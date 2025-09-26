Madrid | Issue #115

Here Are 6 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

Madrid is serving up everything this fall — and this weekend kicks it into high gear. We have luxury hotel lobbies turned gourmet tapas stops, mezcal tastings, live flamenco, vintage books, and many more options that make the city buzz with flavor, culture, and energy.

You can start your weekend nibbling on Michelin-level tapas at the Hotel Tapa Tour, sip craft cocktails at Madrid Cocktail Week, then dive into Mexico’s rich heritage with the Piña Agavera Fair, Europe’s largest Mexican spirits fair.

In between drinks, browse rare and antique books at the Feria de Otoño del Libro Viejo, where over half a million treasures line the Paseo de Recoletos.

In short, you can eat, drink, dance, or just wander Madrid’s vibrant streets. There’s an option for everyone.

Happy weekend. 😎

1.🍴 Hotel Tapa Tour 2025: Tapas, wine, and five-star vibes

Madrid is about to turn into one giant, very fancy tapas crawl for the tenth year in a row. Between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5, the Hotel Tapa Tour 2025 is taking over the city, showcasing the culinary magic usually hidden behind the lobbies of Madrid’s most luxurious hotels — and making it accessible to everyone.

What started back in 2016 as a small initiative to break the “architectural and psychological barriers” between luxury hotels and locals has now grown into a full-on festival of “informal haute cuisine. ”

24 hotels take part this year — including the Four Seasons, The Madrid Edition, Hard Rock Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Ritz, and Rosewood Villa Magna. They’ll offer a whopping 83 different tapas and wine pairings across six official routes designed for walking (and snacking) your way through the city.

No reservation? No problem. You can drop by and try up to four different types of tapas at each participating hotel: Croqueta de Autor, Tapa Nacional, Tapa Fusión, and Tapa Dulce, all paired with a carefully selected wine or cocktail. Think of it as a high-end bar crawl, but with velvet couches and Michelin-level bites.

This year also introduces something new: guided tours of historic hotels, with limited spots that must be booked in advance — perfect for those curious about the stories behind Madrid’s iconic buildings.

Bottom line? For two weeks, Madrid’s fanciest hotels become the city’s coolest tapas bars — no room key required. Just bring your appetite and a comfortable pair of shoes.

🖥️ What: Hotel Tapa Tour 2025

📍 Where: Luxury hotels across Madrid

📅 When: Through Oct. 5

🎟 Tickets: Some experiences require advance booking (€22–€55), general tapas tastings are walk-in only.

2. 🇩🇪 Cabaret is back in Madrid with an immersive experience

Hooray! The legendary musical Cabaret is back in Madrid — and this time, you won’t just watch it, you’ll step into it.

The UMusic Hotel Teatro Albéniz transforms into the infamous Kit Kat Klub, complete with an immersive set that makes the audience feel like part of the smoky, decadent Berlin nightlife of the 1930s.

The story follows Sally Bowles , a free-spirited English singer living for the moment as the world around her teeters on the edge of collapse.

At the Kit Kat Klub, she meets Cliff Bradshaw, an American writer searching for inspiration, while boardinghouse owner Fraülein Schneider and her suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit shop owner, struggle to hold on to their love as the shadow of Nazism grows ever darker.

This new version is directed by Federico Bellone (Ghost, The Phantom of the Opera), with a cast led by Abril Zamora, Amanda Digón, and Pepe Nufrio.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1966 and immortalized by Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film, Cabaret remains one of the most iconic musicals ever written. This new production promises a bold, intimate experience, blending classic songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb with a set design that blurs the line between audience and performers.

