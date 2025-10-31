Madrid | Issue #120

🇪🇸 The Bubble is Spain's #1 English-language, bestselling newsletter. We offer paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled to have your support!

Become a paid or free subscriber

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

And forget choosing between Todos los Santos, Día de Muertos, or Halloween — in Madrid, you get all three at once.

This weekend, the city transforms into a giant mash-up of saints, spirits, and sugar skulls: cemeteries in bloom, catrinas on Gran Vía, haunted theme parks, candlelit concerts, ghost tours, and dance floors ruled by witches.

You can honor your loved ones with flowers and huesos de santo, party at the Círculo de Bellas Artes until dawn, or stay in and watch some of the best movies Spanish cinema has to offer.

This is the weekend when Madrid celebrates life and flirts shamelessly with death.

Happy Halloween. 🧟

But first, a word from this week’s sponsor

📚 Ready to swap your screen for a book and your commute for a literary stroll?

Join the Nomad Book Club Madrid Literary Retreat (Nov 21–24) — a 4-day escape of bookshop safaris, writer meetups, wine-soaked chats, and slow, soulful reading time in the heart of Madrid.

Our friends at Nomad Book Club will guide you through the city’s literary past on museum visits and walking tours — and into its vibrant present with book launches, poetry workshops, and events featuring up-and-coming writers.

A rare chance to reconnect with your love of books and Madrid.

➡️ Full details & sign-up here.

1. 🎃 Halloween, Día de Muertos y Todos los Santos: Madrid’s most hauntingly fun weekend of the year

Madrid is about to turn into one big haunted fiesta — a city where centuries-old Spanish traditions meet the colorful Mexican Día de Muertos and the American-style Halloween frenzy. There are cemetery tours, sugar skulls, ghost hunts, and all-night dance rituals, all of them making this weekend the perfect snapshot of Madrid’s global soul. Here’s your spooky weekend guide 👇

🕯️ Visit the Cemeteries — Spain’s Oldest Tradition

Madrid’s cemeteries bloom with flowers on Nov. 1 as families pay tribute to their loved ones. The Cementerio de la Almudena, Europe’s largest, becomes a serene walk through history and art, while the Sacramental de San Isidro offers special Adeternum guided tours that end with live music. The Semana de Difuntos also includes candlelight concerts and remembrance ceremonies organized by Servicios Funerarios de Madrid.

🍬 Try Huesos de Santo and Buñuelos

You can’t celebrate All Saints’ Day without tasting Madrid’s sweet classics. Huesos de Santo (marzipan rolls filled with egg yolk cream) and buñuelos de viento (light fried pastries filled with cream, chocolate, or yema) are everywhere this week. According to tradition, every buñuelo you eat saves a soul from purgatory — so go ahead and be generous with your sampling. Find them in any of Madrid’s artisanal pastry shops.

💀 Día de Muertos, Mexican Style at Casa de México

The Casa de México Foundation celebrates Día de Muertos through Nov 9 with its stunning mega altar inspired by early 20th-century Mexican cabarets. This year’s installation, titled Cabaret El Recuerdo, honors life, memory, and joy — and it’s free to visit. You’ll also find three more altars across the city at CentroCentro, Matadero Madrid, and Plaza Daoíz y Velarde, blending Mexican tradition with Madrid’s artistic flair.

👻 American-Style Thrills: Theme Park Horror

If you’re after jump scares and adrenaline, Madrid’s amusement parks have gone full horror mode.

At Parque de Atracciones, experience haunted tunnels like El Castillo Misterioso (for kids), La Pirámide Maldita, and The Walking Dead Experience. Until Nov 2.

Parque Warner goes even darker with The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Nun, and the IT Experience. Don’t miss the Halloween Scary Night tonight, when the park stays open for a terrifying all-nighter.

👻 Ghost Tours Through Old Madrid

Discover the city’s most haunted corners on a Ghosts of Madrid Tour. Starting at Plaza de Cibeles and ending in Plaza de Santo Domingo, you’ll hear chilling tales at the Palacio de Linares, Casa de las Siete Chimeneas, and other legendary spots. The company Cuéntame Madrid also offers special Halloween routes that mix history, legend, and the supernatural.

🧩 Enigmatium Room: Dinner and Escape Game in a Bunker

Step into an old Civil War bunker in central Madrid for a 3-hour dinner with a twist: you can only escape by solving riddles and puzzles. Choose between El Refugio, a historical escape, or El Fin del Mundo, a global apocalypse scenario. Perfect for groups, families, or brave couples — and costumes are encouraged!

