Madrid | Issue #101

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Happy Friday!

Summer is right around the corner, and Madrid is already shifting gears into its warm-weather rhythm so it’s the perfect time to start making plans. With this week’s picks, you can escape into live music, sip vermut under the sun, or explore the creative corners of the city.

Prepare to capture the spirit of early summer in the capital with a mix of music, markets, and memory, just how we like our Madrid weekends.

Enjoy!

1.🎸 Noches del Botánico is finally back with Van Morrison as opener

One of Madrid’s coolest music festivals is finally back. The 2025 edition of Noches del Botánico kicked off last night, and it did so in style, with the legendary Van Morrison taking the stage at the lush Real Jardín Botánico de Alfonso XIII.

It was the first of two concerts that Van (we’re tight) is performing as part of the festival (the second is tonight), opening a two-month celebration of music and nature that has become a staple of Madrid’s summer nights.

The Complutense’s botanical gardens transform into an open-air haven for all of you lovers of live music for the next two months, with concerts starting daily at 7:00 p.m. in one of the most amazing outdoor settings the city has to offer.

The lineup is, as always, pretty eclectic. There’s Kool & The Gang bringing the funk with Celebration and Ladies’ Night (which is sold out, unfortch), and there’s Roxette, Santana and Nancys Rubias among many others.

Morrissey is also on tour with new material, Beth Gibbons (from Portishead), neo-classical icon Max Richter, and electro-funk awesomeness by Parcels.

See? There’s something for everyone. Trip-hop, jazz, flamenco… the Botánico has it all. Even if you’re not into music (OK, weirdo), it’s worth going anyway just to have a cold beer under a canopy of trees.

But first up tonight: Van the Man. Get your tickets pronto.

🖥️ What: Noches del Botánico 2025

📍 Where: Jardín Botánico de la Universidad Complutense, Avenida Complutense s/n, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 31. Check website for shows and schedules.

🎟 Tickets: Check website.

2.🏛️ Architecture meets design: Pop Arq Store is back for a summer edition

Now this is interesting. Madrid’s Official College of Architects (COAM) is opening its Planta Jardín (garden floor) for a fresh summer edition of Pop Arq Store, a design market where people who love architecture showcase their creative side beyond blueprints and buildings.

Stil not sold on it? Every item for sale at Pop Arq Store is designed and produced by Madrid-based architects or architecture students, so expect to find ceramics, graphic art, fashion, and jewelry. There will even be handmade food products, all reflecting “a cross-disciplinary design sensibility shaped by architectural thinking.”

Many of the objects highlight the architect’s ability to design with both structure and soul and you don’t have to be an architect yourself to get what’s going on here. Also, Chueca is always a good place to go visit.

The event is free and participation is open (at no cost) to all architects, pre-registered members of COAM, and architecture students.

There are only 40 stalls available, so the Pop Arq Store offers a curated, intimate setting where you can support local talent. Don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: Pop Arq Store

📍 Where: COAM, Calle de Hortaleza 63, Madrid.

📅 When: June 7-8. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3. 🎭 ‘Picasso’s Barbershop’ brings humor and history to the stage

El barbero de Picasso is a new comedy written by Basque playwright Borja Ortiz de Gondra and directed by Chiqui Carabante. The play is set in Vallauris, a sleepy French town that once became a refuge for Spanish exiles, and dives into the unexpected and long-lasting friendship between Pablo Picasso and his barber, Eugenio Arias.

The barbershop in the play becomes a space for complaining, nostalgia, and political musings between two men divided by history but united in exile.

Though they are both in France , neither Picasso nor Arias feel really at home. Since they can’t return to the Spain they left behind (because, you know, civil war) and they’ll never fully belong to the France that took them in, they build a shared imaginary homeland that is full of contradictions and absurdity.

El barbero de Picasso asks us to consider the weight of memory, the pain of exile, and the power of dialogue even when we disagree.

The production features a stellar cast including Antonio Molero, Pepe Viyuela, Mar Calvo, and José Ramón Iglesias.

🖥️ What: El Barbero de Picasso

📍 Where: Teatro Español, Calle del Príncipe 25, Madrid.