🖥️ What: Cabaret – Immersive Musical Experience

📍 Where: UMusic Hotel Teatro Albéniz, Calle de la Paz 11, Madrid

📅 When: Through Nov. 27 (Tuesday to Sunday shows)

🎟 Tickets: €23,20

3.📚 Fall season’s Old & Ancient Book Fair: Treasure hunting for book lovers

One of Madrid’s most beloved events for bookworms is back. The Feria de Otoño del Libro Viejo y Antiguo once again lines the Paseo de Recoletos (by the Cibeles fountain), transforming it into an open-air paradise for anyone who loves the smell of old paper and the thrill of a rare find.

Now in its 35th edition , the fair brings together 34 specialized booksellers from across Spain, offering everything from €1 bargains to priceless bibliographic gems. Think first editions, original manuscripts from the 1300s, rare engravings, and long-out-of-print titles — over half a million books waiting to be discovered.

The fair is by now a fall tradition for Madrileños and visitors from all over the country. If you love books like we do, you might go looking for a single paperback and leave with a 19th-century map, a poetry collection you didn’t know existed, or an autographed novel that makes your inner collector very, very happy.

The fair is organized by LIBRIS, Spain’s association of antiquarian booksellers, in collaboration with the Madrid City Council. It’s been running since 1989 — and it just keeps getting better.

🖥️ What: 35ª Feria de Otoño del Libro Viejo y Antiguo

📍 Where: Paseo de Recoletos s/n, Madrid (from Cibeles to Calle Almirante)

📅 When: Sept. 25 to Oct. 12, check website for opening hours

🎟 Tickets: Free entry

4. 💃 Flamenco meets Scheherazade

The María Pagés Dance Company brings a bold, deeply emotional flamenco performance to the Centro Danza Matadero (CDM).

The piece, De Scheherezade , takes inspiration from the legendary storyteller of One Thousand and One Nights. Co-created by Pagés and El Arbi El Harti, who also serves as dramaturg, the work reimagines Scheherazade as a contemporary figure — a symbol of resilience and creative power.

Across 12 interwoven choreographies, the performance draws on a rich mix of musical traditions: flamenco, classical, popular melodies, and a special focus on Moroccan influences. The live score features a string quartet, percussion, an Arabic vocalist, and two flamenco singers, creating a soundscape where cultures and genres meet in harmony.

Sevillian dancer and choreographer María Pagés leads a company of 13 powerful female performers in a show that explores the many facets of womanhood through dance, music, and storytelling.

🖥️ What: De Scheherezade

📍 Where: Centro Danza Matadero (CDM), Paseo de la Chopera 14, Madrid

📅 When: Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets start at €27

5.🍸 Madrid Cocktail Week 2025: Shaken and stirred

The city is officially becoming the cocktail capital of the world as the Madrid Cocktail Week returns for its eighth edition — and this year promises to be bigger, bolder, and boozier than ever.

Over 90 venues (!!), including luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, take part in the citywide celebration, serving up more than 500 cocktails across 10 days of tastings, masterclasses, workshops, and exclusive experiences. It’s the ideal option for people who are into classic martinis, cutting-edge mixology, or zero-proof creations.

This weekend, the event also brings back its signature highlight: Madrid Cocktail Week The House, a three-day cocktail village at the Palacio de Santa Bárbara.

There will be live demonstrations, food pairings, and the chance to watch some of the world’s best bartenders in action — including international talent from The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The best part (or at least a good aprt)? The festival is leaning into the growing NOLO movement (No or Low Alcohol), so every participating bar will feature at least one alcohol-free or low-ABV cocktail. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Madrid’s booming bar scene.

🖥️ What: Madrid Cocktail Week 2025

📍 Where: 90+ bars, hotels, and restaurants across Madrid

📅 When: Sept. 26 to Oct. 5. Check website for venues and opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: Free entry at participating venues (although special events may require booking)

6.🇲🇽 Feria Piña Agavera: Agave takes over Madrid

Yeah, that’s right. As if everything we’ve covered wasn’t enough, Madrid will also become the beating heart of Mexico’s agave culture as the third edition of Piña Agavera lands at MEEU Chamartín this Saturday.

