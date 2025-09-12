Madrid | Issue #115

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Let’s enjoy these warm summer evenings while we still have them.

It’s Friday again!

Fine. Summer isn’t over just yet — and Madrid is giving us a few more warm evenings to enjoy before autumn fully kicks in.

It’s the perfect time for one last terrace drink , a late-night stroll, or a cultural outing under the city lights.

This weekend’s picks are a mix of art, history, and pure Madrid onda: from Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend, which turns the city into a global hub for contemporary art, to a Civil War epic, and even a centennial celebration of the iconic Leica camera.

There’s still plenty to make the most of these final summer nights.

Happy weekend. 😎

1.🖼️ Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend: Four Days of Art Everywhere

Madrid transforms into a global hub for contemporary art this weekend as Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend kicks off its 16th edition.

57 galleries across the city are opening their doors throughout the weekend with extended hours, hosting special exhibitions and events to bring contemporary art closer to everyone.

This event is for both seasoned collectors and casual culture lovers. Organized by Arte Madrid, the event is like a citywide art party, with simultaneous openings happening across the capital and even digital access for those who can’t make it in person.

It’s become one of the world’s most important gallery weekends — second only to Berlin in attendance — and a unique opportunity to see Madrid’s vibrant art scene at its peak.

If you like the big-name galleries or just want to stroll through neighborhoods like Salamanca, Chueca, and Lavapiés with a glass of wine in hand, Apertura Madrid is the perfect way to soak up some culture after the summer lull.

🖥️ What: Apertura Madrid Gallery Weekend

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid.

📅 When: Through Sept. 14.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2.🪖 1936: Remembering Spain’s Civil War on Stage

The Spanish Civil War is one of the most devastating chapters in the country’s history. Now, acclaimed director Andrés Lima, winner of Spain’s National Theater Prize, takes on this challenging subject in a bold and ambitious new production.

This monumental 4.5-hour performance (yup, it’s long) revisits the war and its aftermath, using theater as a tool for reflection and collective memory. Through powerful performances and striking staging, the production invites audiences to grapple with the complexities of the conflict and its lingering impact on Spanish society.

The play features a stellar cast , including Guillermo Toledo, Cristina Arias, Natalia Hernández, and the Coro de Madrid, bringing to life both the personal and political dimensions of a nation divided.

It moves beyond the headlines and history books to focus on the human toll: bombings, executions, exile, and the deep wounds left behind as families and communities were torn apart.

This production is part historical epic, part emotional reckoning, and an invitation to confront and learn about a painful past.

🖥️ What: 1936

📍 Where: Teatro Inclán, Plaza de Ana Diosado s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: Sept. 12 to Oct. 12. Check website for hours.

🎟 Tickets: €25

3.📸 100 Years of Leica: A Century Through the Lens

The legendary Leica I camera revolutionized photography when it launched in 1925, making it portable, reliable, and precise — and forever changing how we capture the world. Now, a century later, Madrid celebrates its legacy with a stunning exhibition.

The show features 174 photographs by some of the most iconic photographers of the past hundred years, including Steve McCurry, Sebastião Salgado, Bruce Davidson, Elliott Erwitt, and Alberto García-Alix.

From photojournalism and street photography to portraits and nature shots, the collection offers a visual journey through history, emotion, and artistry.

Visitors can also see classic Leica cameras like the original Leica I and Leica II, plus rare archival material that traces the brand’s technological and aesthetic evolution.

This is the largest-ever collection of Leica photographs displayed in Spain, with an additional selection on view at Leica Gallery Madrid.

🖥️ What: 100 Years of Leica

📍 Where: Fernández Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Jan 11., 2026

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

4.💃🏻 An Amazing Flamenco Experience With Sara Baras’ Vuela

Madrid is not fully awake yet, so it’s not like you have a lot of options to choose from. But there’s still hope for ye of little faith: a flamenco show.

Renowned dancer Sara Baras is ending the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of her dance company with a show that pays tribute to Spanish musician and composer Paco de Lucía, currently considered the greatest flamenco guitarist in history (and if you don’t know him, you should).