📅 When: Through July 20. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: €20

4. 🎷 Bendik Giske: A Saxophone Like You’ve Never Heard It Before

The saxophone may be synonymous with Lisa Simpson (and jazz, we guess?), but we promise that this is a unique sonic experience. Bendik Giske is an acclaimed queer Norwegian saxophonist and he comes to Madrid to take the stage to present his self-titled third album, his latest release.

Be warned: Giske isn’t your typical jazz musician. He uses a technique rooted in circular breathing and physical intensity, and his performances “blur the line between the human body and sound”, creating hypnotic, meditative loops that push the saxophone to its expressive extremes (check the video above).

This isn’t exactly a concert, but rather a multi-sensory ritual. It’s a kind of sonic meditation that explores queerness, embodiment, and the spiritual potential of sound.

His rhythmic patterns and analog loops blur the boundary between artist and instrument, drawing the audience into a trance-like state. So yeah, it’s not for everyone, but still an incredible experience.

This show is a rare chance to experience one of Europe’s most innovative performers in an intimate setting. Get your tickets if you’re into it.

🖥️ What: Bendik Giske at Conde Duque

📍 Where: Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid.

📅 When: June 6, 8:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €16

5.🥕 Taste the organic Madrid: Local producer’s market in Alcobendas

This one is for you, always asking for organic stuff.

Every second Sunday of the month, the Paseo de Valdelasfuentes in Alcobendas turns into a busy hub of fresh flavors with the Mercado de Productores, a market bringing together 45 artisan food producers from across the Madrid region.

This is a celebration of proximity , sustainability, and quality, featuring products that are made the traditional, non-ultraprocessed way: organic vegetables, mountain-raised meats, artisan cheeses, extra virgin olive oil, honey, sourdough bread, craft beers, local wines, vermouth, and tons of other stuff.

Head over there to browse and fill your tote bags, enjoy live music, activities for kids, and sample some of the products right there (perhaps even with a Zarro vermouth on tap or a cold craft beer from local favorites La Chula or Península).

Buy hyperlocal! (That’s an order.) This market supports the economic development of rural areas, empowers small-scale producers, and encourages a more sustainable food system. If you’re looking for a tranqui plan, this is it.

🖥️ What: Mercado de Productores de Alcobendas

📍 Where: Plaza Paseo de Valdelasfuentes, Alcobendas, Madrid.

📅 When: June 8. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🌮 One restaurant to try this weekend: Mazul (not your average taco spot)

🎨 The Concept: A menu that leans into quality over quantity.

With a focus on fish and meat, the menu strips away the expected and offers something subtler: a modern Mexican kitchen that balances creativity with restraint. The décor is fantastic (looks expensive but not pretentious) with warm, wood-accented interiors. There’s even romantic lighting, which flatters both the food and the people eating it.

📍The location: Barquillo 44, Madrid. Book here or call +34 910 56 87 04.

🧃The Drinks: They have a nicely curated Mezcal selection. Clamato, lime, chili salsa, maggi, salt, and passion fruit cocktails. All things Mexico in the heart of Madrid.

💥 One recommendation: Try the Penumbra cocktail to complement the sensational Barbacoa Dish. Pricey but worth it.

🪩 Madrid’s nightlife gem: Istar

🕺 The concept: Madrid’s trendiest Afrobeats joint.

This uber-cool intimate club has been described as an “Afro House music temple”, where you’ll see diverse electronic music meet a mystical ambience (if it sounds like an interesting combo, it’s because it is). You’ll connect with this place quickly because of its small capacity (unlike the many gargantuan, soulless clubs of Madrid), and before you know it, you’ll be dancing right next to the DJ. This may be the quality of nightlife you’re looking for.

📍The location: C. de Serrano, 41, Madrid. Book here or call +34 661 78 53 74 | +34 672 798 161

🧃The Drinks: Surprisingly good tequila situation. Most classics you can think of.

🚽 The Bathrooms (yes, it matters): You'd think they had a bouncer just for the soap dispensers.

💥 One recommendation: This Saturday, check out DEMAYA’s groovy electronic beats from 12 am onwards. Demaya’s newest hit “You Are” just reached 1 million streams on Spotify.

📝 Additional reporting by Isabel Valenzuela.

We’ll be back next week with more.