2.🏛️ Visit the Prado Museum at Night

Ah, this is one of our long-time favorites.

There’s something magical about being in a museum at night. From A Night at the Museum to The Da Vinci Code, we’re all drawn to the possibility of unexpected hi-jinx (and also murder, if you ask Dan Brown?) taking place under the judgmental gazes of Saturn or one of the meninas (you know which one).

But we digress. The Prado Museum is opening its doors this Saturday night and this is an opportunity you can’t miss (especially because it’s free). It takes place on the first Saturday of every month, in which visitors can explore select exhibits.

This once-a-month event offers an immersive blend of art, music, and technology, making it a must-see experience for both locals and tourists.

This Saturday, the Prado opens its Villanueva building at night, giving visitors access to the first floor — including the Central Gallery, now repainted in a deep blue that enhances both the building’s neoclassical architecture and the vivid colors of masterpieces like Las Meninas, The Three Graces, and Charles V at Mühlberg.

The night visit also features the newly installed Leoni sculptures of Emperor Charles V and Empress Isabel of Portugal, plus a refreshed Ionic gallery displaying 56 pieces from the museum’s sculpture and decorative arts collection.

If you plan on going, make sure you make it as early as possible, as there will surely be a line.

🖥️ What: The Prado Museum at Night

📍 Where: Paseo del Prado s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3.🎨 Picasso and Klee in Conversation: The Berggruen Collection Arrives at the Thyssen

Get ready, art nerds! The Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum opens one of its most anticipated exhibitions of the season: “Picasso / Klee. Dialogues from the Berggruen Collection”.

The show brings together 50 masterpieces by Pablo Picasso and Paul Klee, all drawn from the personal archive of Heinz Berggruen, the renowned German collector and art dealer whose keen eye helped define modern art collecting in the 20th century.

The exhibition explores the deep aesthetic and philosophical conversation between Picasso and Klee — two artists whose approaches to color, form, and symbolism transformed the language of modern art. (Picasso pushed the limits of representation through Cubism while Klee explored the lyrical and spiritual side of abstraction.)

Berggruen’s personal collection (a part of Berlin’s Museum Berggruen, currently undergoing renovations) is traveling abroad for the first time in years. After stops in Japan and China, the Madrid presentation offers a rare opportunity to experience Berggruen’s vision in Europe.

🖥️ What: Picasso / Klee. Dialogues from the Berggruen Collection

📍 Where: Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, Paseo del Prado 8, Madrid

📅 When: Through Feb. 1, 2026

🎟 Tickets: €14

4.☠️ Madrid’s haunted night returns: “Noche de Muertos y Brujas” takes over the Círculo de Bellas Artes

One of Madrid’s most glamorous Halloween parties returns — and this year, it promises to be bigger, darker, and more decadent than ever. This Friday, the Círculo de Bellas Artes once again opens its doors to the afterlife with “Noche de muertos y brujas 2025,” a night where the boundaries between the living and the dead blur in a party filled with music, art, and pure spectacle.

If you’ve ever danced at the Círculo’s legendary Carnival, consider this its supernatural sequel. Beneath the glowing dome of the Salón de Baile and among the marble pillars of the Sala de Columnas, catrinas, ghosts, witches, and mysterious spirits will gather for a night of eerie elegance.

Expect performances, immersive rituals, and a hypnotic blend of music and dance as the building transforms into a cathedral of the occult.

The lineup reads like a spellbook of rhythm — an akelarre of DJs (Sonido Tupinamba, Andy Grey, and more!) and live performers mixing cumbia, reggaetón, and mambo, along with unholy beats that will resurrect even the sleepiest souls.

Each room hides a surprise: drag performers invoking the dead, dancers moving through clouds of incense, and a continuous parade of masked creatures celebrating life, death, and everything in between.

But what truly makes Noche de muertos y brujas special is its spirit of joyful chaos — a love letter to Latin American traditions of Día de Muertos, fused with Madrid’s flair for avant-garde art and nightlife. Don’t miss this one!

🖥️ What: Noche de Muertos y Brujas 2025

📍 Where: Círculo de Bellas Artes, Calle de Alcalá 42, Madrid

📅 When: Oct. 31. 10:30 pm.

