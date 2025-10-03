Madrid | Issue #116

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

If you don’t get this meme, you’re too old (or too young).

Happy Mean Girls / new Taylor Swift album day!

It’s quite an eventful week, not just because it’s October and the witching season is upon us, but also because there really are tons of things to do this weekend.

You’ve got Broadway blockbusters like Wicked opening , the circus acrobatics at Circo Price, and Michelin-starred chefs cooking over fire in a botanical garden (yes, that’s a thing).

We’ve also scouted the latest foodie and coffee haunts: a vermouth classic in La Latina, and a design-forward café in Salesas.

Get ready, it’s getting crazy in here!

Happy weekend. 😎

1. 🧹 Broadway’s blockbuster Wicked finally lands in Madrid

Move over, Dorothy! The witches of Oz have finally arrived.

The Broadway mega-musical Wicked is finally opening in the city with all the emerald sparkle you’d expect.

If somehow you’ve avoided it for the past two decades (last year’s movie doesn’t count), Wicked tells the story of two young witches — Elphaba, the green-skinned outcast destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the bubbly blonde who ends up as the Good Witch of the North.

The story deals with universal themes such as friendship, rivalry, and what happens when the Wizard of Oz is a douche the world punishes you for being different. There are flying monkeys, sequins, and also Defying Gravity, one of the most iconic songs to come out of Broadway in the last few decades.

Wicked is a global juggernaut. With over 100 international awards and more than 60 million people having seen it, Wicked has been running non-stop on Broadway for 21 years and in London’s West End for 18.

This is definitely one of the biggest cultural openings of the year, so do not miss it.

🖥️ What: Wicked

📍 Where: Nuevo Teatro Alcalá, Calle de Jorge Juan 62, Madrid.

📅 When: From Oct. 3 (shows Tuesday–Sunday). Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets start at €29

2. 🏛️ Madrid’s International Architecture Week: 300 ways to snoop inside the city’s best buildings

Madrid is turning into one big open house, as the city hosts the International Week of Architecture, giving everyone from archi-nerds to curious neighbors a chance to peek inside buildings that are usually off-limits—and take part in nearly 300 free activities across the capital.

There are exhibitions, talks, guided urban walks , kids’ activities, and, of course, those golden-ticket building tours. If you’ve ever walked past a grand old façade and wondered “qué habrá dentro”, this is your chance to find out.

Portugal is the guest country this year, with a special focus on the celebrated architect Álvaro Siza, plus an anniversary tribute to Madrid’s own Luis Gutiérrez Soto, marking 125 years since his birth.

There are exhibitions in El Retiro, lectures, and more opportunities to brush up on your architectural trivia before boring your friends at brunch, telling them about aedicules and other things no one cares and/or understands.

In short: 10 days, hundreds of events, and the kind of insider access that makes you feel like you suddenly belong to Madrid’s architectural inner circle.

🖥️ What: Semana Internacional de la Arquitectura 2025

📍 Where: Multiple venues across Madrid

📅 When: Oct. 3–13. Check website for additional information.

🎟 Tickets: Check website.

3.🔥 Chefs on Fire: Michelin stars, live music, and a whole lot of smoke

Start salivating, people. Madrid’s tastiest bonfire is back. The Alfonso XIII Royal Botanical Gardens are once again hosting Chefs on Fire tomorrow, the festival where top chefs ditch their kitchens to cook exclusively with fire and wood.

Never been? Shame! There are barbecues, grills, open flames, and asadores, all set in a leafy garden turned foodie paradise.

This year’s lineup reads like a Michelin Guide reunion : Javier Aranda, Iván Cerdeño, João Oliveira, Coco Montes, Marlene Vieira, Gil Fernandes, Rafa Zafra, Ricardo Acquista, and many more big names from Spain, Portugal, and beyond.

In total, 15 chefs will serve up live-fire creations, from meats and fish to vegetables, pizzas, sushi, and even desserts—because yes, anything tastes better with smoke.

The festival also features live music, with six different artists performing throughout the day. On top of that, there will be a dozen restaurants serving their signature “bites” reimagined for the grill.

Chefs on Fire has become an big international thing in foodie culture, and after the success of its first Madrid edition in 2024, it’s clear the city wants to keep its global culinary crown. Don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: Chefs on Fire 2025

📍 Where: Real Jardín Botánico de Alfonso XIII, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Av. Complutense, s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: Oct. 4, 2025. 5 p.m. to midnight.

🎟 Tickets: Price varies by package but the cheapest option is €50.

4. 🎪 FIRCO: the best of Ibero-American circus lands at Circo Price

Get ready for three days of pure adrenaline under the big top. The Circus Iberoamerican Festival (FIRCO) is back for its eighth edition, taking over the Teatro Circo Price this weekend.

Now, this isn’t your average clown-and-popcorn circus. FIRCO brings together some of the best jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, and balance artists from across Ibero-America—all competing for top prizes awarded by a professional jury. If you’ve never been, FIRCO includes jaw-dropping stunts, amazing feats, and more than a few moments where you forget to breathe and cover your face.

