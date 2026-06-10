The Bubble Podcast: Pedro Sánchez Under Pressure

Amanda Sloat, former White House adviser to President Joe Biden, joins The Bubble Podcast to discuss the Trump administration, NATO, Spain-US relations and Pedro Sánchez.

We also examine a scandal linked to José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and the PSOE, and ask whether Spain’s government is facing its biggest political challenge yet.

And finally, two of our least qualified sports pundits attempt to explain everything you need to know about Spain’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, from Spain’s historic 2010 victory to cultural icons like Naranjito and Manolo el del Bombo.

Hosted by Ian Mount, Adrián Bono and Ignacio de los Reyes.

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