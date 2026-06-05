Madrid | Issue #148

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Here Are 6 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Two giants meet in Madrid this weekend. We are not ready.

It’s Friday again!

There’s no easy way of saying this; this weekend is gonna be a mess. Pope Leo XIV is in town for a series of religious events. And so is Bad Bunny (although not for religious events).

Millions of people from all over Spain and Europe are expected to descend on downtown Madrid this weekend, so traffic will be a nightmare, there will be massive crowds everywhere, and long lines for literally everything.

If you live outside the M-30, chances are your life will be a little easier. But if you live in Centro/Justicia/Chamberí/Salamanca, don’t leave the house. If you do because you need the blessing of the Holy Spirit or want to dwerk/twerk sluttily with Benito, bring some lorazepam. You will need it.

El País has been kind enough to put together a guide with streets to avoid this weekend. Traffic will be shut down. Multiple metro stations in downtown Madrid will be closed, so plan ahead.

Oh, and if you’re not interested in religions like catholicism or reggaeton, we have a few other options for you heathens.

Happy weekend!

1.🇻🇦 Put on your Sunday clothes, people! Pope Leo XIV is in Madrid this weekend with a busy agenda

Holy mackerel! Pope Leo XIV is landing in Spain for his Lift Your Eyes tour, and he’s ready to paint the town red yellow, and white. Madrid is his first stop, marking the first papal visit to the city in 15 years. As we mentioned above, expect big crowds, food stands, and security everywhere. Consider this Catholic Coachella. Let’s go over his very busy agenda!

But wait, there’s more! Because Madrid is pulling a cultural all-nighter. On the night of June 6, 15 museums across the city will open late and for free for the “Yellow and White Night”. Because a papal visit is the perfect excuse for a spontaneous 2 a.m. museum crawl.

🖥️ What: Visit of Pope Leo XIV to Madrid

📍 Where: Multiple locations (Cibeles, Bernabéu, Almudena, IFEMA, Movistar Arena)

📅 When: June 6–9

🎟 Tickets: Free (registration recommended for closer access)

2.🐕 I Love Reggaeton Madrid 2026: If you know all the lyrics to Gasolina, this festival is for you

No tickets to Bad Bunny and no interest in receiving the blessings of Baby Jesus? Fret not, we have a consolation prize for you! The I Love Reggaeton festival is back in Madrid this weekend, turning IFEMA into a massive, open-air throwback to the golden years of reggaeton and electrolatino.

We’re talking about 30+ artists, three outdoor stages, and a lineup we don't know, but if you like reggaeton, you probably do: Tito El Bambino, Henry Méndez, Cali & El Dandee, Lorna, Juan Magán, De La Ghetto… and many more.

The concept for this is simple and effective: pure nostalgia. The festival is designed as a tribute to the early days of reggaeton (remember Gasolina?), before it became the global monster it is today, with a fully synchronized audiovisual show and back-to-back hits that defined an entire generation.

There are two main stages running in parallel (so yes, you will have to make tough decisions), plus food trucks, chill areas, and enough perreo energy to power the city for a week and make you forget that you couldn’t afford Bad Bunny tickets.

Reggaeton might dominate the world now, but this is about where it all started; the era that made it mainstream and gave us the songs everyone still knows by heart. Dale con dale ✌️.

🖥️ What: I Love Reggaeton Festival Madrid 2026

📍 Where: IFEMA Madrid, Av. del Partenón 5, Madrid

📅 When: June 6

🎟 Tickets start at: €51,90 (hurry up, tickets are selling fast)

3. 🎭 La Loba: Bette Davis is back (and she’s not here to be ignored, losers)

What happens when one of Hollywood’s most iconic divas walks into a newsroom and places a classified ad… for herself? That’s the pretty absurd (and quietly devastating) premise of this play now running at the Fernán Gómez.

A magnetic Mélida Molina embodies Bette Davis with bite and vulnerability, delivering a performance that feels both like a tribute to this undying Hollywood legend (at least for the boomers).

The setup is simple: A veteran actress (three kids, decades in the industry, and a certain reputation) demands work in a system that has already decided she’s past her prime.

What unfolds is a sharp, often funny, sometimes uncomfortable look at how the film industry treats women once they age out of desirability, even the ones who helped define it in the first place.

The play leans into its love of classic cinema while pulling back the curtain on its darker dynamics: ego, power, rejection, survival.

Did you know? In 1989, Bette Davis came to Spain to receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival. It was her final public appearance, her last performance.

So trust us, it’s worth watching a character like Bette Davis refuse to fade quietly into irrelevance in this stylish homage to classic Hollywood that doubles as a critique of it.

🖥️ What: La Loba

📍 Where: Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid

📅 When: June 4–21

🎟 Tickets start at €20

4. 🩰 No tutus, no rules: SACRESIZE is the dance show redefining what a body can do

What if ballet, one of the most rigid, body-obsessed art forms out there, suddenly stopped caring about “ideal” bodies? Alberto Velasco offers a bold, unapologetic answer to that question that puts non-normative bodies front and center.

The evening opens with SIZE , a short but striking piece where Velasco turns the “non-normative” body into something poetic, powerful and deeply expressive.

Instead of treating size as a limitation, the choreography reframes it as a space of sensitivity and expansion, supported by an immersive audiovisual setup.

Then comes SACRE, a reimagining of The Rite of Spring that leans into its original themes of tension and ritual but flips the narrative entirely, becoming intense and quietly subversive.