This new show is titled Vuela (“Fly”) and is a choreographic journey consisting of 15 pieces centered around a single word. It is divided into four acts: “Madera (“Wood”), about the strength of roots and the intrinsic warmth of being; Mar (“Sea”), about passion, adopting the fluidity of water; Muerte (“Death”), which explores human emotions at their deepest; and Volar (“Fly”), presented as the only way to escape without running, “simply letting oneself be carried away by celebration and joy”.

Baras is also a choreographer, an actress, and a director, regarded as one of the top professionals in flamenco. So if you’re hoping for an unforgettable experience this weekend, try getting tickets to Vuela.

🖥️ What: Sara Baras’s Vuela

📍 Where: Teatro EDP Gran Vía 66, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Oct. 12

🎟 Tickets: €30

5.🚂 Mercado de Motores: Fun Times at the Train Station

The Mercado de Motores is back. The second weekend of every month, the Mercado de Motores market takes over the Madrid Railway Museum (which used to be a train station) to bring you live music (see video above), food trucks, vintage clothing, used vinyls and more.

Over 200 designers and entrepreneurs showcase their products —kind of like a flea market but a whole lot better.

Mercado de Motores has been gathering hundreds of artisans, designers, creators, book vendors, artists, gourmet food producers, and vintage/second-hand specialists for over 10 years.

This market/fair has become a benchmark for sustainable and local trade, providing visibility to entrepreneurs who, for the most part, do not have physical stores. Let’s show them our support, shall we?

🖥️ What: Mercado de Motores

📍 Where: Paseo de las Delicias 61, Madrid.

📅 When: Sept. 13 & 14, 11:00 a.m.

🎟 Free admission

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: La Furia (The Fury) | Movie | 2025

📍Where to watch: HBO Max

❓What’s it about: The Fury follows Alex, a young actress whose life unravels after she’s sexually assaulted at a New Year’s Eve party. As she grapples with trauma and anger, she channels her pain through playing Medea on stage, blurring the lines between myth and her own search for justice.

🤩 Why you should watch: Dark, intense, and deeply human — this is one of Spain’s most powerful films of the year. Also, Ángela Cervantes stuns with a raw, unforgettable performance.

💬 English subtitles: Yes.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

☕️ Cofi: Not just premium coffee, but a full experience

What’s it about: Cofi in Conde Duque has a vibe that blends specialty coffee, culture, and community. Yes, the espresso is top-tier, and their filter brews (like the V-60) are done with care. But what really sets them apart is the ambiance: industrial-minimalist décor, softly worn walls, high tables for coworking, and cozy corners. There’s even a vinyl section run in collaboration with Marilians Records.

Why you should go:

The café-food matches the drinks: fresh sweet treats (croissants, cookies, bizcochos), avo-topped tostadas, and sandwiches.

Perfect for several moods: stop by for a relaxed solo work session, catch up with friends, or just soak in the atmosphere.

Bottom line: If you’re in Conde Duque and want more than just caffeine — a place that feels like it’s part gallery, part living room, and part coffee lab — Cofi delivers.

📍 Calle del Acuerdo, 36, Madrid

🦁 Patio de Leones: Where Folklore & Nightlife Collide

What’s it about: Patio de Leones bills itself as a “Neo-Cañí, folk-soul, and somewhat wild” Spanish tavern right in the heart of Madrid. You’ll find live flamenquito, DJ sets, full tablao-energy nights, rooftop terrace mood, and castizo charm packed into every corner. Think rustic décor meets flashy lighting, a crowd that moves from tapa to rumba, and enough atmosphere to make its presence felt.

Why you should check it out:

Big nights, bold sound. DJ sessions that keep the bar buzzing, and a real energy that turns up after dark.

Great food & drink. It’s not just about the music — the menu leans Spanish, the wine pours freely, and the décor gives you that gallo-cante feel without the tourist trap.

Perfect for switching up your Madrid routine. If you’ve done the classic terraces and cocktail bars already, Patio de Leones offers something more visceral: folklore, passion, stuff that’s loud, real, and fun. Oh, and with an amazing view of the Puerta de Alcalá.

📍 Calle de Serrano 1, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🎤 David Bowie is the coolest and here he is in Madrid in 1987

madridmadridmadrid_ A post shared by @madridmadridmadrid_

