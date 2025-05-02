Madrid | Issue #96

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

And now that we’ve all survived yet another historical event, why not experience history in a different way and attend the historical reenactment of the 2 de Mayo uprising?

There are cannons, soldiers, firing squads and tons of other fun stuff. And if that’s not your cup of tea, you can always go to a photo exhibit or the Prado Museum.

Madrid is the city that keeps on giving, especially now that the warm weather is here.

Enjoy!

1.🥁 Dos de Mayo: Reenactment of a Deadly Uprising

Every May 2, Madrid commemorates the Dos de Mayo uprising, a civilian-led rebellion against the French occupying forces in the city that ended badly for the madrileños (mainly they lost and were executed).

The city organizes many events around town to remind us of this bloodbath. Of course, everyone’s favorite is the reenactment of the uprising which takes place this afternoon at the Explanada Puente del Rey near the Royal Palace (see video above).

The reenactment involves almost a thousand actors from 10 different countries, along with 20 horses, 2 cannons, and 2 carriages.

Also this afternoon, the Explanada will turn into a lively stage for traditional music, dance, and pop nostalgia. Kicking off at 5:00 p.m., the Asociación de Coros y Danzas Francisco de Goya and folk group Arrabel will bring the city’s heritage to life, right before the reenactment.

Once the (fake) dead soldiers have been cleared from the streets, singer-songwriter Maximiliano Calvo takes the stage at 8:00 p.m., warming up the crowd for a full-blown Camela singalong at 9:30 p.m. Yes, there will be keyboards.

If there’s one thing you do this weekend, make sure it’s this.

🖥️ What: Fiestas del Dos de Mayo

📍 Where: Multiple locations throughout Madrid

📅 When: May 2 to May 4, check website for schedule

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2.🏛️ Visit the Prado Museum at Night

Ah, this is one of our long time favorites.

There’s something magical about being in a museum at night. From A Night at the Museum to The Da Vinci Code, we’re all drawn to the possibility of unexpected hi-jinx (and also murder, if you ask Dan Brown?) taking place under the judgmental gazes of Saturn or one of the meninas (you know which one).

But we digress. The Prado Museum is opening its doors this Saturday night and this is an opportunity you can’t miss (especially because it’s free). It takes place on the first Saturday of every month, in which visitors can explore select exhibits.

This once-a-month event offers an immersive blend of art, music, and technology, making it a must-see experience for both locals and tourists.

For the May edition , guests will have access to the exhibit El Greco. Santo Domingo el Antiguo, which reunites eight of the nine original works the artist created for the Toledo monastery (a rare gathering not seen since their dispersal).

The night also includes access to the museum’s iconic Villanueva building, where visitors can stroll through the central gallery and surrounding rooms to see masterpieces like Las Meninas by Velázquez, The Washing of the Feet by Tintoretto, Charles V at Mühlberg by Titian, and The Three Graces by Rubens.

If you plan on going, make sure you make it as early as possible, as there will surely be a line.

🖥️ What: The Prado Museum at Night

📍 Where: Paseo del Prado s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: May 3, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3.📸 PHotoESPAÑA 2025: After Everything

Madrid again becomes a “hub for the world of visual arts and photography” with PHotoESPAÑA 2025.

PHotoESPAÑA offers the opportunity to discover the latest trends in photographic art, as well as the latest projects by internationally recognized artists, with photo exhibitions in museums, art galleries, and beyond. The 2025 edition will take place from April to September, featuring 103 exhibitions and the participation of 360 photographers and visual artists.

In its 28th edition , titled Después de todo (After Everything), the exhibit explores photography’s role in uncertain times, as both documentary and creative expression, reflecting on its historical, social, and cultural relevance.

It features international names such as Julia Margaret Cameron, Dora Maar, Edward Weston, and Ruth Orkin to contemporary greats like Duane Michals, Joel Meyerowitz, Graciela Iturbide, and Ayana V. Jackson. Also great Spanish talent such as José Guerrero, Nacho Criado, Joan Fontcuberta, and Isidro Ferrer representing diverse generations and styles.

Last but not least, PHotoESPAÑA features for the first time a “Guest Country.” Chile opens the series with exhibitions by Lotty Rosenfeld, Julia Toro, Michael Mauney, and Martin Gusinde, offering perspectives shaped by the country’s recent history.

🖥️ What: PHotoESPAÑA 2025

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid.

📅 When: Through September 14.

🎟 Tickets: Check website

4.💃🏻 Festival Fado 2025: The Soul of Portugal Comes to Town

Fado is a traditional Portuguese music genre known for its soulful vocals, melancholic melodies, and themes of longing, fate, and saudade. If you’ve never heard of it or if you’re a fan, you’re in luck.

The 15th edition of the Madrid Fado Festival wraps up this weekend with a program that brings soul and stunning vocals to the city. Honoring the 100th anniversary of legendary guitarist Carlos Paredes, the festival combines music, film, and conversation to celebrate the man who turned the Portuguese guitar into a global symbol.

Head to Cine Doré (Filmoteca Española) tonight for the screening of Movimentos Perpétuos, an amazing documentary tribute to Paredes, followed by the talk Carlos Paredes: a arte de ser português com génio e assombro led by Luísa Amaro, a deep dive into the genius and cultural legacy of this Portuguese master.

Later tonight, Fábia Rebordão, a bold voice of the new generation of fado, performs at UMusic Hotel Teatro Albéniz. Her sound blends classic fado with jazz, soul, and bossa nova, and she’ll be presenting her latest album in what promises to be a powerful live show.

Then tomorrow, the festival closes with none other than Kátia Guerreiro, one of the most beloved voices in Portuguese music. With a career spanning 25 years and multiple awards under her belt, she’ll take the stage to honor the poets, composers, and friends who shaped her journey — and leave you humming fado well into the night.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a die hard fan or simply curious about the music that defines a nation, don’t miss this.

🖥️ What: Festival de Fado de Madrid 2025

📍 Where: UMusic Hotel Teatro Albéniz, Calle de la Paz, 11, Madrid.

📅 When: May 3-4, check website for hours

🎟 Tickets: Check website

5.🛍️ The Salesas Festival & Street Market

The Festival Street Market in the Salesas neighborhood (north of the Chueca subway station) usually takes place on the first Saturday of every month.

If you haven’t checked it out, it’s definitely worth a visit. The self-described “crazy, cosmopolitan and unique” street market is a place where you can buy modern art, listen to cool music, try on some hipster hand-made clothes and sample chocolate from Papua New Guinea.

Make sure you don’t miss El Chico Llama, who will be selling his iconic and beautiful drawings of Madrid and other cities, as well as many other iconic stuff. Check his website and fall in love with his art.

Artisans, fashion designers, bartenders and poets are all mixed together here. And best part is, once you’ve made your purchase (trust us, you will), you can head over for brunch to one of the many cool cafés and restaurants in the area. (We suggest Meat, for its incredible burgers).

🖥️ What: The Festival Street Market

📍 Where: By the Alonso Martínez metro station, Salesas neighborhood, Madrid.

📅 When: May 3, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎟 Free admission