Velasco has built a career around challenging aesthetic norms (and literally wrote the book on it with Pobre, gordo y maricón), and continues to use dance as both an artistic and political tool. It forces you to rethink what dance and beauty are supposed to look like.

🖥️ What: SACRESIZE

📍 Where: Teatros del Canal, Calle de Cea Bermúdez 1, Madrid

📅 When: Through June 7

🎟 Tickets start at €20

5.🎬 FILMADRID: The coolest film festival you’ve probably never heard of is back

Tired of the Netflix algorithm feeding you the same crap over and over? Then you need FILMADRID. The city’s most quietly influential film festival is back for its 12th edition, taking over venues like La Casa Encendida, Cine Doré and Cineteca Madrid with a lineup that leans into auteur-driven cinema.

What makes FILMADRID different is its obsession with discovery; with films that have been making waves in international festivals but haven’t yet landed in Spain. There will be experimental formats, unusual narratives, and directors who are still shaping their voice. In other words: cinema that’s actually good.

The festival’s competitive sections, including the Official Selection and the return of SMART7, double down on that idea. SMART7, in particular, is worth keeping an eye on: a curated selection of seven European films by emerging directors that push boundaries in form and content.

One standout this year is As liñas descontinuas (The Dashed Lines), a debut feature that brings together a 50-year-old woman navigating divorce and a 28-year-old trans man in a moment of personal instability.

FILMADRID has quietly built a reputation as one of the city’s most important cultural events by becoming that place you go to if you want to see what cinema might look like in five years.

🖥️ What: FILMADRID International Film Festival

📍 Where: Various venues across Madrid

📅 When: June 5–14

🎟 Tickets: Check website

6. 🎸 Blockparty Arganzuela: an indie, garage, and punk-fueled festival is the most fun you’ll have this weekend

Not into Catholic Coachella and trying to escape the downtown area? We have one final option for you! It involves guitars, beers, and zero religion. We give you… Blockparty Arganzuela! An open-air festival that returns to Madrid Río with a great lineup.

Set in the Explanada Negra, this is one of those festivals where you’re close to the stage, there aren’t any barriers (literal or emotional), and a crowd that actually cares about the music.

This year’s lineup brings together a mix of indie, garage and punk energy with acts like Die Spitz, Mujeres and Uni Boys leading the charge, alongside Fast Kinds and Sandré, all of them known for turning live shows into something unpredictable. What’s that? You’ve never heard of them? Even better.

Oh, and there’s also food, drinks, and that great Madrid summer vibe in which the sun goes down over the river, people sit down on the ground between sets, and that feeling that you’ve stumbled into something a bit cooler than you expected.

Note: capacity is limited, which keeps things manageable, and if you’re under 16, you’re getting in for free - not a bad way to get your first proper festival experience.

🖥️ What: Blockparty Arganzuela

📍 Where: Madrid Río, Puente de Segovia s/n, Madrid

📅 When: June 6, 3:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €40

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

Idols (2026)

🖥️ What: Idols (Ídolos) | Movie | 2026

📍Where to watch: HBO Max

❓What’s it about: A reckless young motorcycle racer gets a chance to compete in Moto2, but must train with his estranged father, a former racer with a dark past. As he pursues his dreams, an unexpected romance challenges his focus. Think Gran Turismo with motorcycles.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s great if you’re in the mood for an easy, entertaining sports film with just enough emotional weight to keep you invested. Yes, it’s full of cliches (the talented but reckless young rider chasing his dream, the reluctant reunion with an estranged father who might be the only one who can help him get there), but hey, it works. It’s the kind of film you put on, enjoy, and don’t overthink.

💬 English Subtitles: No. You can probably get the gist of it, though.

Abandoned (2026)

🖥️ What: Abandoned (Abandonados) | TV Series (Documentary) | 2026

📍Where to watch: Disney+

❓What’s it about: In 1984, three children were abandoned at a Barcelona train station with no memory of their identity or past. Unclaimed, they were adopted into loving homes. As adults, they now search for their biological parents.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s perfect if you’re tired of true crime that’s all about killers and want something deeper, more human and gripping. The series starts with a mystery and quickly becomes something much more powerful: a story about identity, memory, and the lifelong need to understand where you come from. It’s about people trying to fill a void that has defined their entire lives.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

☕️ La Florida Cafe Bistro: where brunch turns into wine and “just one coffee” turns into hours

What’s it about: A laid-back specialty coffee spot with a sunny terrace overlooking a park, this is one of those places that quietly becomes your go-to. Natural light, good music, and a team that actually remembers your order.

Why you should go: Because it nails the basics, and then some. The coffee is properly done (yes, the flat whites are legit), the focaccia is a standout, and the rotating plato del día makes it a solid lunch option too.

Bottom line: Easy, cozy, and reliably good.

Address: Paseo del Pintor Rosales 70, Madrid

🥂 Splurge! Club Metrópolis is actually worth it

What’s it about: Club Metrópolis has landed exactly as promised: big, bold and unapologetically over the top. Part private club, part boutique hotel, one of Madrid’s most iconic buildings is now a full-on experience.

Why you should go: Because, surprisingly, you can. While some areas are reserved for members, the ground floor, basement, and even the suites are open for bookings. Start upstairs with Tasca Fina, a polished take on the classic Spanish taberna, or go straight to the Barra de Oricios, a seafood-forward counter that feels like a hidden gem in plain sight.

Bottom line: It’s flashy and a little excessive, but that’s exactly why it works.

Address: Alcalá 39, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

😎 Timeline crossover

❤️ Double feature!

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