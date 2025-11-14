Madrid | Issue #122

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

Madrid is overflowing this week. The city has officially entered its “why does everything happen at once?” era, so be prepared.

We’ve got the NFL landing at the Bernabéu, Velázquez’s meninas invading the city again, the 30th edition of QueerCineMad and Purcell’s The Fairy Queen at the Teatro Real, among many other things.

From American football under stadium lights to baroque magic, queer cinema, street art, and artisanal shopping sprees… Happy weekend!

1. 🏈 Madrid is officially NFL territory this weekend (yes, really)

Madrid is gearing up for one of its most surreal cultural crossovers ever: the NFL is finally touching down in Spain. This Sunday, the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host its first-ever regular-season American football game, a historic matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders, complete with a halftime show by Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee.

Yes, you read that correctly: reggaetón meets football in Chamartín. This is a huge moment for the league and for Madrid, which continues to position itself as a global center for sport and entertainment.

The Dolphins arrive as the designated home team , led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel. The Commanders, meanwhile, land in Madrid fresh off a 12–5 season and an NFC Championship run, with rising superstar Jayden Daniels (2024’s Offensive Rookie of the Year) at the helm.

The NFL has been expanding aggressively outside the U.S., with games in London and Frankfurt becoming yearly traditions. Now it’s Madrid’s turn, and doing it in the Bernabéu, with its brand-new futuristic makeover, makes the whole thing feel even more like a global pop-culture event than a sports match.

And the halftime show? Expect one of the loudest crowds Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee have ever performed in front of, and probably the first time the Bernabéu has heard a dembow beat immediately after a 40-yard pass.

There are like a million things to do related to this event, so check out the NFL website for more.

🖥️ What: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders, NFL Regular Season

📍 Where: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Avenida de Concha Espina 1, Madrid

📅 When: Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €165

2.🎨 The Meninas are once again taking over Madrid

Madrid’s most glamorous street invasion is back. Meninas Madrid Gallery returns from this Saturday, transforming the city into an outdoor museum with 34 giant 1.80-meter meninas, each reimagined by some of the biggest names in music, fashion, sports, art, and entertainment.

This year’s lineup? Gloria Estefan, Los del Río, Paula Echevarría, radio hosts Javi Nieves and Mar Amate, influencer Erika de la Vega, and a long list of artists who’ve redesigned Velázquez’s iconic figure through their own lens. The project, created by artist Antonio Azzato and supported by Todo está en Madrid and ACOTEX, has become one of the city’s most beloved autumn rituals.

The sculptures pop up across Madrid’s most trafficked neighborhoods . Two welcoming visitors at Barajas Airport, four in the Centro district (Callao, Plaza de España, Gran Vía), one in Chamberí, one in Moncloa-Aravaca near the Temple of Debod, and a full 26 sculptures spread across Salamanca.

The exhibition ends with a charity auction (as always), with 80% of proceeds donated to selected foundations.

This year’s edition also leans into two big themes shaping Madrid in 2025: sports and AI.

Some meninas are dedicated to this Sunday’s NFL game, with sculptures designed by the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders, and even the NFL itself. And then there’s Menina Alexa, your new AI-powered art concierge, serving daily updates, fun facts, and easter eggs straight to your device.

Each sculpture includes a QR code so you can explore the concept, view the artist’s notes, and even see a virtual rendition of the menina. It’s Madrid at its best, turning the city into one massive cultural playground.

🖥️ What: Meninas Madrid Gallery 2025 Outdoor Art Exhibition

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid

📅 When: Nov. 15 to Dec. 15

🎟 Free admission

3. 🎬 QueerCineMad Film Festival turns 30

Madrid’s biggest celebration of queer cinema is back, and with a new name. Formerly known as LesGaiCineMad, the LGBTQ+ film festival enters its 30th edition as QueerCineMad, running this month across more than 20 venues in the Madrid region, including Cineteca, the Círculo de Bellas Artes, and Casa de América.

With over 110 films from around the world , it remains the beating heart of diverse, boundary-pushing cinema in Spain. Founded in 1996, the festival has long served as the gateway for Spanish and Latin American LGBTQIA+ films to reach global distributors, programmers, and audiences.

The rebrand to QueerCineMad reflects an evolution in language, identity, and community, embracing a broader, more inclusive idea of what queer cinema means today. And it’s not just symbolic: it marks the festival’s continued transformation as one of Europe’s top five queer film festivals and the largest, longest-running in Iberoamérica.

The 2025 lineup includes films awarded at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, San Sebastián, Sundance, and Tribeca.

Highlights from this year’s San Sebastián Festival will screen in Madrid, including La misteriosa mirada del flamenco and Jone, batzuetan in the Official Selection, Eloy de la Iglesia, adicto al cine in the Documentary section, and Muy lejos starring Mario Casas and David Verdaguer as a Special Presentation.

The closing film, En el camino by David Pablos, explores masculinity, violence, homophobia, and queer desire with unflinching honesty, and arrives fresh off multiple awards at the Morelia Film Festival.

QueerCineMad remains a vital cultural force and a reminder that queer cinema continues to shape and expand the stories we tell.

