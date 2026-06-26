Madrid | Issue #151

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Here Are 6 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Can you feel the love (for Spain) tonight?

It’s Friday again!

And nothing says “World Cup excitement” like setting an alarm for 1:55 a.m. and questioning every life decision that led you there. Spain plays Uruguay tonight, and yes, we will all watch it. Sleep? Optional. Regret? Guaranteed. Celebrating a potential win by Spain at 4:30 a.m.? We guess.

Of course, you could always go out with your friends for a fun night of drinks and then get home inebriated just in time to see Lamine Jamal score, but that’s up to you.

So yeah, this weekend is basically a test of endurance: late-night football , early-morning regret, and somehow still finding the energy to go out and enjoy everything else Madrid is throwing at you.

Open-air cinemas, piano concerts, zarzuela, exhibitions, and whatever early glittery activities Pride week brings, staying in is simply not an option. Sleep is temporary. This weekend isn’t. (Although remember to save your energy for Pride Weekend next week. Now that’s intense).

Last but not least, Episode 2 of The Bubble Podcast is out! We talk true crime (maybe), how to enjoy this summer’s verbenas, and mistakes foreigners make when moving to Spain.

Thank you and happy weekend!

Happy weekend!

1. 🎹 This weekend, just follow the sound of a piano

If you thought Madrid couldn’t get any more extra in summer (Pride Week has officially just started, after all), here’s the city turning itself into one giant piano concert.

Piano City Madrid is back for its fifth edition, and for three days straight, you’ll find pianos (and very talented people playing them) scattered across some of the city’s most iconic and unexpected locations.

There will be 50 free concerts across venues like CentroCentro, Condeduque, Matadero, Serrería Belga, and even places like Hospital La Paz or boutique spaces around La Latina.

The program is… pretty eclectic: one second it’s Chopin and Bach, the next it’s jazz, flamenco, electronic sets, or ambient piano sessions. Classy stuff!

The festival was created by German pianist Andreas Kern and has already taken over cities like Milan and Naples, but Madrid has fully embraced the concept.

Best part? It’s completely free. So you can build your own musical itinerary: start with a classical set in CentroCentro, catch some jazz in Condeduque, and end the night with something experimental in Matadero. Or just wander around and let a piano find you. Whatever you decide, make sure you check the official program!

🖥️ What: Piano City Madrid 2026

📍 Where: Multiple locations across Madrid

📅 When: June 26–28

🎟 Tickets: Free (although some venues require registration)

2. 🍷 Cénate Las Ventas: the only time you’ll go to a bullring for the food first

We know. Bullfighting isn’t exactly everyone’s thing (definitely not our thing), but if you’re curious (or just here for the food), this might be your moment. Las Ventas is once again hosting Cénate Las Ventas, a summer series that mixes nighttime bullfights with a full-blown food market showcasing some of Madrid’s best local products.

The concept is pretty simple. On Thursday evenings, you show up early, grab a drink, and wander through stalls featuring wines from Madrid, cured meats, cheeses, and other “M Producto Certificado” specialties — basically a curated snapshot of the region’s food scene. It all takes place in the upper terraces of the bullring, which, at sunset, feels more like a summer rooftop and less like a bloody historic arena.

Then, at 9 p.m., the novilladas kick off — a series of nighttime bullfights featuring young matadors, building up to a final on July 23. You can stay for the full spectacle or just soak up the pre-show atmosphere and then get the hell out; that’s up to you.

A lot of people, frankly, are there for the social part: drinks, food, and that magical hour when the sun sets in the Madrid summer. (You missed the first one last night, but if you’re interested, you can try next week).

Doors open at 8 p.m., giving you plenty of time to eat (and drink) before anything starts. And the market stays open until 1:30 a.m., which tells you everything you need to know about what the real main event is for most attendees.

🖥️ What: Cénate Las Ventas (food market + night bullfighting series)

📍 Where: Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, Calle de Alcalá 237, Madrid

📅 When: Thursdays through July 23 (8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.)

