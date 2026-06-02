🏠 Is this the end of Spain's real estate boom?
The road may be running out.
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Is this the end?
Here's a provocative idea: Spain's real estate boom is over.
No, we're not saying we're in a bubble that is about to pop and send prices plunging. In fact, we published a deep dive titled 5 Reasons We’re Not in a Property Bubble, and we meant it. Instead, we're saying the property market has run out of road. The prices may soon stop rising. The crazy boom could be over. Se acabó.
Let us count the ways:
The big problem? Demand destruction. Prices have risen so far, so fast, that the great majority of Spaniards just can't afford to buy a place. “Upper-middle-class buyers in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia are not willing to pay the high prices property owners are asking,” the economist Gonzalo Bernardos of the University of Barcelona wrote recently. Or in the words of María Matos, the director of studies at Fotocasa, “Prices are pushing the limits of access for a growing segment” of the population.
Plus, the larger economic and social situation is changing. “All the factors driving demand and supporting prices are about to lose steam: migration flows will slow, leading to a gradual cooling of the labor market, while interest rates are rising again,” wrote Ángel Talavera, chief economist for Europe at Oxford Economics, in the recently published Housing market gets hotter, but could be turning a corner. “Affordability is being compromised, especially in the most expensive areas where most demand is concentrated, which has led to a drop in sales at the beginning of the year. We believe this foreshadows slower price increases going forward.”
In fact, a slowdown may already be here. According to INE, the national stats service, housing sales have slipped 2.6% during the first trimester of 2026.
“Rather than a change of cycle, we are entering a phase of moderation or slowdown in the traditional residential segment, where access to financing and the loss of purchasing power are setting a ceiling in some zones,” notes José Antonio Muro, CEO of Grupo Tecnitasa.
So unsold houses are piling up. Idealista is seeing “a slowdown in purchases that is causing a gradual accumulation of unsold properties,” says Francisco Iñareta, an Idealista spokesman. “Although we are still at historically low levels [of available properties], prices are beginning to react; they are still rising, but not at the rate of last year.”
As sales slip, an increasing number of sellers are cutting their asking price. Evidence? On Idealista, 14% of listings cut their prices during the first three months of the year, compared to 11% a year. ago. Big cutters? Barcelona (21%), Madrid (20%), Málaga, Sevilla, Valencia, and Zaragoza (18%).
And prices are actually falling in some places. According to data from the property portal Pisos.com, prices actually fell in April in almost half of Spain's provincial capitals — including Valencia.
Mortgage rates are about to rise, too. Investors expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates 0.75 percentage points this year in an attempt to fight rising inflation (thank you, Orange Menace), which will flow through to more expensive mortgage rates and push more buyers out of the market.
A final warning. We said we don't believe this is a bubble. And we're sticking to that. But the IMF has worries: In its latest report on Spain, the organization warned of the “potential risks arising from the rapid increase in housing prices.” Specifically, it has observed “the first signs of a relaxation of bank lending criteria.” And this could, in the long run, create “vulnerabilities in the financial sector.” Not great.
🏗️ Property News Roundup
Spain is the most attractive European destination for hotel investors for the third year running. Maybe that's why Azora is preparing to sell a €500m piece of its hotel portfolio — and Merkel Capital is preparing to invest €400m in hotels and student housing.
Rafael Nadal has apparently found his post-tennis career. Palya Assets — a real estate development and investment firm co-owned by Nadal and hotelier Abel Matutes Prats — is backing Armani Residences Marbella, the Italian brand’s first branded residential project in Spain.
Everybody's building housing in Tetuán (Madrid). Like 25 new-build projects in the last three years. Darya Homes is just the latest builder to announce plans.
This monstrous spaceship of a villa in La Moraleja (Madrid) was sold twice —most recently for €14m — before its construction was even begun.
Catalonia will give you a 40-year “emancipation” loan to pay for the 20% of your first home that banks won't cover, if you are 35 or under.
💎 Property of the week
This villa in Las Rozas can be yours for €7.9M. Add to cart before someone else does!