and the spiritual meaning many travelers miss.

15:33 — Was Atlantis actually near Cádiz? A surprisingly entertaining detour.

17:57 — How to design a summer itinerary through Spain based on history, culture and regional diversity.

24:40 — Why the Spanish Civil War can be overused as a shortcut for explaining Spain.

27:05 — Salamanca, Oviedo, León and their surprising historical significance.

38:00 — Spain’s most fascinating festivals , from San Fermín to Mallorca’s demon-filled summer celebrations.

43:00 — Ancient Iberian traditions that may still echo in today’s local customs.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video!

For more fascinating stories about Spain’s history, culture and identity in English, subscribe to History of Spain on Substack. And if you’d like to stay on top of what’s happening in Spain today — without the noise — subscribe to The Bubble.

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