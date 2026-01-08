The Bubble Newsletter

The Bubble Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
9h

Impressive newsletter structure that manages to make regional political drama actually digestible for outsiders. The Venezuela-Spain corruption angle through Delcy Rodriguez is wild, especially with that gold bar transaction thread just sitting there unresolved. Madrid's economic overtake of Catalonia since 2017 is one of those trend lines that probably tells us more about European cities competing globally than any traditional regional rivalry framework would suggest. Also the hot Gaspar drama is peak modern Spain andprobably deserves its own anthropology paper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bubble Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture