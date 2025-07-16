The Bubble Newsletter

The Bubble Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Max Simon's avatar
Russell Max Simon
2m

I'm in Catalunya, just bought an apartment in Barcelona, and my girlfriend is just selling her apartment in a nearby town after dismissing the idea of converting it into a long-term rental, as a result of the new laws. All this stuff is very close to home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bubble Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture