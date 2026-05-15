Madrid | Issue #145

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Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

These were supposed to be friends, but they look like triplets dating triplets.

It’s Friday again! And guess what… It’s a long weekend. Again!

Before you complain about our lack of productivity and other stereotypes, let us just say that we need to save energy for San Isidro this weekend, which is taking over the streets.

There’s so much stuff to do, so little time. As in, outdoor concerts, vintage book hunting, photography festivals, lamb bocadillos that have somehow become a cultural movement, and enough cocktails, jamón, and late-night plans to keep you busy until Monday.

Trust us, you may need another long weekend next week to recover from this one.

Happy weekend!

1. 🌺 Madrid throws its biggest street party of the year: San Isidro

Madrid in mid-May is basically one big, city-wide party, and this weekend is your chance to get to know this place like never before.

San Isidro is when the city leans fully into its castizo identity. Think: chulapos, chulapas, rosquillas, limonada (the Madrid version of “lemonade”, with wine, obvi), and a mix of tradition and chaos that keeps getting better.

🧙🏻‍♂️ At the heart of it all is San Isidro (Isidore the Laborer) himself, Madrid’s patron saint and, apparently, a bit of a water wizard who sounds like a character from Dungeons and Dragons. Legend has it he could find water anywhere, which is why one of the key rituals this weekend is drinking from the Fuente del Santo (the Saint’s water fountain, which already existed before the 12th century) near the Ermita. Consider it a holy pilgrimage, except you may or may not be drunk.

🍷 Where it all began. The Pradera de San Isidro is ground zero. This is where Madrid shows up: families, groups of friends, people dressed as if they’ve stepped out of a Goya painting. You grab your rosquillas—tontas, listas, Santa Clara, take your pick—pour yourself some “lemonade” (wink, wink), and settle into the grass while concerts play in the background. Oh, and fireworks!

🎵 Live music everywhere. San Isidro has become one of the most interesting music lineups in Madrid’s calendar. You’ve got Fangoria, David Otero, and Demarco Flamenco playing in the Pradera, indie acts like Triángulo de Amor Bizarro taking over Las Vistillas, and a whole city-wide program (Sonido Madrid en Vivo) spreading concerts across venues. We’re pretty sure you have no idea who any of those people/bands are, but it’s time you start learning.

🙏 Feeling religious ? There are several Catholic ceremonies for you too! (Please don’t show up drunk)

💃🏻 Experience castizo identity. If you don’t know what chulapo/a are, then a) shame on you, and b) it’s time you learn how to dance the chotis. There are countless locations throughout the city where people will be dancing the traditional madrileño dance, so go at least see one.

“Take us to your fun-sized leader!”

👹 You’ve never seen a street party like this. Gigantes and Cabezudos (see above) roam around like slightly terrifying mascots from another century, Plaza Mayor hosts big open-air concerts and so do the Jardines de las Vistillas, Matadero turns into a verbena playground, and if you need a break from the crowds, you can wander into the Feria de la Cacharrería or duck into the Museo de San Isidro to remind yourself this all has actual historical roots.

Trust us, if you want to feel like a local, then this is all you need to do this weekend.

🖥️ What: Fiestas de San Isidro 2026

📍 Where: All across Madrid (check the links above!)

📅 When: Through May 17 (main celebrations today and tomorrow)

🎟 Tickets: Free admission (most events)

2. 🏰 Not into a Castizo weekend? Candlelit movie music night in a hidden castle in Barajas

If San Isidro is too chaotic for you, fret not, we have a slightly more magical escape plan involving a castle. Did you know there’s one just a few minutes from downtown Madrid? Well, now you do. The Parque del Castillo de la Alameda de Osuna is becoming an open-air cultural stage with Las noches del castillo, a new series that blends music, cinema, and live performance at one of Madrid’s most underrated spots.

Tomorrow, May 16, the cycle leans fully into cinematic nostalgia with “La lírica en el cine” , a candlelit concert by Matritum Cantat that takes some of the most iconic opera and classical pieces ever used in film soundtracks and brings them back to life—live, outdoors, and surrounded by a historic setting.

It’s that sweeping, emotional music you recognize instantly but can’t quite place… until it hits you. The whole thing is designed to feel intimate and atmospheric. No massive crowds, no chaos, no chotis. Just music, candles, and that surreal feeling of watching a performance in the middle of a park next to a historic castle.

The broader program runs through mid-June with flamenco, jazz, cinema nights, and even circus shows, but if you’re picking one moment to go, this Saturday is the one that hits that sweet spot between culture and experience.

🖥️ What: Las noches del castillo: “La lírica en el cine”

📍 Where: Parque del Castillo de la Alameda de Osuna, Barajas, Madrid

📅 When: May 16, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3. 📸 PHotoESpaña kicks off the summer season with two must-see shows that just landed in the city

It’s baaaaaack! Every summer, Madrid quietly turns into one of Europe’s photography capitals, and PHotoESPAÑA is the reason why.

For the next four months, the city becomes a giant, walkable exhibition: museums, galleries, cultural centers, and unexpected spaces all syncing up to showcase some of the most important names in photography.

This year’s edition comes with a theme that feels particularly timely: Volver a imaginar. Translation: question everything. Reality, images, authority, the way we see the world. And nowhere is that more obvious than in two of the standout exhibitions that opened yesterday, both very different, both worth your time.

Opening this week. At Fundación MAPFRE, Richard Avedon’s In the American West lands as one of the big headline shows of the festival. Originally published in 1985, it’s considered one of the most important portrait series ever made. But don’t expect romantic cowboy imagery. Avedon strips everything back—white background, harsh light, no context—and lets his subjects do the talking. Workers, drifters, oil field laborers. Faces that feel raw, uncomfortable, and completely unfiltered. It’s America, but not the version you usually see.

