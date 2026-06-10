What Happens When Spain Stops Trusting America?

European officials carrying burner phones. Questions about NATO’s future. Growing tensions between Washington and Madrid.

In the latest episode of The Bubble Podcast, Amanda Sloat — former Special Assistant to President Joe Biden and Senior Director for Europe at the White House National Security Council — joins The Bubble Podcast to discuss the rapid deterioration of the transatlantic relationship under the Orange Menace and why Spain has emerged as one of the European countries most willing to challenge Washington.

Highlights from the conversation

01:25 — Why Spain has become Trump’s biggest critic in Europe

01:54 — The moment Europe stopped trusting America

02:19 — How Spain challenged Washington

05:03 — Could the US leave its military bases in Spain?

07:21 — Are students and academics abandoning America?

12:51 — Americans are asking if Spain is still safe for them

17:00 — The damage will take a generation to repair

About our guest

Amanda Sloat is Professor of Practice at IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs in Madrid. Before moving to Spain, she served as Special Assistant to President Joe Biden and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, helping shape US policy towards Europe during one of the most consequential periods in recent history.

This interview was originally published as part of the latest episode of The Bubble Podcast, which also explores Spain’s biggest political scandal in years and Spain’s chances at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.