Adding to the thrill, the audience itself gets a say: you’ll be able to vote for your favorite act to win the much-coveted Audience Award. With live music and nonstop performances across three packed days, this is one of the city’s most original cultural festivals.

It’s for people who are into high-flying trapeze, gravity-defying (like in Wicked!) acrobatics, or just the spectacle of it all. It’s your chance to see circus arts pushed to the limit—right in the heart of Madrid.

🖥️ What: Festival Iberoamericano de Circo (FIRCO) 2025

📍 Where: Teatro Circo Price, Ronda de Atocha, 35, Madrid

📅 When: Oct. 3–5. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets start at €12

5.🎼 Iris: Mascagni’s dark, lyrical gem at Teatro Real

The Teatro Real is bringing back a rarely staged opera that dives deep into beauty, betrayal, and redemption. Under the baton of Italian conductor Daniele Callegari, Madrid will host a new concert version of Pietro Mascagni’s Iris.

Premiered in 1898, Iris is set in a mythical Japan where innocence collides with cruelty. The story follows Iris, a joyful young woman devoted to her blind father, who is deceived and kidnapped by a wealthy lord and a scheming geisha house owner.

Misunderstood, rejected by her own father, and trapped in despair, Iris ultimately throws herself into an abyss—but finds spiritual peace in a mystical vision, transforming into the flower that bears her name.

The opera is a heady mix of symbolism and lyricism, exploring themes of innocence, exploitation, and personal reconciliation. Dark? Absolutely. Beautiful? Even more so.

For this production, the spotlight shines on soprano Ermonela Jaho, a favorite of the Teatro Real audience after unforgettable turns in Madama Butterfly, La traviata, and Adriana Lecouvreur.

🖥️ What: Pietro Mascagni’s Iris

📍 Where: Teatro Real, Plaza de Isabel II, s/n, Madrid

📅 When: Oct. 4 & 7. Check website for schedules.

🎟 Tickets: From €15

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Yo, Adicto (I, Addict) | Miniseries | 2024

📍Where to watch: Disney+

❓What’s it about: A man in his 30s voluntarily checks into a detox center in Barcelona to overcome his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and sex, beginning a journey of self-discovery and redemption. It’s a dramedy for the ages.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because few shows manage to take something as raw and uncomfortable as addiction and turn it into a show that’s both moving and unflinchingly honest. Mark our words, you will laugh and you will cry. I, Addict doesn’t sugarcoat — it dives into the messy intersections of pleasure, dependency, and recovery.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🍸 Taberna La Concha: Madrid’s vermouth classic on Cava Baja

What it’s about: Taberna La Concha is a Madrid vermouth institution located in the heart of the city. Since 1996, it has served fans of vermut and tapas in a charming space with light-blue naval décor and walls decorated with classic cinema icons (Bogart, Bergman, Casablanca vibes). The house specialty is the “vermut Manuela,” a bespoke vermouth crafted in honor of the owner’s daughter. Over the years, the place has expanded to include a full tapas menu—think marinated salmon salad, white-gamba carpaccio, and duck ham with orange—ideal summer pairings for a chilled vermouth.

Why you should go: If you’re a vermouth lover (or curious about the vermut revival), this is one of Madrid’s go-to spots. The vermut Manuela already has a local cult following, and the personal touch from the owner making the drink adds intimacy many bars lack. Plus, it’s in La Latina—one of the city’s most walkable and bar-dense neighborhoods.

Bottom line: Taberna La Concha is exactly the kind of classic Madrid bar you hope still exists: unflashy, warm, with a personality, and a signature drink that sets it apart.

📍 Address: Calle de la Cava Baja, 7, Madrid.

☕️ Casa Neutrale: minimalist design and mindful coffee in Las Salesas

What’s it about: Casa Neutrale is a café hot spot in Madrid’s stylish Las Salesas neighborhood that blends Mediterranean minimalism with a conscious culinary approach. The space features ceramic and granite surfaces, a muted color palette, and a striking central bar serving specialty coffee, natural wines, and a carefully curated menu of toasts and sandwiches.

Why you should check it out: Because it’s a lot more than just another Instagram-friendly coffee shop. It’s great for catching up with a friend or parking yourself with a laptop. It’s a space that feels intentional—where the details (like cashew cream on vegan sandwiches) show they’ve taken flavor as seriously as aesthetics.

Bottom line: Casa Neutrale is where design and flavor meet: a beautifully crafted space with substance behind the style. Come here not for a rushed caffeine fix, but to slow down, sip, and enjoy coffee that’s every bit as considered as the space around it.

📍 Calle San Mateo 22, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🙈 We told you Comic Con was a cluster-💩

elespanol_demalaga A post shared by @elespanol_demalaga

mipatinete365 A post shared by @mipatinete365