🎟 Tickets start at €6 (check website)

3. 📸 The exhibition uncovering America’s forgotten Latino history

When you think of the Great Depression in the U.S., this iconic photo probably comes to mind. What you probably don’t know is that many more were taken by a diverse group of talented photographers featuring Latinos that didn’t get the same kind of attention. Fortunately, you can now see some of them (and their protagonists) right here in Madrid.

Casa de América is hosting American Latinos 1935–1945 , a powerful and moving exhibition that tells the story of Hispanic communities in the U.S. — long before the term “Latino” was a thing.

The show brings together nearly 300 photographs from the U.S. Library of Congress, capturing everyday life across the 1930s and 1940s — from Spanish families in New Mexico to Mexican farmworkers in California and Basque shepherds in Idaho.

It’s a beautiful history lesson and a reminder that despite the current racial tensions, the Hispanic footprint in the U.S. runs way deeper than most people think.

The exhibit is curated by filmmaker Alberto Ferreras (who directed HBO’s Habla), and mixes photography with music and narrative to create a genuinely immersive experience.

With legendary names like Dorothea Lange and Walker Evans, documentary legends behind the lens, this is one of those exhibits that actually sticks with you. Don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: American Latinos: 1935–1945 Photography Exhibition

📍 Where: Galería Casa de América, Calle de Marqués del Duero 2, Madrid

📅 When: Through September 30

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

4. 🎭 Madrid brings back zarzuela (and a 19th-century drama) for summer nights

Rejoice! Madrid is getting a healthy dose of drama and live music this summer, as the Fernán Gómez Cultural Center launches Estivales, a new cycle dedicated to zarzuela (aka Spanish comedic opera-ish) and musical theatre.

The opening act, Zarzuela en la Villa (through July 5), is a slightly cheeky celebration of the genre’s greatest hits in which zarzuela and copla are reimagined with humor, live musicians, and a hilarious cast that manages to bring the genre back to life.

From July 9 to 19, things take a darker, more dramatic turn when El trovador lands in the main hall (a full-blown romantic tragedy about love, jealousy, and revenge, performed with live music and blending prose and verse.

The twist? This is the original Spanish work that inspired Verdi’s Il trovatore, now revived nearly 190 years later with its original musical elements restored. Consider it cultural justice.

If you’re looking for comedy or drama, this cycle gives you both, in one of Madrid’s most iconic cultural venues.

🖥️ What: Estivales en el Fernán Gómez (Zarzuela & live music)

📍 Where: Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 19

🎟 Tickets start at €22

5.🍿 ‘Here’s some money, go see a Star War’: Your summer movie plan starts here

Look, we’ll be honest — it probably doesn’t get any more authentic Spanish experience than this. If your idea of a perfect summer night involves a dubbed movie, a cold tinto de verano, and zero air conditioning, Madrid’s most iconic open-air cinema is back.

Cine de Verano de La Bombilla returns for its 42nd edition, turning Parque de la Bombilla into a go-to outdoor movie spot all summer long, where you’ll probably be joined by grandmothers wearing flowery dresses and tweens running around.

This weekend’s lineup is stacked. Tonight, you get Michael — the big-screen biopic of one of the most influential pop icons ever — paired with Reminders of Him for a more emotional, slower-burn vibe.

Saturday leans more blockbuster: The Mandalorian & Grogu brings the Star Wars universe outdoors, followed by Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest weird (and brilliant) sci-fi comedy with Emma Stone.

And that’s just the start. The full program runs through September with everything from Oscar contenders to cult classics (The Goonies, Volver), plus animation and Spanish cinema. So in the immortal words of Lucille Bluth: “Here’s some money, go see a Star War”.

Opening night (tonight) even comes with a full-on folkloric show before the screening (because of course it does).

