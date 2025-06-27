Madrid | Issue #104

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

This is an AI-generated image of what we wished we looked like.

Happy Friday!

We’ve officially entered melt-your-face-off season, and Madrid isn’t holding back.

With temperatures higher than your rent and no mercy from the sun gods, you’d think we’d all stay home curled under the A/C. But alas, this week is packed with things to do, see, dance to, sip on, and sweat through.

There are massive concerts (Imagine Dragons, anyone?), techno marathons, royal tapestry expos, and post-party vermouth strolls. Madrid is serving options hotter than the sidewalk at noon.

So grab your fan and remember to hydrate! The first heat wave of the year arrives tomorrow, and it will be merciless.

Enjoy!

1.🐉 Imagine Dragons Lands in Madrid This Weekend

Get ready, fans of good, noble music. Imagine Dragons is crashing into Madrid this weekend for a massive show as part of their LOOM World Tour, their first-ever stadium tour.

Yes, that band you used to cry to during “Demons” 12 years ago (don’t even try to deny it) is still very much alive, and apparently thriving. The Las Vegas alt-rockers, fronted by hot af great singer Dan Reynolds, are promoting LOOM, their sixth studio album, which somehow manages to blend their signature cinematic drama with a lighter, breezier sound.

Style change. And while in the past we had grown used to their post-apocalyptic breakdowns, this album is more about sunlit emotional growth.

OK, Gen Xer . In case you don’t know who they are, Imagine Dragons blew up in 2012 with Night Visions, a fantastic album that gave us classics such as Radioactive and Demons.

They’ve racked up a Grammy, a handful of AMAs, and even a song on the Arcane: League of Legends soundtrack (don’t ask how we know this, we just do).

Madrid is one of just 16 cities on this European leg, and between the heatwave, the early Pride parties, and now this concert, the city couldn’t be more alive.

🖥️ What: Imagine Dragons

📍 Where: Avenida de Luis Aragonés s/n, Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

📅 When: June 28, 9:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Starting at €65

2.🎭 Bernarda y Poncia: A sequel to Spain’s most dramatic matriarch hits the stage

The House of Bernarda Alba is an iconic Spanish tragedy by playwright Federico García Lorca that premiered in 1945 and is often seen as a feminist classic. Anyway — spoiler alert — the play ends with Adela's suicide. (Sorry if we’re ruining it for you, but you’ve had 80 years to see it.)

Anyway, Lorca was assassinated in 1936 , right after completing the play so he never got to write a sequel. However, contemporary Spanish playwright Pilar Ávila decided to write a sequel that is set eight years later and explores what happened to the surviving characters. (These types of unofficial sequels are often referred to as “apocryphal fiction” as they are not part of the original canon.)

As the story continues , the ghosts of that suffocating, fan-waving household are not ready to stay buried. This compelling sequel picks up right where Lorca left off, dragging secrets, resentments, and repressed emotions back into the blazing Andalusian sun.

The two-act play stretches across 12 intense hours of a summer day. It’s all there: the claustrophobia, the tension, and yes — the questions we’ve had for decades, such as: does Bernarda Alba actually have feelings?

The play blends classic dramatic structure with poetic flashes and balances its homage to Lorca with a fresh lens that dares to peek behind those tightly drawn curtains. A must see.

🖥️ What: Bernarda y Poncia

📍 Where: Teatro Lara, Calle Corredera Baja de San Pablo 15, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Sept. 27. Saturdays at 6:15 p.m..

🎟 Tickets: €23

3.😈 Evil iconography: A sinful summer at Madrid’s Royal Collections Gallery

You won’t have to imagine dragons here—you’ll see them.

If you’ve ever wanted to see wrath, lust, and envy woven in silk and gold thread, this summer’s your chance, as Madrid’s Gallery of Royal Collections is hosting a truly rare exhibit: the first-ever public display of two 16th-century Flemish tapestry series on the Seven Deadly Sins: wrath, gluttony, pride, lust, sloth, envy, and greed.

These masterpieces once belonged to Queen Mary of Hungary and Philip II, two royals you’ve never heard of. Until now, the series have lived largely in private royal archives. Woven in the Netherlands and loaded with symbolic drama, they’re basically what David Fincher would have created had he been alive during the Renaissance.

The exhibition marks the second anniversary of the gallery, which has rapidly become one of Spain’s most prestigious cultural institutions. Alongside the tapestries, the museum is rolling out a rich program of talks, guided tours, contemporary art, film, music, and dance through July 6 to celebrate its growing legacy and reimagine how we engage with Spain’s vast royal heritage.

It’s great for art history nerds, sin enthusiasts — or David Fincher fans.

🖥️ What: Iconography of Evil

📍 Where: Galería de las Colecciones Reales, Calle del Bailén 8, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Sept. 28. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €14

4. 👑 Kings & Queens: The Art of Being (Your Own) Other Half

Photo credit: Léon Hendrickx

Where photography meets drag, split-screen style.

