Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

We’re not sure this is an accurate depiction of the Madrid skyline, but we’ll take it.

It’s Friday again!

Ugh. It was fun while it lasted. The summer is over (fine, technically we have two more weeks, but you know what we mean), and we’re all back in our miserable cubicles/classrooms/coworking desks. Oh well. At least we’re tanned.

The tyranny of the 21st-century routine demands that we reactivate the hamster wheel. How much longer until AI destroys takes over our jobs and we can all happily collect our universal basic income? Asking for a friend.

We digress. This week, Madrid slowly kicks back into gear with a slightly more varied offer for those of us looking forward to Friday evening, but we will still have to wait a few more weeks for the events agenda to start overflowing with options. In the meantime, grab your Pumpkin Spice Latte at the nearest Starbucks and check out the options below.

Happy weekend. 😎

1.💃🏻 Yerbagüena: Flamenco in the purest of forms

Flamenco legend Eva Yerbabuena brings her award-winning show Yerbagüena to Matadero and boy, oh, boy… This isn’t your typical night of stomping heels and screaming “Olé!”. This is a tribute to the late, great Enrique Morente, a love letter to flamenco, and a masterclass in pushing the boundaries of tradition.

The video above says “Flamenco Festival”, but ignore that, it’s from her Yerbagüena performance in New York. This weekend’s show features Yerbabuena herself (natch) alongside a small but mighty crew: guitarist Paco Jarana (also her husband and creative partner), two cantaores, a percussionist, and a palmero. Together, they create a show that’s both intimate and epic, shifting between raw, stripped-down moments and explosive bursts of sound and movement.

Born in Frankfurt to Andalusian parents, Yerbabuena grew up in Granada and began dancing at the age of 12. Over her career, she’s collaborated with Joaquín Cortés, Javier Latorre, and the Ballet Nacional de España, picking up some of the industry’s top honors along the way, including the Premio Nacional de Danza and a Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes.

This is your chance to experience one of flamenco’s modern icons up close. If you already have, you should probably go again.

🖥️ What: Yerbagüena Oscuro Brillante

📍 Where: Centro Danza Matadero, Paseo de la Chopera 14, Madrid

📅 When: Sept. 4-7, check website for schedules

🎟 Tickets: €27

2.🏛️ Jaume Plensa’s return to Madrid with Materia Interior

It had been over 20 years since Madrid hosted a major solo exhibition of Jaume Plensa, one of Spain’s most celebrated contemporary artists. Last October, Espacio Fundación Telefónica changed that by bringing together 15 of Plensa’s sculptures in a show that spans more than three decades of his career.

The exhibit traces Plensa’s artistic evolution, from the abstract, conceptual forms of the early ’90s to the figurative, more sensual works that have defined his later years. Through these pieces, Plensa explores one constant theme: the deep, unrelenting meditation on the human condition.

Born in Barcelona in 1955, Plensa has become a global art heavyweight, with works displayed in some of the world’s most prestigious collections and public spaces. Along the way, he’s earned top honors like the Premio Nacional de Bellas Artes, the Premio Velázquez de las Artes, and even a French Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres medal. That giant white sculpture of a woman’s head in Plaza Colón, in Salamanca? That’s Julia, by Plensa.

This exhibition offers a chance to see the breadth of his vision up close — and to reflect on how his art speaks to the complexities of modern life.

🖥️ What: Jaume Plensa’s Materia Interior

📍 Where: Museo Fundación Telefónica, Calle de Fuencarral 3, Madrid

📅 When: Through Sept. 7. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3. 🍈 La Melonera: Arganzuela’s sweetest end-of-summer tradition

Arganzuela says goodbye to the summer season every September with a celebration that’s equal parts neighborhood block party and historic tradition. Meet Las Fiestas de La Melonera, a four-day festival packed with concerts, kids’ activities, and a lot of actual melons.

The party kicked off yesterday but worry not, there’s still live music each night and legendary artists like Soraya, and an Héroes del Silencio tribute band. During the day, the streets are filled with rides, foam parties, and family-friendly shows, while food stalls keep everyone fueled.

For something truly unique, don’t miss La Carrera de La Melonera on Sunday, a 5k and 10k run where you literally cross the finish line and get a slice of melon.

The festival wraps up next weekend with a traditional mass and procession honoring the Virgen del Puerto, a nod to its origins as a riverside market selling the last melons of the season. See? Tons of melons!

🖥️ What: La Melonera

📍 Where: Calle Arganda & surrounding streets in the Arganzuela district, Madrid

📅 When: Sept. 4-7 (with final events on Sept. 14)

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

4. 🌕 Lunar Eclipse: Watch the blood moon over Madrid

Spain gets front-row seats this Sunday to one of the year’s most dramatic sky shows: a total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon. As the Earth’s shadow swallows the Moon, it will take on an eerie reddish glow, and you don’t need any special glasses to see it.

