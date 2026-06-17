Foods That Explain Spain: The Summer Guide You Actually Need

What should you eat if you’re spending summer in Spain?

We sat down with Miguel Balsa Campos, creator of History of Spain and Flavors of Spain, to discuss the country’s most iconic summer dishes, underrated restaurants, regional food traditions and the never-ending debate over whether tortilla should contain onions (of course it should, you monster!)

Along the way, we covered everything from salmorejo and migas 🤤 to Basque cooking clubs, Mallorcan taverns, prehistoric diets and why Spain might be one of the best countries in the world for food lovers.

Highlights from the conversation

03:20 — Salmorejo vs. gazpacho: Why many Spaniards consider salmorejo the ultimate summer dish.

07:50 — Why Madrid has some of Spain’s best seafood: Despite being hundreds of kilometers from the coast.

09:00 — Percebes, barnacles and Mallorca’s seafood culture: Adrián explains the seafood that traumatized him as a child.

13:05 — How Spanish food has changed: From frog legs disappearing from menus to the rise of sushi, specialty coffee and international cuisine.

16:10 — What did Spaniards eat before potatoes and tomatoes? A fascinating look at Spanish cuisine before the Columbian Exchange.

18:30 — Ferran Adrià’s controversial potato-chip tortilla: A surprisingly successful shortcut to Spain’s most beloved dish.

28:30 — The secret behind Basque cuisine: How traditional cooking clubs known as txokos helped create one of the world’s most celebrated gastronomic cultures.

31:10 — Why Valencians hate dinner paella: A lesson in regional food rules and culinary etiquette.

32:30 — The best patatas bravas in Spain? Ian makes a bold claim about a beloved Barcelona institution.

34:15 — The old-school Spanish bars that are disappearing: Why locals miss the traditional taverns, waiters and food culture that once defined Spanish cities.

48:45 — The ultimate food guide to the Camino de Santiago: A preview of a future conversation exploring Spain through its pilgrimage route.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video!

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