If you’re looking for something that’ll mess with your brain and delight your soul, Kings & Queens might just be it. And just in time for the Pride pregame.

This internationally acclaimed photo series features drag kings and queens posing next to their better half: themselves. Thanks to the magic of photo montage, each image captures one person as two versions: their everyday self and their fabulously queer alter ego.

The result is a beautiful and occasionally hilarious meditation on identity, performance, and the refusal to be put in a binary box.

The project is the brainchild of Dutch photographer Léon Hendrickx and drag artist Snorella, who set out to explore what happens when we stop pretending we’re just “one thing.”

Forget man vs. woman, masc vs. femme — this series celebrates the full, chaotic spectrum of self. It’s not a protest and it’s not overtly political, but it hits like a glitter bomb of truth: we all contain multitudes, and we all deserve to be seen.

Drag fans, gender theorists, and lovers of high-concept visual storytelling: this one’s for you.

🖥️ What: Kings and Queens

📍 Where: V22, Calle de Vallehermoso 22, Madrid.

📅 When: June 28 to July 1. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Check website.

5.🪩 Cocoon: 12 hours of techno, legends, and open-air madness

Brace yourselves, club kids. Coccoon, one of the most iconic brands in global electronic music culture, lands at the Madrid Autocine for the first time ever this Saturday, and it’s not coming quietly.

It’s gonna be a 12-hour marathon of electronic music in which this legendary techno collective brings with it the heavy artillery: Sven Väth, the godfather of German techno himself, will close the event with a three-hour set that promises to be nothing short of ritualistic.

Joining him on deck duty are Carl Craig (straight from Detroit’s holy temples of sound), Marcel Dettmann (Berlin’s Berghain poster boy), Raresh (a Romanian minimal hero), and Raxon, whose hypnotic vibe is pure future. Rising stars Diem and Manili round out a lineup that reads more like a pilgrimage than a party.

If you’re just here for the vibes and a beat that never drops the ball, this is one of those rare nights where Madrid feels like Berlin, Detroit, and Ibiza rolled into one. And it’s all taking place in the open air, along with a pounding bass, and a sunset that slowly gives way to strobes.

🖥️ What: Coccoon

📍 Where: Autocine Madrid, Calle de la Isla de Java 2, Madrid.

📅 When: June 28, 12 p.m. to midnight

🎟 Tickets start at €40

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🏖️ We all wish we were Michael Douglas (a little)

diariovasco A post shared by @diariovasco

🇪🇸 Turning lemons into lemonade, San Sebastian style

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

🧨 How Spain is different from the U.S., basically

elespanol2015 A post shared by @elespanol2015

🍸 One bar to try this weekend: Bad Company 1920

🍂 The Concept: A speakeasy that doesn’t just look like a 1920s mob joint — it is one. From the secret password to the stylish prohibition-era décor and staff dressed like Peaky Blinders, every detail is a full-on immersive gamble.

The Experience:

Password required. Check their Instagram for the monthly code. Ring the buzzer, deliver it, and you're in. Guided descent. A host may “escort” you downstairs—gun or vault door included. Mood‑setting décor & soundtrack. Velvet armchairs, jazz, swing and classic soul set the scene.

📍The location: Calle Miguel Moya 8, Madrid. Two doors down from the bustle of Gran Vía. It’s like stepping into a locked vault from 1923.

🧃The Drinks: With around 20 signature cocktails served in deceptive containers, each drink is not just a beverage, but a theatrical reveal. House-made spirits, and pre‑1933 techniques reinforce the retro authenticity.

Top pick: The Peaky Blinders : smoky whisky served under a “blinding cap”.

For something different, go for the Milshake: rum, coconut kefir, strawberry‑vanilla cordial, topped with white‑chocolate foam

💥 One recommendation: Book ahead via Instagram and mention you’re in the mood for a show-stopping cocktail. Try the “Máquina de escribir”, served on a mini typewriter.

🍣 Umiko: Madrid’s Wildest Omakase Experience

🍱 The concept: High-end Japanese meets Madrid flair. Tucked into a quiet street near El Retiro, Umiko is not your typical sushi spot. This restaurant is elegant cuisine dressed in tattoos and techno; an omakase adventure with edge. At Umiko, sushi becomes storytelling, where the chefs are your narrators.

📍The location: C. de los Madrazo, 6, Madrid.

Tip: Book ahead during peak hours or visit early to snag a good table, especially if you want that patio seat.

🍤 The food: Umiko’s tasting menu is a thrill ride. Expect pristine Japanese technique colliding with global twists: Jerez sauces, curry foams, Iberian pork nigiri.

Every dish is unique , delivered with theatrical flair. It’s sushi, but not as you know it.

There’s a reverence for the product — bluefin, uni, carabinero, paired with a sense of fun. The wine and sake pairings alongside the slick interiors offer a truly special weekend dinner experience.

💥 One recommendation. If they’re serving the “Gunkan de tuétano con anguila”, do not hesitate.

📝 Additional reporting by Isabel Valenzuela.

