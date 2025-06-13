Madrid | Issue #102

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Kinda weird to be talking weekend plans when the PSOE government seems to be falling apart in real time, isn’t it? In our defense, yesterday’s bombshell bribery allegations against the PSOE’s No. 3 dropped after we sent out Thursday’s newsletter. (We try, we swear).

Anyway, summer is eight days away , and Madrid is already offering plenty of stuff for us to do with friends or family. There’s live music, festivals with castizo tradition and even Bill Murray reciting Mark Twain in a concert hall.

If you’re single and in the mood for something exciting, be sure to partake in the ritual of the pins (read below… Sounds like voodoo, but it’s not). Grab one of those cheap, tacky fans and get ready for some sun and fun.

1. 🎹 Piano City Madrid 2025 turns the city into one big open-air stage

The pianos are back! Once again, Madrid becomes a living symphony as Piano City Madrid 2025 takes over some of the city’s most iconic spaces for three full days of free piano concerts.

Over 50 performances take place this weekend and bring classical, jazz, flamenco, and even electronic piano music into courtyards, cultural centers, and open-air venues.

The festival’s 4th edition follows in the footsteps of similar events in Naples, Palermo, and Milan and is inspired by German pianist and founder Andreas Kern.

This year’s lineup features a mix of veteran performers and young talents, with a special focus on Spanish musicians and female pianists. At Matadero Madrid, you’ll find artists like flamenco virtuoso Pablo Rubén Maldonado, jazz pianist Lluís Capdevila, and composer Manuel Moreno Ramírez, among others.

CentroCentro will host names such as Lucía Rey, Francisco Fierro, and Irene de Juan, with a rotating schedule of solo recitals from morning to evening.

Piano City Madrid aims to “democratize access to music”, placing it directly into the heart of the urban landscape. The age of performers ranges from 16 to 60, and the program spans multiple styles and generations. A great excuse to escape the sun.

🖥️ What: Piano City Madrid 2025

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid

📅 When: June 13-15

🎟 Tickets: Check website for participating venues and schedules

2.🎻 Go see Bill Murray and Jan Vogler’s ‘New Worlds’

Those of you fans of high-brow events will love this one.

Bill Murray is in Madrid tonight for a genre-blurring show in which he teams up with top classical musicians Jan Vogler (cello), Mira Wang (violin), and Vanessa Pérez (piano) for New Worlds, a creative mashup of European classical music and American literature.

The project was born from a chance encounter between Murray and Vogler on a transatlantic flight, starting a friendship that led to this fancy and unexpectedly moving (seriously) live show.

It features music by Gershwin, Bernstein, Bach, and Schubert, paired with readings from Twain, Hemingway, and other American icons, all of them delivered, of course, with Murray’s unmistakable personality.

The performance is part of the Veranos del Taoro festival, an open-air celebration of the performing arts that usually takes place in Tenerife and has featured big names like Isabella Rossellini and John Malkovich.

This Madrid stop is a rare event: it’s equal parts concert, theater, and literary evening. And you don’t often get to see Bill Murray reciting poetry one minute and singing Stephen Foster the next, so cancel whatever plans you have for tonight and get tickets to this. Bill Murray is worth it.

🖥️ What: New Worlds

📍 Where: Teatro Apolo, Plaza de Tirso de Molina 1, Madrid.

📅 When: June 13, 8 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €50

3. 🎶 Parcels’ disco funk comes to Noches del Botanico

Looking for something a little…funkier? Then forget Bill Murray and prepare for a retro-futuristic dance floor as Parcels, the Australian-born (but Berlin-based) quintet headline a new edition of Noches del Botánico.

Trust us. These guys are good . Their fuse of funk, soul, disco, and electronic pop, has helped the group secure a distinctive place in today’s indie-electronica scene. With a strong stage presence and charisma, Parcels will help you have a damn good time.

The band is formed of Louie Swain, Patrick Hetherington, Noah Hill, Anatole Serret, and Juls Crommelin. They are usually compared to the Bee Gees (that’s a really old band, kids), not just because of their songs but also because of their musical journey: they were raised in Australia, but artistically were reborn in Europe.

Parcels have evolved since their self-titled debut in 2018. Their recent albums showcase their shift toward Nu-Disco and more textured electronic sounds, all while keeping their signature charm intact.

Not sure what else we can say to convince you, except you should expect impressive live performances and an infectious energy. Run, tickets are selling fast.

🖥️ What: Parcels at the Noches del Botánico

📍 Where: Jardín Botánico de la Universidad Complutense, Avenida Complutense s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: June 13, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Check website.

4.🧵 Madrid Craft Week Spring 2025: Handmade takes over the city

Attention, arts & crafts nerds! The city gets a little more hands-on this weekend with the return of Madrid Craft Week, a city-wide celebration of authentic craftsmanship, creativity, and local talent.

Over 200 shops across fashion, design, art, and gastronomy will host workshops, exhibitions, and talks highlighting the world of handmade stuff.

