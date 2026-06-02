🚨 Welcome to Props — The Bubble's new real estate newsletter. Every week, we'll bring you the trends, news, scoops, scandals, and personalities in Spanish real estate. From deep dives on prices to exclusive Q&As, you'll get everything you could possibly want (and more!) on Spain's property market. So sit back, read, and enjoy! (And please send your tips, comments, suggestions, and all-cash offers to ian@thebubble.com.)

Also, this edition of Props is free — but it won’t always be. We’re moving to a paid model next week, and early subscribers get a 60-day free trial. If you like what you’re reading, now’s the time.

Is this the end?

Here's a provocative idea: Spain's real estate boom is over.

No, we're not saying we're in a bubble that is about to pop and send prices plunging. In fact, we published a deep dive titled 5 Reasons We’re Not in a Property Bubble, and we meant it. Instead, we're saying the property market has run out of road. The prices may soon stop rising. The crazy boom could be over. Se acabó.

Let us count the ways:

🏗️ Property News Roundup

💎 Property of the week

The owners of this house really wanted to live in an embassy. ( Idealista )

This villa in Las Rozas can be yours for €7.9M. Add to cart before someone else does!