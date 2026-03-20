Madrid | Issue #137

🇪🇸 The Bubble is Spain's #1 English-language, bestselling newsletter. We offer paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled to have your support!

Become a paid or free subscriber

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Definitely not you or your friends at Madrid Fashion Week this weekend.

It’s Friday again!

Madrid this weekend isn’t just a city… It’s a catwalk! From IFEMA’s runways to the streets of Chamberí, Malasaña, and beyond, everything starts to feel a little more curated, a little more performative.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week takes over the calendar, but the real show spills outside: sunglasses go on despite the clouds, outfits get riskier, and suddenly everyone looks like they might be on their way to (or from) a casting.

And the best part? You don’t need an invitation to be part of it. Just grab coffee at a perfectly aesthetic spot in Salesas, front-row your own life at a terrace like the main character you are, or just people-watch like it’s a competitive sport. Madrid feels like The Devil Wears Prada on steroids

This weekend, style isn’t something you watch; it’s something you walk into.

Happy weekend!

1.🧵 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid is back (and looks cooler than ever)

Move over, losers! Madrid is fully leaning into its fashion capital ambitions this week, as the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM) returns for its spring edition, spreading across the city with a packed schedule of runway shows, presentations, and industry events.

The MBFWM is the biggest fashion event in Spain and one of the few moments where Madrid genuinely competes, at least for a week, with the likes of Paris, Milan, or London. (We may not be as cool as them, but we’re definitely getting there.)

Fashion Week is a mix of established designers and emerging talent presenting their collections for the next season. Big names like Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Custo, Hannibal Laguna, or Ángel Schlesser share the spotlight with newer designers trying to break into the industry. It’s where brands build relevance, where trends start to take shape, and where the local industry connects with international buyers, influencers , press, and insiders.

This year’s edition is also about evolution. The main runway at IFEMA has been redesigned with a more modern, brighter identity, signaling a shift toward a more contemporary and global positioning.

And importantly, this isn’t just happening inside IFEMA. The OFF program means fashion spills into the city itself, with shows, events, and collaborations all over Madrid.

Even if you’re not sitting front row (let’s face it, you won’t unless you’re one of the cool kids or a Kardashian), you’ll feel it all around. Pop-ups, parties, or just the general increase in people dressed significantly better than you await you.

🖥️ What: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM)

📍 Where: IFEMA Madrid plus various locations across the city

📅 When: Through March 22

🎟 Tickets: Check website. Runway events are paid, some off events are free.

2.🍫 El Escorial is turning into a chocolate wonderland this weekend

This is a more realistic depiction of, well, all of us.

If your weekend plans don’t involve eating chocolate until you explode, you may want to rethink them. This weekend, El Escorial (yes, it’s far away, shut up) turns into a full-blown cacao paradise with its III Chocolate Festival, a two-day event that mixes food, history, and family-friendly chaos just under an hour from Madrid.

There will be tastings, workshops, routes, and enough sugar to carry you emotionally through the rest of this horrendous year.

The heart of it all is Casa Miñana, where 17 chocolatiers and artisan producers set up shop with everything from bonbons and pastries to high-end cocoa and more experimental creations.

You can taste, buy, and pretend you understand the difference between origins like a pro. But this isn’t just about eating: the event also leans into El Escorial’s surprisingly rich chocolate history, paying tribute to Matías López, the 19th-century industrialist who basically turned the town into Spain’s cacao capital.

Beyond the food, there’s a full program designed to keep you moving (and justify the calories): historical routes through the town, family gymkhanas, kids’ workshops, and even a theatrical spin on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (we hope it’s not like the one in Glasgow).

Add in expert-led tastings, live demos, and show cookings, and you’ve got a plan that somehow manages to be indulgent and “cultural” at the same time. Dangerous combo.

🖥️ What: III Chocolate Festival (Jornadas del Chocolate)

📍 Where: Casa Miñana, Av. de Castilla, 4, El Escorial

📅 When: March 21–22

🎟 Tickets start at: Free entry (some activities may require booking)

3.🗣️ Poetry Is Taking Over the Thyssen Museum for World Poetry Day

Despite what you may think, poetry is still a thing. So if you needed a sign to slow down this weekend, this is it.

To mark World Poetry Day, the Thyssen Museum is turning its galleries into something far more intimate: a live poetry circuit where 21 poets will be reading their work across different rooms of the museum.

That means you’ll be wandering past masterpieces while suddenly stumbling into someone reciting a verse a few meters away.

The concept is simple but surprisingly powerful: pairing visual art with spoken word, and letting visitors experience both at once (unless you’re wearing those headsets for the museum audio guides, in that case, you’re kinda screwed). It’s less of a structured event and more of a cultural treasure hunt.

The opening reading will be delivered by singer Massiel (she won the Eurovision song contest in 1968!), setting the tone for an experience that blends disciplines and breaks the usual museum rhythm.

The event also marks the launch of a national poetry initiative aimed at promoting live and experimental formats across Spain, so this isn’t just a one-day thing, but part of a broader push to bring poetry back into public spaces.

🖥️ What: World Poetry Day readings at Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza

📍 Where: Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, Paseo del Prado 8, Madrid

📅 When: March 21, 11:45 am to 1:30 pm

🎟 Museum Tickets: €14

4.🤤 Madrid is hosting the World Cup of Cachopo (and it’s absolutely unhinged)

This cachopo may be AI-generated, but it still opened our freaking appetite.