The must-see this year is an exclusive flower arranging workshop in the gardens of the bougie Mandarin Oriental Ritz, led by floral design experts Brumalis (that’s today), and a ceramic painting session with Mónica Muñoz at Only You Boutique Hotel in Chueca (that’s tomorrow), in which participants can create personalized decorative plates.

This 12th edition also features The Craft Gallery at Palacio de Santa Bárbara (but that’s happening June 20–22), a curated showcase of top Spanish artisans and emerging brands, packed with live demos and unique experiences.

More than a weekend, it’s a week for discovering the stories behind the objects, meeting the makers, and exploring the city through a slower, more intentional lens. If you’re looking to support local creators or even pick up a new skill, Madrid Craft Week is your option this weekend.

🖥️ What: Madrid Craft Week - Spring Edition 2025

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid

📅 When: Through June 22. Check website for schedules.

🎟 Tickets: Check website.

5.🌸 Fiestas de San Antonio de la Florida: One of Madrid’s most Castizo celebrations

You may not know this, but this is one of Madrid’s most beloved festivals. This year’s edition already started last week, but it ends this weekend, so if you’re into churros, vermouth and dancing with strangers (as in locals) in the park, then you’ll love this one.

The central day of the festival is today, June 13 , as it honors San Antonio, the patron saint of seamstresses and singles (yes, singles, more on that below), with customs that blend Catholic devotion and local folklore.

The official kick-off ceremony (pregón) took place last night and featured local merchants handing out Madrid-style lemonade so you’ve missed that. But worry not, the celebrations continue today with the blessing of the traditional “panes de San Antonio”, which are handed out for free until the evening.

One of the most popular activities is to participate in the ritual of the pins, which is what people used to do before Tinder ruined our dating life. The ritual involves single women placing a hand in the saint’s fountain to see how many pins stick to their palm (each one supposedly predicting a future suitor).

In the evening, there will be live music at the Explanada del Templete with performances by Los Huevos Fritos, Hermanos Martínez, and DJ Coleman.

The festival continues on Saturday with a musical vermouth session with Orquesta Tierra, and live music, but it’s Sunday, the official “Día Castizo”, that involves a giant paella, chocolate con churros, castizo parades and finally fireworks.

🖥️ What: Fiestas de San Antonio de la Florida

📍 Where: Parque de la Bombilla, Avenida de Valladolid s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: Through June 16. Check link for official program.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🇫🇷 Santiago Abascal speaks ze French (not)

⚽️ Madrid’s mayor loves to peg kids (he’s done it before)

🇪🇸 Feeling a little love for Spain as summer approaches

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

🍸 One bar to try this weekend: Ficus

🎨 The Concept: Botanical garden meets cocktail artistry. 🌿🍸

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Madrid, Ficus is not just a bar; it’s also a sensory escape. The little sanctuary offers a unique evening drinks experience in which all about detail, design, and quality cocktails. You’re drinking in a bar that looks like it actually cares about the planet. And that’s rare.

Tucked away on a charming side street, Ficus is the kind of hidden gem that feels like a local secret - until you step inside and realize word has definitely gotten out.

📍The location: C. de Santo Tomé, 8, Madrid. Check website.

🧃The Drinks: The cocktail menu is a masterclass in creativity and balance, with creative cocktails that don’t just look good. They include seasonal ingredients, zero-waste vibes, and the kind of presentation that makes you pause before sipping.

And trust us, their zero-waste philosophy isn’t a gimmick; it’s in the dehydrated garnishes, repurposed citrus husks, and clever use of leftover botanicals.

💥 One recommendation: If you’ve been craving something sweet, but have been waiting for a special occasion, try the ‘Morticia’ cocktail this weekend.

🪩 Madrid after dark: Victoria Nightclub

🕺 The concept: An elevated nightlife experience

Victoria is a modern classic with dramatic lighting and an immersive sound system that creates a high-energy environment that feels both sophisticated and electric.

There’s Latin house, techno, or global club beats, and all the music is curated to keep the dance floor in motion well past 4 a.m.

The crowd is a confident mix of Madrid locals and international visitors, dressed to impress and ready to move. DJs rotate weekly, bringing in both homegrown talent and rising names from across Europe. Despite its size and energy, the club maintains an air of exclusivity without losing its warmth.

📍The location: Calle de Juan Bravo, 31. Bookings: +34 640 228 876

🧃The Drinks: Victoria’s bar service is polished and efficient, especially for a venue of its size. Expect premium spirits, solid cocktail options, and fast VIP table service if you’re booking a booth.

🚽 The Bathrooms (yes, it matters): Clean, spacious, and consistently well-managed (admittedly, a refreshing surprise). There’s usually a staff member on hand keeping things in order, and yes, there’s hand soap.

💥 One recommendation: This Saturday, don’t miss DJ Michenlo, a rising name in Spain’s electronic scene, spinning a blend of Latin tech and global house. His recent club sets in Ibiza and Lisbon have sold out, and Madrid is next.

Doors open at midnight. We recommend arriving before 1:30 a.m. to avoid the queue and to catch the vibe before the night really kicks off.

📝 Additional reporting by Isabel Valenzuela.

