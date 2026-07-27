Spanish food explained: what Spanish people actually eat

When people think of Spanish food, they usually picture paella, tapas and sangría. But Spanish cuisine is far more diverse than most visitors realize.

In this Substack Live, we sat down with award-winning food writer and Spain Explained host Marti Buckley to explore what Spanish people actually eat, why Spain’s regional cuisines are so different, and how food offers one of the best windows into Spanish culture.

From menú del día and salmorejo to jamón ibérico, sherry and vermouth, this conversation is packed with practical tips for anyone living in Spain or planning a trip.

👇 We’d love to hear from you in the comments:

What’s your favorite Spanish dish? Which traditional Spanish food do you think is the most underrated, or the most overrated? And what’s the biggest food culture shock you’ve experienced since moving to Spain?

And who should we invite next? Mention your favorite food writer, chef, or Spain-focused newsletter we’d love to feature in a future Substack Live.

In this Substack Live:

04:25 — Why there is no such thing as “ Spanish food ”

06:30 — Why Spanish cuisine is still underrated compared to French and Italian food

10:15 — Why the world is finally discovering Spain’s food culture

12:05 — The best places to eat in Spain

13:50 — The biggest misconceptions about Spanish food

15:20 — Exploring Spain’s regional cuisines

17:42 — The biggest food culture shocks after moving to Spain

19:10 — Spain’s most underrated dishes : salmorejo, gazpacho and more

20:25 — Is paella overrated? Plus, the great croquetas debate

22:00 — Rioja, Ribera or Jerez? Understanding Spanish wine

24:00 — The Spanish supermarket essentials every newcomer should buy

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video!

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