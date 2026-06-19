Madrid | Issue #150

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Here Are 6 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Here are six people you probably hated in high school.

It’s Friday summer again!

The warm season arrives this Sunday, and Madrid is determined to celebrate it all at once.

The city is buzzing, and staying home this weekend feels like a missed opportunity. So join us on our lofty quest for the best tinto de verano and patatas bravas.

Terrazas, Aperol Spritz, music festivals, Hollywood classics under the stars, and one verbena after the other. Yes, you’ll be broke. But you’ll also be happy.

And FYI, our podcast is back for season 2, and we’re as chaotic as ever. Politics and pop culture, all in one place. We’d love it if you could recommend us to your friends. 🥹

Thank you and happy weekend!

1.🇪🇺 European Music Day: one of the best free music festivals is back this weekend

Summer is officially two days away, which means that for the next three months you’ll spend part of your weekends standing in a plaza with a cold drink while someone else provides the soundtrack. And to kick things off, here comes Matadero.

This weekend marks the return of the Día Europeo de la Música , a three-day festival that, even though you probably didn’t know it existed, has quietly become one of Madrid’s most reliable summer traditions.

Since launching in 2009, this para-Eurovision event has evolved into a showcase for some of the most interesting names in Spain’s indie, electronic, flamenco and alternative music scenes, all without charging a cent for admission (which, let’s face it, is awesome).

This year’s lineup is stacked. Among the biggest names are pablopablo (yes, that’s Pablo Drexler, son of Jorge Drexler), electronic-pop heavyweight Alizzz, post-punk sensation Depresión Sonora, experimental artist María Arnal, and flamenco singer Ángeles Toledano. All people that you will pretend to know but you don’t, and that’s fine because their music is great anyway.

Jazz fans can also catch Rita Payés and Lucía Fumero, who will be bringing their blend of jazz, folk and Mediterranean influences to Madrid for the first time. Honestly, nothing sounds more sophisticated than Mediterranean jazz.

The whole thing kicked off today, and tonight leans more heavily into contemporary pop and electronic sounds, with pablopablo, Alizzz and Depresión Sonora leading the charge before DJ Akazie closes the night. The atmosphere is great, the crowd is diverse, and there’s plenty of room to wander around between sets. So go drink and have fun. The summer has just begun.

🖥️ What: Día Europeo de la Música 2026

📍 Where: Matadero Madrid, Plaza de Legazpi 8, Madrid

📅 When: June 19–21

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2.🤤 We’re celebrating croquetas this weekend (and they cost just €1.50)

If you’ve been reading The Bubble for a while, you probably know we love croquetas. We’re, like, obsessed with them. And it’s not just us. If there’s one thing capable of uniting Spain’s fiercely divided political tribes, football rivalries, and regional identities, it’s probably the iconic, delicious Spanish original croquette. So how about a full weekend to worship it?

Lavapiés is once again celebrating World Tapas Day by turning this elegant fried béchamel bite into the star of the show. Until Sunday, more than 20 bars and restaurants across the neighborhood are serving their own signature croquetas for just €1.50 each, giving all of you self-proclaimed “foodies” a perfectly legitimate excuse to spend an entire evening wandering from bar to bar in the name of culinary research.

Some of the participating chefs take inspiration from Spain’s regional cuisines , while others borrow flavors from around the world. You’ll find a Brazilian-style coxinha stuffed with shredded chicken and melting cheese at Tapioquería, a Japanese-inspired sushi croqueta filled with surimi and cream cheese at Kaldi Café, and a Syrian-Lebanese kibbe interpretation at Darbuka Bar. Café Barbieri pays tribute to Italy with a pesto Genovese version. And La Lata de Cascorro offers a spicy combination of goat cheese and jalapeño that sounds dangerously easy to order five times in a row. There are even vegan and vegetarian options!

Not into experimenting? There are still plenty of boring traditional Spanish options filled with Galician zorza sausage, León-style black pudding, or Iberian ham.

Our recommendation? Skip dinner, wear elastic trousers, and get ready to nom nom.