🖥️ What: QueerCineMad, 30th International LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid

📅 When: Through Nov. 23. Check website for schedules.

🎟 Tickets: Check website

4.✨ Attention, opera nerds! Purcell’s Fairy Queen charms the Teatro Real

Baroque lovers, this one’s for you. The Teatro Real brings back Henry Purcell’s The Fairy Queen, a dazzling semi-opera inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in a semi-staged concert version featuring the internationally acclaimed ensemble Vox Luminis.

It’s magical, ethereal, and just the right amount of weird , exactly as a Purcell–Shakespeare crossover should be.

Premiered in 1692 at London’s Queen’s Theatre , The Fairy Queen is a five-act whirlwind of music, dreams, and mischief. The Teatro Real’s new production invites the audience directly into the dream of a central character whose subconscious mixes with the mythical world of Titania, the fairy queen, as she undergoes her own transformative journey.

Expect moonlit forests, wild enchantments, and a parade of fairies, elves, goblins, and nymphs, all navigating the chaos that threatens their world before harmony (and love, obviously) wins in the end.

It’s elegant, playful, and richly atmospheric. The Fairy Queen is one of those rare Baroque experiences that feels both classic and unexpectedly immersive. And with Vox Luminis performing, it’s almost guaranteed to be one of the season’s standout musical events.

🖥️ What: The Fairy Queen: Semi-staged concert version

📍 Where: Teatro Real, Plaza de Isabel II s/n, Madrid

📅 When: Nov. 15, 7 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €160

5. 🛍️ Mercado del Encanto: Madrid’s most charming pop-up returns

If you love discovering indie designers, one-of-a-kind pieces, and beautifully curated craftsmanship, mark your calendar: Mercado del Encanto, one of Madrid’s most beloved pop-ups, is back at the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela on 16 and 30 November.

Celebrating 10 years and more than 150 editions , this market has become a reference point for Madrid’s artisanal scene. What makes it special? A hand-picked lineup of around 30 creators showcasing products you won’t find in traditional shops, and the chance to chat directly with the designers and artisans behind each piece.

Expect a mix of fashion, accessories, art, décor, beauty, cosmetics, jewelry, and even gourmet treats, all presented in a warm, boutique-style setting. As always, the market adds a bit of fun with its traditional product-basket raffle among attendees.

Mercado del Encanto has taken over some of Madrid’s most iconic spaces over the years, from palaces and casinos to hotels and outdoor festivals, always maintaining its hallmark commitment to quality, exclusivity, and creativity.

🖥️ What: Mercado del Encanto Pop-Up Market

📍 Where: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela, Carretera Hipódromo 2, Madrid

📅 When: Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: La Mesías (The Messiah) | TV Show | 2023

📍Where to watch: Movistar+

❓What’s it about: A psychological drama series about two siblings, Enric and Irene, who are forced to confront their traumatic childhoods shaped by a fanatical, religiously-motivated mother and her mysterious Christian pop band called “Estela Maris”.

🤩 Why you should watch: Well, first of all, this is considered one of the best productions created by Los Javis (who have just called it quits). Also, it’s a compelling thriller narrative, which explores themes of trauma, religious fanaticism, and obsession. The series is lauded for its artistic and cinematic qualities and boasts an exceptional cast and creative team.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🇦🇷 La Choripanería: Madrid’s temple of the choripán

What’s it about: La Choripaneria is an Argentine-style grill house with two Madrid locations. They specialise in 100 % homemade chorizo criollo made on-site, fresh-baked bread daily, and a full menu of Argentine cuts and comfort favourites.

Why you should go: Because it’s rare to find such authentic homemade flavour in central Madrid, where you can meet the cook, chat with the designer of your grill and literally smell the bread bursting from the oven while your choripán arrives.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for a laid-back, high-character meal where food, wine and storytelling come together, La Choripaneria is a win.

📍 Address: Avenida María 15 (Lavapiés); Calle de Viriato 49 (Chamberí)

🥐 La Duquesita: Classic pastries, pure Madrid elegance

What’s it about: La Duquesita is an iconic Madrid pastry house (Est. 1914). Renovated in 2015 by master pastry chef Oriol Balaguer, it fuses time-honoured craft with modern creativity like bombons and trufas, buttery croissants, elegant tarts, and seasonal desserts crafted to evoke emotion.

Why you should go: Because it’s Madrid culinary heritage. You’ll be served pieces of art: signature chocolates and truffles with flavours like yuzu, mango-pasión, pistachio & cardamom; glossy cakes of cheese-and-raspberry, lime-and-mango, pistachio, and more. Add to that the elegant tea salon upstairs where you can pair pastries with Bollinger or a fine espresso in refined surroundings.

Bottom line: La Duquesita is the place for when you’re done grabbing a latte and want something unforgettable: an indulgence, a tradition, a moment of luxury. Stop by, pick up a bombón case, or take your time in their Salón de Té. You’ll leave convinced Madrid has a soft-spot for the sweet life.

📍 Address: Calle Fernando VI, 2, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

😱 The horror! The horror!