Also opening this week. You get something much closer to home—and arguably just as powerful. Azkarate vs Azkarate, at the Serrería Belga, dives into the work of Isabel Azkarate, a pioneer of Spanish street photography and photojournalism. The exhibition plays with the idea of duality—public vs private, observer vs participant. It’s Madrid, it’s Spain, it’s everyday life—but seen through a lens that constantly questions what’s being captured.

Together, they set the tone for the entire festival: two different worlds, two different ways of seeing, both asking one question—how much of what we’re looking at is actually real?

🖥️ What: PHotoESPAÑA 2026

📍 Where: Multiple locations across Madrid

📅 When: Through Sept. 13

🎟 Tickets: Varies by exhibition (many free, others from €5–€10)

4.🥪 Ruta del Paquito: everyone’s favorite lamb sandwich takes over San Isidro

Feast your eyes on this baby.

Madrid’s most unapologetically local food trend takes over the Tirso de Molina Market in Latina (which, fyi, is not La Latina) with the Ruta del Paquito (Paquito Food Route), a celebration of the city’s favorite underdog sandwich: the lamb bocadillo (aka sandwich) that’s quietly become a cult classic. You like burgers? Well, this is juicier, messier, and with actual castizo roots.

The market turns into a full-on San Isidro scene starting on Saturday: free tastings of Paquitos, eight different stalls serving their own versions, and, because this is Madrid, a tuna roaming around playing live music while you eat. (Fyi, a tuna is a traditional musical group of university students dressed in 13th-century costumes who sing and play instruments.)

The Paquito itself is simple in theory (lamb in a sandwich, duh), but wildly creative in practice. This year, it’s everywhere—more than 300 bars across Spain are participating, and dozens in Madrid alone are putting their own spin on it. If you’ve never tried it, this event is the perfect entry point: one place, multiple takes, zero commitment.

There’s also a bigger story here. The whole idea behind the route is to bring lamb back into everyday eating—especially for younger crowds—while quietly pushing the sustainability angle. But honestly, none of that matters once you’re holding one. Trust us, you’ll get it.

🖥️ What: Ruta del Paquito

📍 Where: Mercado de Tirso de Molina, Doña Urraca 15, Latina, Madrid

📅 When: May 16 (from 12:30 p.m.)

🎟 Tickets: Free (tastings while supplies last)

5. 📚 Antique Book Fair: Recoletos’ best book treasure hunt is back

Attention, fans of books and horror movies involving Lovecraftian stuff like The Necronomicon! If your idea of a perfect weekend includes finding a cursed book getting lost in stacks of forgotten books, this is your moment.

The Paseo de Recoletos by Cibeles has quietly turned into one of the most charming corners of Madrid with the 48th edition of the Feria del Libro Antiguo y de Ocasión —a long-standing tradition that feels like a treasure hunt and a time machine.

Rows of stands, run by specialist booksellers from across Spain , are packed with everything from €1 paperbacks to rare first editions from the 14th century that cost much more than you can probably pay for.

You can go in with zero expectations and walk out with something completely unexpected: an out-of-print novel, a vintage magazine, or an old map. Something is exciting about flipping through pages that have clearly lived a life before you got to them.

🖥️ What: 48ª Feria del Libro Antiguo y de Ocasión

📍 Where: Paseo de Recoletos (by Cibeles fountain), Madrid

📅 When: Through May 17

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Band Together (Rondallas) | Movie | 2026

📍Where to watch: Movistar+

❓What’s it about: A small town on the coast of Galicia is shaken by the shipwreck in which seven of its nine crew members died. After two years of mourning, the town’s inhabitants form a rondalla and rehearse to compete against other neighbouring villages and heal themselves.

🤩 Why you should watch: If you’re in the mood for something genuinely uplifting, Rondallas is exactly that rare kind of film: a “crowd-pleaser” that actually earns the title. Daniel Sánchez Arévalo returns with a warm, beautifully written story set in a Galician town where music, grief, and community collide, weaving together small human stories about guilt, forgiveness, and healing without ever forcing the emotion.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🥓 Restaurante Cinco Jotas : Where jamón stops being food and starts being a religion

What’s it about: Cinco Jotas Madrid is a temple to one thing: jamón. Not just any jamón, but that jamón—100% ibérico de bellota, sliced, showcased, and treated like the celebrity it is.

Why you should go: Because the recently revamped space leans into the experience, building a menu around the product with dishes that range from classic (croquetas, cured cuts) to slightly more playful (panipuri Cinco Jotas, steak tartar with camembert and anchovies). Bonus points: it’s near the Bernabéu Stadium, so yes, it’s dangerously easy to justify.

Bottom line: If you like jamón, you’ll love it. If you don’t, it may be time to reconsider your life choices (sorry, vegans!).

Address: Calle del Padre Damián 42, Madrid

🐍 Snake Bar is where your afterlunch turns into a full-blown night out

What’s it about: Snake Bar is tucked into Justicia, and you may not initially notice it, but this new cocktail spot is a full-on tribute to the 70s, 80s, and 90s, involving nostalgia, music, and pretty cool drinks.

Why you should go: Because thanks to its copper-toned, retro-glam space and a bar that feels like the center of gravity, it presents an atmosphere that makes it very easy to lose track of time.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for a place that turns “just one drink” into a full evening, Snake Bar is it. Come for the cocktails, stay for the soundtrack.

Address: Calle del Marqués de la Ensenada 16, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

😎 Ahhhhh, Ibiza…

🌈 We admit it — we'd go to Zaragoza for that

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