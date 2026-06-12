Madrid | Issue #149

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Here Are 6 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Ready for the ritual de los alfileres? You better be.

It’s Friday again!

And if you’re reading this, that means you survived last weekend’s clash of the titans (Pope Leo and Benito, aka Bad Bunny). This weekend is not that different (Bad Bunny is still in town), but at least the Pope is island-crawling in the Canaries.

If you thought this meant calmer times, you'd be wrong. The World Cup just started, which means that no matter where you look, you’ll see footballs and people wearing red jerseys. At least there are a few things you can do before the big day on Monday. Buckle up; we’re in for an intense few weeks.

Happy weekend!

1.🍷 San Antonio Fest is back! Madrid’s first verbena of the summer features DJs, churros, and a hermitage

Another week, another party involving a saint that is used to get drunk and pass out! And introspection, of course. Don’t forget introspection. Say hello to the Fiestas de San Antonio de la Florida, a hyper-local, deeply traditional (and yet full of alcohol) celebration that feels both old-school and super fun at the same time. It’s also the first verbena of the summer!

The area around Parque de la Bombilla (near Argüelles) and the Ermita de San Antonio (aka Saint Anthony of Padua’s hermitage) transforms into a full-blown verbena: loud music, people dancing, drinks flowing, and, of course, actual religious rituals happening just a few meters away. Because we’re all there for atonement, obviously.

19th-century Tinder. The roots of the festival are very Madrid: devotion, superstition, and a bit of, ahem, “romantic desperation” thanks to the quirky and famous ritual de los alfileres, in which, if you are single, you drop 13 pins into holy water, place your hands in it, and however many stick to your palm is how many suitors you’ll have that year. Hey, it’s scientifically proven. Shut up.

The blessed bread of San Antonio is also still very much part of the experience. And don’t worry, you don’t need to be religious (or looking for love) to enjoy it! The real magic is in the mix: grandmothers in flowery dresses, groups of friends drinking vermú at noon, annoying delightful kids running around, and DJs taking over by night.

You’ve got live concerts (Modestia Aparte, La Mole), DJ sets (DJ Nano, DJ Fonsi), vermú sessions, mini verbenas, and late-night dancing that feels like a throwback to pre-gentrification Madrid.

Saturday is the big one: mass, procession, and then straight into music and partying, exactly what Jesus would have wanted.

Sunday wraps it all up with paella, chocolate con churros, and fireworks.

Check the official program (link below) for schedules! Go for an hour, stay all weekend.

🖥️ What: Fiestas de San Antonio de la Florida

📍 Where: Parque de la Bombilla & Ermita de San Antonio, Madrid

📅 When: Through June 14

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2. 🎭 Chronicle of a Bad Spaniard: Spain’s century of chaos, comedy, and contradictions

If you think verbenas and mingling with the populace is below you (shame on you), then here’s something Your Majesty (that would be you) can enjoy, as it involves relatively more substance and a lot more irony.

This new play at Teatro Español takes the life of renowned Spanish film director Luis García-Berlanga and turns it into a sharp, funny, and very on-point reflection of Spain itself, told through the eyes of his own son.

Jorge García-Berlanga leads the cast in a staged tribute that mixes biography with allegory and draws parallels between the patriarch’s life and a country that spent the 20th century navigating wars, political chaos, a dictatorship and a permanent identity crisis.

If that sounds intense or solemn, don’t worry —this is Berlanga we’re talking about. Expect tons of humor, absurd moments, and that uniquely Spanish ability to laugh at everything.

The show leans into that Berlanguiano spirit: chaotic, clever, and full of contradictions, creating a living collage of moments and emotions that capture why Berlanga remains one of the most important figures in Spanish cinema.

If you’re a film nerd or just looking for something a bit more high-brow (without being boring), this is a solid excuse to swap the verbena for a theatre seat for a night.

🖥️ What: Crónica de un Mal Español (Chronicle of a Bad Spaniard)

📍 Where: Teatro Español, Calle del Príncipe 25, Madrid

📅 When: Through June 28 (Thursdays to Sundays)

🎟 Tickets start at €10

3.🍔 Dear god, another food festival arrives: Ñam Ñam is taking over Madrid Río (and your figure)

(Before you ask: ñam ñam is the Spanish equivalent of saying nom nom. You’re welcome).

Not into reliving the horrific years of the Spanish dictatorship? Fortunately, we have an alternative that’s good for your palate and bad for your weight: Madrid just dropped the first edition of the Ñam Ñam Festival, turning Paseo Puente del Rey into an open-air playground for food, creativity, and quite possibly more food.