🖥️ What: Fescinal: Cine de Verano de La Bombilla 2026

📍 Where: Parque de la Bombilla, P.º de la Senda del Rey, 82, Madrid

📅 When: June 26 – September 5

🎟 Tickets start at €6

6. ⚽️ Spain vs. Uruguay: no sleeping or late partying tonight, thanks to the World Cup

This will be all of us tonight.

Spain’s group stage is about to get real, people! After a horrendous 0-0 draw against Cape Verde and a confidence-boosting 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, La Roja now faces Uruguay in their final group match, and this one actually matters.

Spain currently sits at the top of Group H with four points and only needs a draw to secure first place and cruise into the knockout rounds. Not bad, but not exactly job done either.

Uruguay, meanwhile, is coming in desperate. A chaotic 2-2 draw against Cape Verde left them in a tricky spot, meaning they pretty much have to win to stay alive.

Not sure where to watch it? You’ve got options:

At home with your friends is probably the best option. RTVE is broadcasting the match for free on La 1 and RTVE Play, so you can watch from your couch, your bed (weird if you bring your friends, but we don’t judge), or wherever you plan to suffer through a 2 a.m. kickoff.

Sports bars . Madrid will be full of them showing the game, even at that ungodly hour. If Spain scores, you’ll hear it across the city.

Sadly, no giant screens in Plaza Colón this time because the Salamanca residents would probably not be happy.

🖥️ What: FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain vs. Uruguay

📍 Where: Guadalajara, México.

📅 When: June 27, 2 a.m. (Madrid time, so basically you have to wait until 2 a.m. tonight)

🎟 Tickets: You’re not flying to Guadalajara. Stay in bed.

📺 What to watch if you hate football are staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: 33 Days (33 Días) | TV Series | 2026

📍Where to watch: Atresplayer

❓What’s it about: The escape of two dangerous criminals from the Lleida Penitentiary Center in 2001 triggers a 33-day manhunt, marked by violence, sacrifice, and loyalty. Based on a true story.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s a tense, character-driven story based on a real prison escape that gripped Spain for over a month. It’s created by investigative journalist Carles Porta, and it blends sharp reporting with gripping drama, following both the fugitives and the Mossos d’Esquadra officers chasing them, at a time when the police force itself was under scrutiny. It’s a story full of tension, moral ambiguity, and real stakes, making it a compelling watch from start to finish.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🌯 Madrid’s hottest new shawarma spot is doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing

What’s it about: A no-nonsense shawarma spot bringing authentic Iraqi and Armenian street food to Lavapiés — and doing it properly. Ungentrified but none of that “elevated kebab” bullshit. Just traditional Mesopotamian recipes and spice blends imported from across the Middle East.

Why you should go: Because Madrid is clearly starving for it. Open for just a few weeks and already going viral (ugh, we know, but what can you do), Shawarma Capital has lines out the door thanks to its mix of juicy local meat, tangy amchur, rich tahini, and a punchy pomegranate sauce.

Bottom line: If you think you’ve had good shawarma in Madrid, go here and reset your expectations, all for around €8.

Address: Calle del Mesón de Paredes, 5, Madrid

☕️ Coffea: This Madrid café is selling specialty coffee for €0.70 (yes, for real)

What’s it about: A specialty coffee shop that’s basically calling bullshit on Madrid’s €4 flat whites. Coffea’s whole pitch is simple: great coffee shouldn’t be expensive. So they’re serving properly sourced, well-roasted specialty coffee — starting at just €0.70.

Why you should go: Madrid is overflowing with specialty coffee shops, but Casa Kavi is aiming for something deeper than a good flat white. The café serves as the social heart of the project, offering a carefully curated menu of wellness-focused drinks such as the Mushi Matcha, Detox Latte, Spicy KaiCao, anti-inflammatory Ayurvedic toast, and calming chia bowls.

Bottom line: Specialty coffee for less than €1 sounds fake, but wait until you try it.

Address: Calle de O’Donnell, 36, Madrid

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