🎟 Tickets: €45

5.🛍️ The Salesas Festival & Street Market

Welcome to The Festival by SALESAS, a street market that’s as stylish as the neighborhood itself. This outdoor event takes place on the first Saturday of every month and transforms Calle Campoamor, Calle de Orellana, and Plaza de Santa Bárbara into a vibrant hub of music, food, and creativity.

Think of it as Madrid’s answer to a mini street festival : a place where you can discover up-and-coming designers, snack on artisanal treats, and maybe dance a little, all in the same afternoon.

You can also buy modern art, listen to cool music, try on some hipster handmade clothes, and sample chocolate from Papua New Guinea.

It’s the perfect place to go with a group of friends, and after browsing for a bit, you can head to one of the many incredible brunch/patisseries/cafés in the area so you can feel sophisticated and pretend you’re in an episode of Valeria (try the pastries in La Duquesita nearby. They are chef’s kiss).

Artisans, fashion designers, bartenders, and poets are all mixed together here. Don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: The Festival Street Market

📍 Where: By the Alonso Martínez metro station, Salesas neighborhood, Madrid.

📅 When: Nov. 1, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎟 Free admission

📺 Two Spanish horror classics to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: The Orphanage | Movie | 2007

📍Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max

❓What’s it about: A woman brings her family back to her childhood home, which used to be an orphanage for handicapped children. Before long, her son starts to communicate with an invisible new friend.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because few horror films blend fear and emotion as masterfully as this one. Produced by Guillermo del Toro and directed by J.A. Bayona, this Spanish gem delivers more than scares; it’s a haunting fairy tale about motherhood, loss, and the ghosts we carry with us.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

🖥️ What: [REC] | Movie | 2007

📍Where to watch: Rakuten TV

❓What’s it about: A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building in downtown Barcelona and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying, descending into absolute chaos

🤩 Why you should watch: Because this movie is one of the most terrifying and innovative horror films ever made (and considered a cornerstone of modern Spanish cinema). Shot entirely through the cameraman’s lens, its real-time, found-footage style creates claustrophobic panic that feels brutally authentic. Consider it essential viewing for anyone who loves smart, visceral horror.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

☠️ Raimunda turns haunted: A Día de Muertos feast inside Madrid’s most mysterious palace

What’s it about: At the beautiful and historic Raimunda—set inside the hauntingly elegant Palacio de Linares—you’re invited to a special two-night celebration of the Mexican Día de Muertos on Nov. 1 and 2, complete with decorative catrinas, live tarot readings, and professional makeup to transform you into the spirit world.

Why you should go: Because it's quite an experience. Chef Aitor Mena has crafted a dedicated menu inspired by Mexican traditions, with dishes like carrillada de res in mole poblano and corvina al pibil, while stylists and a tarot reader heighten the atmosphere amid the palace’s legendary ghost story.

Bottom line: Raimunda delivers a three-for-one of ambience, cuisine, and spectacle. Reserve quickly—this unique two-night event fills up fast.

📍 Address: Palacio de Linares, Paseo de Recoletos 2, Madrid

☕ Nōfin: The Puerta del Ángel café where coffee meets co-working

What’s it about: Nōfin is one of Puerta del Ángel’s newest coffee spots — a stylish, cyclist-friendly café where good coffee meets productivity. Located steps away from Puente de Segovia, it’s designed for those who want to sip, snack, and stay connected.

Why you should go: With flexible “work-and-sip” options, Nōfin turns café culture into a co-working experience — no side-eye for your MacBook, just good vibes, espresso, and sunlight.

Bottom line: If you’re pedaling through the city, hunting for your next work spot, or just want coffee with a sense of purpose, Nōfin delivers the perfect balance of chill and productivity.

📍 Address: Calle Puente de Segovia 3, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🥘 Nothing scarier than guiri paella

jajajers A post shared by @jajajers

🔔 Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

thebubblecom A post shared by @thebubblecom

If you’re not following us on Instagram yet, you’re missing out. We’re posting exclusive content with our collaborators across Spain, breaking news updates, and pop culture coverage. Click on the post above and come hang with us!

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

🚨 Customize your subscription! You can personalize your Bubble experience so you only get the emails you want—and never the ones you don’t. Click here to learn how.

📺 Sponsorship opportunities. Want to get your brand in front of our engaged and influential audience of professionals, creatives, and government workers? We’re now offering a variety of ways to do so. Click here to book a spot.

We’ll be back next week with more.