Beware: This isn’t your typical food market. Ñam Ñam is positioning itself as an “international gastronomic experiences festival”, which basically means: street food, but more expensive “immersive”.

There will be live cooking demos, talks, workshops, music, and even podcasts and monologues happening in real time. It’s not just about food but also about the culture around food.

There’s a central bar for drinks and bites, a “mesa infinita” for shared experiences, and different zones where things are constantly happening. Overall, the vibe is pretty chill and dynamic. It’s also really bad if you’re on a diet.

The festival taps into the city’s network of 45 mercados municipales, showcasing small-scale producers and homegrown culinary talent. So while it feels like a shiny new event, it’s actually rooted in something very traditional: neighborhood food culture.

If you’re sick and tired of eating patatas bravas and croquetas, try this one for a change.

🖥️ What: Ñam Ñam Festival

📍 Where: Explanada Puente del Rey, Madrid Río, Madrid

📅 When: June 13–14

🎟 Tickets start at €32.50

4. 🪩 Soundset returns to Conde Duque and becomes Madrid’s coolest open-air electronic playground

Are you now feeling guilty for eating those chimichurri-soaked empanadas? Do you need to burn those calories off? Maybe getting slightly lost in experimental beats is the answer, and we have the perfect suggestion for it!

Soundset Festival is back at Conde Duque, and this year it’s gone fully open-air—taking over the Patio Sur for two nights of forward-thinking electronic music that leans more Berlin than Ibiza. (Berlin nightlife = sophistication, Ibiza nightlife = Kim Kardashian. Sorry, not sorry).

Don’t expect the usual, run-of-the-mill DJ. Soundset a much more interesting space: there’s dubstep, Latin mutations, hyperpop colliding with bass and DJs who actually take risks.

Friday kicks off strong with DJ Python going back-to-back with Loidis (aka Huerco S), followed by Brazilian rhythms from RHR and a rare Madrid appearance by Mala, a foundational figure in dubstep. If these are all people you’ve never heard of, you may not be cool enough (again, sorry not sorry).

Saturday shifts gears but keeps the energy high. There’s a mix of local and international names pushing boundaries: Carne_kddo with the Lágrima collective, Tracey’s hyperpop-infused sound, and a live set from Nick León exploring new Latin electronic textures.

The whole thing closes with CCL, whose sets are basically a journey—jumping between post-punk, techno, house, and everything in between without losing the thread. (Boomers, look away!)

This event is about discovery, experimentation, and actually listening to what’s happening on stage, so for the love of all things sacred, keep your damn phone in your pocket and start living in the moment.

🖥️ What: Soundset Festival 2026

📍 Where: Patio Sur, Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid

📅 When: June 12–13

🎟 Tickets: €20/day

5.💃🏻 Israel Galván brings (non-tourist trap) flamenco to the edge (and then breaks It)

Israel Galván is one of the most boundary-pushing figures in Spanish dance, and he is back in Madrid with a show that twists tradition and turns it into something deeply personal and unique. If you’re looking for the type of flamenco show that the locals want to see, this is it.

This new piece dives into his childhood memories of the Feria de Abril in Sevilla, where he used to compete in sevillanas contests… and never win. Why? Because even back then, his style didn’t fit the rules.

That tension (tradition vs. rebellion, recognition vs frustration) sits at the heart of the show. It’s flamenco, but filtered through Galván’s signature experimental and ironic lens.

He performs in a short flamenco dress with a retro twist, accompanied by a charanga band, live guitar, and vocals, creating a scene that’s half street party and half avant-garde performance.

If you’re a flamenco purist (like we are) or someone who usually avoids tourist traps (like we are), this is the kind of show you should see.

🖥️ What: Israel Galván’s Sevillanas Solteras

📍 Where: Centro Danza Matadero (CDM), Paseo de la Chopera 14, Madrid

📅 When: June 12–14

🎟 Tickets start at €27

6. ⚽️ World Cup mania: Where to watch Spain’s games

Haters of soccer football, beware: our long national nightmare has officially just begun. You don’t have to like football to feel it. Because like it or not, trust us, you will feel it, with or without your consent.

Madrid is about to go full World Cup mode. That’s right! Apparently, the guys who think that Donald Trump somehow deserves a peace prize have somehow gotten away with not getting canceled and have organized a championship that’s been making the headlines due to its dystopian dynamic prices and questionable immigration policies. Oh, and then there’s also Canada and Mexico. But we digress.