The eclipse begins at 6:27 p.m., with totality running from 7:31 p.m.-8:53 p.m. and peaking at 8:11 p.m.. Most of Spain will see the full event, while Galicia’s western edge and the Canary Islands will catch it mid-show as the Moon rises (sorry guys).

The moon will rise in Madrid while the total phase is already underway. It will emerge over the horizon at 8:35 p.m., with only about half an hour of totality left. By 8:53 p.m., it will gradually begin to regain its brightness, though it will remain partially eclipsed until 9:56 p.m., when the partial phase ends.

Want the best view of Sunday’s total lunar eclipse? Head somewhere with wide, open skies and minimal light pollution: Cerro del Tío Pío (Vallecas) — Stunning skyline views at the “Parque de las Siete Tetas.” Casa de Campo — Higher spots in Madrid’s biggest park are ideal. Parque Juan Carlos I or Valdebebas — Open spaces with clear sightlines. Outside the city — Rural areas = darker skies and a redder, brighter moon.



For something a bit more urban-chic, grab a cocktail at Azotea del Círculo de Bellas Artes and watch the Moon turn red over the skyline.

🖥️ What: Lunar Eclipse

📍 Where: The night sky.

📅 When: Sept. 7.

5.🛍️ The Salesas Festival & Street Market

Welcome to The Festival by SALESAS, a street market that’s as stylish as the neighborhood itself. This outdoor event takes place on the first Saturday of every month and transforms Calle Campoamor, Calle de Orellana, and Plaza de Santa Bárbara into a vibrant hub of music, food, and creativity.

Think of it as Madrid’s answer to a mini street festival : a place where you can discover up-and-coming designers, snack on artisanal treats, and maybe dance a little, all in the same afternoon.

You can also buy modern art, listen to cool music, try on some hipster handmade clothes, and sample chocolate from Papua New Guinea.

It’s the perfect place to go with a group of friends, and after browsing for a bit, you can head to one of the many incredible brunch/patisseries/cafés in the area so you can feel sophisticated and pretend you’re in an episode of Valeria (try the pastries in La Duquesita nearby. They are chef’s kiss).

Artisans, fashion designers, bartenders, and poets are all mixed together here. Don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: The Festival Street Market

📍 Where: By the Alonso Martínez metro station, Salesas neighborhood, Madrid.

📅 When: Sept. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎟 Free admission

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Los Sin Nombre (The Unnamed) | Limited Series | 2025

📍Where to watch: Movistar+

❓What’s it about: This thriller takes us deep into the eerie world of small-town mysteries and cult-like communities (our favorite!). Seven years after her daughter's murder, Claudia receives a chilling call: "Mom, it's me. Come get me." With help from Salazar, the ex-cop who worked the case, she desperately searches for the truth.

🤩 Why you should watch: If you love shows like True Detective or The Killing, this is Spain’s answer to those atmospheric, slow-burn mysteries.

💬 English subtitles: No.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🍿 Sala Equis Madrid: where movies flirt with cocktails

A buzzing scene that mixes cinema, drinks, and good vibes all under the same roof.

🎬 The Concept: Once an adult (yes, that kind of “adult”) cinema, Sala Equis has reinvented itself as one of Madrid’s most original hangouts. Picture a giant screen glowing over lounge chairs, lush greenery, and a crowd that feels effortlessly cool. It’s less about hushed movie nights and more about mingling, sipping, and soaking up the energy. The space is part cinema, part bar, part cultural hub—a choose-your-own-adventure night out.

📍 Where: Calle del Duque de Alba 4, Madrid | +34 910 28 30 24 | Website

🍽️ The Food & Drinks: Casual but fun. Loaded hot dogs, patatas bravas, and other easy bites you can share with friends. The drinks list leans playful too, with vermuts, craft beers, and cocktails.

💥 A recommendation: Grab a spot in the central hall (beanbags and loungers go fast), order a spicy margarita with their signature hot dog, and let the night unfold. Whether you stay for a film or just the social buzz, plan around €20 per person.

🎷 Recoletos Jazz Bar Madrid: A stage for rhythm and romance

An intimate hideaway where velvet rhythms, dim lights, and timeless cocktails set the mood.

🎨 The Concept: Tucked near Paseo de Recoletos, this underground bar channels old-school romance: Brick walls, candlelit tables, and live jazz that feels close enough to touch. It’s cozy and pretty seductive.

📍 Where: Calle del Marqués de la Ensenada 2, Madrid | +34 915 77 79 89 | Website

🍸 The Drinks: Classic cocktails and smooth whiskies take center stage, with light tapas to keep the night lingering.

💥 A recommendation: Get in late, order a Negroni or whiskey sour, and let the music do the talking. Budget: €15-€30 per person.

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🎂 Lesser-known regional Spanish stereotypes #1: The people of Castilla? Not so much for emotions and words

lauradelval_______ A post shared by @lauradelval_______

By the way, this is sorta true.