Agave is a type of plant native to Mexico that’s best known as the source of several iconic Mexican spirits, including tequila, mezcal, and raicilla.

With 50 stands and more than 450 brands, this is officially the largest Mexican spirits fair in Europe — and it’s bringing a little piece of Mexico to Spain for one unforgettable day.

This year, the spotlight shines on Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, a region famous for its centuries-old tradition of crafting raicilla, a lesser-known agave spirit with deep cultural roots. As the region’s municipal president, Hector Javier Santana Garcia, explains, visitors will discover not only the unique flavor of raicilla but also the history, craft, and communities behind it.

Expect live music at the José Cuervo Stage, art in action, with live murals by Oaxacan artist Bouler and lettering by Alina Kiliwa, bringing a bold dose of Mexican creativity to Madrid. Drink responsibly! (And invite us)

🖥️ What: Piña Agavera 2025 (Mexican Spirits Fair)

📍 Where: MEEU, Estación de Chamartín, s/n, Planta Ático, Madrid

📅 When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €12

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: La Canción (The song) | Miniseries | 2025

📍Where to watch: Movistar+

❓What’s it about: La Canción is inspired by the true story of Spain’s most famous Eurovision scandal. Set in the final years of Franco’s dictatorship, it follows the high-stakes drama behind the 1968 contest, when Spain was desperate for a historic win for Massiel and her song La, La, La (mostly because Franco wanted Spain to win and everyone was desperate to please him).

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s about politics, manipulation, and the dark side of showbiz. La Canción blends nostalgia with intrigue, pulling back the curtain on how a seemingly glamorous international competition became a battlefield for Franco’s regime. The show has gorgeous period sets, a killer soundtrack, and plenty of real-life drama, and it’s a fascinating look at how one catchy tune became a weapon of diplomacy and the symbol of an era.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🇵🇪 Llama Inn brings bold Peruvian flavors to Madrid

What’s it about: Llama Inn is a Peruvian restaurant in Madrid that fuses the warmth of Lima’s cevicherías with modern, international flair. The menu features classic Peruvian dishes — from ceviches to tiraditos, with bold flavors, fresh seafood, vibrant ceviche preparations, and creative twists on traditional recipes.

Why you should go: Because it hits the sweet spot between authenticity and modern dining. The ambiance is stylish yet laid-back, the flavors are bold and fresh, and it’s a rare spot in Madrid where Peruvian cuisine gets the spotlight it deserves. If you love citrusy seafood, complex sauces, and dishes that surprise your palate, this place delivers.

Bottom line: Llama Inn is your go-to for Peruvian flavor in Madrid — bold, vibrant, and sophisticated without being pretentious. Highly recommended for dinner with friends, a date, or any time you want to travel to Lima via your taste buds.

📍 C. del Conde de Xiquena, 2, Madrid

☕️ La Bicicleta: Malasaña’s All-Day Hangout Spot

What’s it about: La Bicicleta Café is a cozy, all-day café in Madrid’s Malasaña neighborhood that’s part café, part coworking spot, and part social hub. From their famous brunches to mellow evenings with wine or craft beer, it’s a place where everybody — from nomadic freelancers to first date couples — feels at home.

Why you should check it out: Because it nails the balance between relaxed and vibrant. Need a morning coffee and workspace? They’ve got you. Craving a weekend brunch or casual afternoon catch-up? They deliver. Want a laid-back drink as night falls? You’re covered. The rotating seasonal menu, friendly staff, comfortable sofas, and all-day open hours make it a reliable go-to in a city brimming with cafés that close too early.

Bottom line: If you want a café in Madrid that’s more than just coffee — a multi-faceted spot that adapts to your mood, hour, and company — La Bicicleta Malasaña hits the sweet spot. Charming, versatile, and always open.

📍 Plaza San Ildefonso 9, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🍺 Estrella Galicia is coming for us all

alvarolinaresc A post shared by @alvarolinaresc

We’ll be back next week with more.