The 2026 tournament kicked off yesterday, and with Spain among the favorites, the city is turning into one giant viewing party! So let’s conveniently ignore FIFA’s history of moral (and literal) corruption and focus on being number one, shall we? If you want to watch the games (Spain’s first match is on Monday afternoon against Cape Verde, a country that totally exists), you’ve got options.

Let’s start with the big one: Plaza de Colón. The city is installing a massive screen that will turn the square into ground zero for fans watching La Roja (a communist-sounding name for the Spanish national football team). That will be fun! There will be thousands of people, flags, beers, collective anxiety, and that very specific Madrid energy that only shows up during big tournaments. If Spain scores, you will feel it. If it doesn’t, you will also feel it. One catch: It will only be for matches taking place before 10 p.m. (The residents of Salamanca are rich, and rich people like silence, peasants.)

If crowds aren’t your thing (or you want air conditioning and a seat), cinemas are stepping in. Cines Yelmo will be screening Spain’s matches across multiple locations in Madrid, from Ideal and Palafox to Plenilunio and La Vaguada. It’s a surprisingly great option: big screen, decent sound, and snacks. Tickets start around €8.30 with popcorn and a drink, scaling up if you want the full “Luxury” experience. Watching football in a movie theater is a thing now.

Then there’s the classic route: bars! Madrid’s bars will basically turn into unofficial fan zones, especially in neighborhoods like Chamberí, Malasaña, and La Latina. Just find a place with a screen, order a beer, and you’re in. The louder the crowd, the better the experience. Not sure where to go? Try James Joyce Irish Pub, FRATINA Sport Bar, La Fontana de Oro, O’Connell St. Pub, Knockout! Sports Bar (this one’s far away but cool).

And if you hate people and want to be by yourself, RTVE has you covered. The public broadcaster is going all in this year, with matches on La 1 and multiple digital streams on RTVE Play, plus extra content, highlights, and even influencer-driven commentary. It’s the easiest way to follow everything without leaving your couch.

The World Cup is here; it’s unavoidable, and for the next few weeks, this city will be living match by match. Resistance is futile.

🖥️ What: FIFA World Cup 2026

📍 Where: Plaza de Colón, Cines Yelmo (multiple locations), bars across Madrid, RTVE

📅 When: Through July 19 (Spain debuts June 15)

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: The Marked Woman (La Desconocida) | Movie | 2026

📍Where to watch: Netflix

❓What’s it about: An unconscious woman is found inside a container at the Barcelona docks. She suffers from amnesia, and someone wants her dead. Two cops embark on a race against time to discover her identity and the secrets she holds.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it builds a dark, fast-paced mystery led by the fantastic Candela Peña, who brings real emotional weight as a dishevelled detective chasing both the case and her own personal demons. The Marked Woman is not trying to reinvent the genre, and that’s exactly why it works. If you want an easy-to-binge thriller night, go with this one.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🍽️ La Gloria de Carabanchel is the kind of taberna that makes you rethink the neighborhood

What’s it about: La Gloria de Carabanchel is Sol Pérez-Fragero taking everything that worked in Malasaña and Conde Duque—and bringing it outside the M-30. The result is a small, no-frills taberna with real soul: a handful of tables and a focus on Andalusian classics.

Why you should go: Because this is comfort food done right. The lomo de orza, croquetas de puchero, albóndigas de choco, and solomillo al whisky all hit that perfect balance between traditional and seriously craveable.

Bottom line: Proof that some of Madrid’s best spots are no longer in the center.

Address: Calle del General Martín Cerezo, 3, Madrid

🍫 Balbisiana: The pastry box that took over Madrid (and then opened a store)

What’s it about: Balbisiana is what happens when a viral dessert brand turns into a full-on lifestyle bakery. It started as those iconic blue boxes seen at every chic Madrid event, and now it is a physical café on Calle Velázquez.

Why you should go: Because this place gets the balance right: aesthetic and actually good. The best-seller is still the classic “tarta de la abuela” (chocolate and biscuit), which is basically impossible to mess up. The “balbisianas” (bite-sized fried brioche with different fillings) are also dangerously easy to devour.

Bottom line: It’s polished, it’s Instagrammable, but this time it’s not just hype. Balbisiana delivers.

Address: Calle de Velázquez, 55, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

😎 Well, El Papa and Benito almost played together

❤️ Madrid is cool, yo

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