🖥️ What: World Tapas Day - Croqueta Festival

📍 Where: Participating bars and restaurants across Lavapiés

📅 When: Through June 21

🎟 Price: €1.50 per croqueta

3. 🎭 Want to understand Spain? Start with this satire about corruption, elites, and hunting trips

We get that many of you can’t follow an entire play in Spanish. But we’ll keep insisting, especially when it comes to must-see works that are an essential part of 20th-century Spain. That’s certainly the case with La Escopeta Nacional (The National Shotgun), the legendary satire by Rafael Azcona and Luis García-Berlanga that has returned to Madrid’s Teatro Español under the direction of actor Juan Echanove.

Originally released as a film in 1978 , the story follows a Catalan businessman who travels to Madrid hoping to secure lucrative deals. His big opportunity comes when he’s invited to an exclusive hunting weekend attended by politicians, aristocrats, bankers and businessmen connected to Spain’s ruling elite.

What follows is a parade of backroom favors, hidden agendas, influence-peddling, and absurd situations that expose how power really works behind closed doors. What’s great is that it never feels preachy. Instead, it lets its cast of opportunists do the work. Aristocrats cling to status, politicians cling to power, businessmen chase profits, and everyone seems to be looking for a shortcut.

The setting may be different 50 years later, but many of the dynamics feel surprisingly familiar. That’s what makes this revival so entertaining: it’s a hilarious comedy and a reminder that some political habits never really go out of style.

🖥️ What: La Escopeta Nacional (The National Rifle)

📍 Where: Teatro Español, Calle del Príncipe 25, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 26

🎟 Tickets start at €6

4. 🪩 David Guetta is back in Madrid, and he’s headlining A Summer Story 2026

See? Summer mode, activated! If you’ve had your share of croquetas and dramas and are looking for lasers, giant stages, and thousands of people collectively losing their minds to a bass drop, then clear your calendar: you’ve got a date with David Guetta.

A Summer Story , one of Spain’s biggest electronic music festivals, returns to Arganda del Rey this weekend for its 10th anniversary edition. Over the past decade, the festival has become a pilgrimage site for EDM, house, trance, and techno fans, transforming this sleepy town 35 km outside Madrid into the unofficial capital of electronic music for two days.

The biggest draw this year is undoubtedly David Guetta, who will take the stage on Saturday. The French legend, whose collaborations with Rihanna, Sia, Usher and the Black Eyed Peas helped define an entire era of dance music, is returning to Madrid for his first major show in the city in a decade.

Want more? We got more. Trance legend Armin van Buuren will headline the opening night tonight, bringing with him the melodic sound that made him one of the most influential DJs in the world. Fans of progressive house can catch British duo Third Party, while Ukrainian DJ Korolova will deliver her signature blend of melodic techno and house.

Since it’s far away, organizers run special shuttle buses from Madrid, making it relatively easy to get there and back (though don’t expect the trip home to be quick).

If you’ve ever dreamed of spending a weekend surrounded by thousands of electronic music fans while some of the biggest DJs on the planet soundtrack the beginning of summer, this is probably your must-attend event.

🖥️ What: A Summer Story Festival ft. David Guetta

📍 Where: Ciudad del Rock, Arganda del Rey (35 km outside of Madrid)

📅 When: June 19–20

🎟 Tickets start at €70

5. 📸 A photo exhibit that wants you to question what you’re actually seeing

Most photography exhibitions ask you to look at something. This one asks you to look twice. As part of PHotoESPAÑA 2026, Fundación Casa de México is hosting a fascinating collective exhibition featuring seven acclaimed Mexican photographers whose work blurs the line between documentation and imagination.

Instead of simply capturing reality, the artists use technical and optical manipulations to create images that feel mysterious, dreamlike, and sometimes disorienting. The result is an exhibition that challenges viewers to slow down and question what they’re actually seeing (honestly, a refreshing change in an era when we’re just passive consumers of shit “content”).