You know what? Fuck it. It’s impossible to follow a strict diet in this country, so we’re no longer feeling guilty for it. As if things weren’t already hard enough, now we have to put up with one of the most gloriously excessive competitions of the year: the Best Cachopo in the World International Contest.

100 restaurants across 10 countries are battling it out over Spain’s most unapologetically indulgent dish, and it’s so much more exciting than the World Cup. Even better, you don’t need to go to Asturias (where it’s from) to try it, because 20 restaurants in Madrid are competing, serving their entries all month long.

Chefs are experimenting and flexing with versions that are stuffed with morcilla, wild boar, or trout, and others are topped with gold flakes. There’s one even featuring Cabrales cheese valued at €37,000.

The competition is a great excuse for a city-wide food crawl, and you can hop from spot to spot trying different contenders, comparing textures, fillings, and levels of post-meal regret.

Each cachopo comes with a drink (cider or beer), and while the official winner will be crowned in Oviedo, Madrid basically gets to host the tasting phase of these weird Olympics of fried meat.

🖥️ What: Concurso Internacional al Mejor Cachopo del Mundo 2026

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid (and the world!)

📅 When: Through March 31

🎟 Menu: 28,50€ (cachopo + drink)

5.🚂 Madrid’s most charming time machine Is back (and it comes with strawberries)

Now that the spring has sprung, Madrid is bringing back one of its most charming (and slightly surreal) traditions: the Strawberry Train.

First launched in 1984, this historic train recreates the original railway journey from Madrid to Aranjuez, dating all the way back to 1851, when Queen Isabel II inaugurated the line connecting the capital to the royal palace.

Today, it’s less about transportation and more about stepping into a slower, more nostalgic version of Spain.

The experience is very much part theater, part history lesson. You depart from the Railway Museum in the old Delicias station in Madrid (one of those beautiful iron-structure buildings that feel frozen in time) and travel in vintage carriages from the 1920s, 40s, and 60s.

Along the way, staff dressed in period costumes serve you strawberries (yes, that’s the whole point), while you head toward Aranjuez, a UNESCO-listed cultural landscape famous for its royal heritage and, of course, its strawberries.

Once you arrive, the plan doesn’t stop. The train is basically your entry point into a full day trip: gardens, palace, walks, and a town that feels like a quieter, more elegant extension of Madrid.

Yes, yes. It’s touristy, but in a way that actually works. It’s like time travel but with snacks. If you’re looking for something different this spring that doesn’t involve another terraza and tinto de verano, this is it.

🖥️ What: Tren de la Fresa (Strawberry Train)

📍 Where: From Museo del Ferrocarril (Madrid) to Aranjuez

📅 When: Selected dates from March to June (starting March 22)

🎟 Tickets start at: Check official site (Depends on the tour. Lowest price is €24).

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Zeta (Agent Zeta) | Movie | 2026

📍Where to watch: Prime Video

❓What’s it about: A Spanish spy must track down a former spy involved in an undercover mission decades ago, while a Colombian agent is also after him. Secrets from the past will be uncovered.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s Spain’s most serious attempt yet at doing a proper, international-level spy thriller, and with a character that’s less of a James Bond and more of a Jack Reacher. Shot across Spain, Brazil, and Estonia, it actually feels global. Also, actor Luis Zahera absolutely carries the film with a standout performance, making Zeta worth your time because it shows where Spanish action cinema could be heading next.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🍽️ Brazza is Madrid’s hottest new table (and it’s all about fire)

What’s it about: Brazza is Madrid’s newest must-know spot—a fire-driven restaurant by Argentine chef Franco Malacisa that blends open-flame cooking with a deeply personal, global menu built around sharing.

Why you should go: Because it’s not just about the grill: from empanadas and falafel to perfectly cooked meats, seafood, and nostalgic desserts like chocotorta, everything is bold, precise, and full of character—backed by a thoughtful wine list and a warm, family-run vibe.

Bottom line: Brazza doesn’t try to please everyone—it aims to move you. And in a city full of openings, this is one that actually matters.

Address: Orfila 7, Madrid

☕️ Escaramuza is Chueca’s new real-life Central Perk - and it’s amazing

What’s it about: A cozy Chueca café run by a Uruguayan team that feels straight out of Friends, with a Central Perk-style couch, great coffee, and a brunch menu that hits all the right notes.

Why you should go: Because everything works: seriously good eggs Benedict, standout avocado toast, delicious coffee, and a pastry selection (alfajores, cookies, rogeles) that’s borderline addictive, all in a chill, welcoming space with lovely staff.

Bottom line: Escaramuza isn’t just aesthetic; it delivers. Come for the vibe, stay because the food and coffee are actually that good.

Address: Calle de Barbieri 1, Chuecha, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

🕊️ Pigeon poops on mayor; mayor laughs at self

@elhuffpost El HuffPost on Instagram: "El alcalde de Madrid José Luis Martí…

💃🏻 Remember Morrissey's run-in with Valencia?

@xavimatev Xavi Mateu on Instagram: "Morrissey live at Valencia."

🔔 Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok!

@thebubblecom The Bubble on Instagram: "Will Sirât take home an Oscar this Su…

If you’re not following us on Instagram yet, you’re missing out. We’re posting exclusive content with our collaborators across Spain, breaking news updates, and pop culture coverage. Click on the post above and come hang with us!

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

🚨 Customize your subscription! You can personalize your Bubble experience so you only get the emails you want—and never the ones you don’t. Click here to learn how.

📺 Sponsorship opportunities. Want to get your brand in front of our engaged and influential audience of professionals, creatives, and government workers? We’re now offering a variety of ways to do so. Click here to book a spot.