Among the featured artists is Humberto Ríos, whose work explores memory, perception, and the passage of time. One of the exhibition’s highlights is Suspending Time (2016), a series that creates the sensation of moments floating somewhere between reality and imagination. The images feel almost impossible to place, as if time itself has briefly stopped working.

There aren’t any dramatic landscapes, celebrity portraits or Instagram-friendly photo opportunities. This is a more contemplative experience — one that rewards patience and curiosity.

If you’ve ever looked at a photograph and wondered whether it reveals reality or invents it, this exhibition might be for you.

🖥️ What: Espectros, Enigmas de la Mirada - PHotoESPAÑA 2026

📍 Where: Fundación Casa de México en España, Calle de Alberto Aguilera 20, Madrid

📅 When: Through Sept. 13

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

6. ⚽️ Spain vs. Saudi Arabia: Where to watch (and suffer)

This could be you this Sunday (if we win).

Spain will be looking for its first win of the 2026 World Cup this Sunday when Luis de la Fuente’s side takes on Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. After a pretty underwhelming 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening match, La Roja cannot afford another slip-up if they want to avoid making their path to the knockout rounds unnecessarily complicated.

Saudi Arabia arrives as a dangerous opponent with a history of upsetting football’s giants. The team famously stunned Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and will be led by star forward Salem Al-Dawsari. However, history favors Spain, which has won all four previous meetings between the two nations.

Not sure where to watch the game? We’ve got options:

🖥️ What: FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

📍 Where: Technically in Atlanta, but you’ve got options (see above)

📅 When: June 21, 6 p.m. (Madrid time)

📺 What to watch if you hate football are staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Oasis | TV Series | 2026

📍Where to watch: Netflix

❓What’s it about: 'Oasis' is Spain's most luxurious vacation resort. A paradise for wealthy families with private beaches, VIP facilities, and impenetrable security located in Tenerife. It’s the place for the best summer ever. But everything crumbles when someone goes missing, the police arrive, and the resort goes into lockdown mode.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s about damn time we found a new guilty pleasure. Think Elite meets The White Lotus. If you’re expecting moving performances and a solid plot, go watch something else. This is about rich, hot people in ridiculous situations and zero social commentary. Just beautiful locations and an excuse to look at someone’s abs. And that’s exactly what we all need when all that surrounds us is football and extremism.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🐟 SAU is Madrid’s new love letter to coastal cuisine

Photo courtesy of Sau

What’s it about: Tucked away in Lavapiés, SAU is a new contemporary seafood tavern inspired by the coastal bars and ports where people gather for a quick bite, a glass of wine, and a moment of calm. Founded by friend-of-The-Bubble chef Wagner Rusca, the restaurant celebrates everything that comes from the water (from fresh fish and shellfish to carefully selected conservas).

Why you should go: Because the menu features dishes such as Cádiz-style fried anchovies, Portuguese bacalao à Brás, oysters served with an unexpected beef consommé, and inventive seafood preparations that make use of every part of the ingredient.

Bottom line: Go to SAU if you’re looking for a restaurant that combines excellent seafood, thoughtful sustainability, and genuine character.

Address: Calle Santa Isabel 12, Madrid

🧘‍♀️Casa Kavi: a Madrid café that feels like a mini escape to Bali

What’s it about: Casa Kavi is part yoga studio and part wellness café, the kind of place that feels more Bali than Madrid. Founded by Kathi Rüd, a yoga teacher who drew inspiration from wellness retreats in Indonesia and her training in therapeutic yoga in Greece, the space was designed as an urban sanctuary where people can slow down and reconnect.

Why you should go: Madrid has no shortage of specialty coffee shops, but Casa Kavi is aiming for something deeper than a good flat white. The café serves as the social heart of the project, offering a carefully curated menu of wellness-focused drinks such as the Mushi Matcha, Detox Latte, Spicy KaiCao, anti-inflammatory Ayurvedic toast, and calming chia bowls.

Bottom line: Go if you’re looking for a yoga class, a healthy breakfast, an excellent matcha, or simply a quiet corner to reset.

Address: Calle de Albuquerque, 14, Madrid

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