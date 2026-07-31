Madrid | Issue #155

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Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

Look, we gotta be honest here. Since everyone living in Madrid is leaving this month, the entertainment offer in the city drops drastically. Bars and restaurants close for a full month (gotta love Europe), the streets are hot and sorta dead (except for the occasional guiri), and it’s only at night when people leave the house armed with a fan that says “Puto Calor” (you know the one) to brave the heat with a tinto de verano in hand.

Yet, we still have the verbenas starting next week (those are fun!), but this buffer weekend is usually a weird one. Don't worry, though. It’s our job to turn every stone and find the perfect thing for you to do if you’re stuck in town.

And FYI, episode 4 of our podcast is out! We discuss what it really means to belong in Spain today and explore one of the country’s biggest identity debates, alongside Sweden’s ambassador to Spain and writer Elizabeth Duval.

Happy weekend!

1. 🩰 World-class ballet and live music come together for a one-of-a-kind summer premiere

One of the highlights of this year’s Veranos de la Villa summer program is also one of its most exclusive. For this weekend only, the courtyard of Conde Duque will host the world premiere of a brand-new production that brings together some of Spain’s finest dancers with live music performed by the Covent Garden Soloists in an unforgettable open-air setting.

The show is directed by Joaquín de Luz, widely regarded as one of the greatest Spanish classical ballet dancers of all time. After spending nearly three decades performing with the New York City Ballet and later leading Spain’s National Dance Company, De Luz has become one of the country’s most influential figures in contemporary dance.

Joining him is internationally acclaimed violinist Vasko Vassilev , whose career has taken him from London’s Royal Opera House to concert halls around the world.

Featuring performances by dancers including Sergio Bernal, Estela Alonso, Patricia Donn, and Héctor Ferrer, this new production promises an elegant blend of classical ballet and live orchestral music beneath the stars.

Looking for one of the most sophisticated cultural events of the weekend? This is it.

🩰 What: ConcertDanza

📍 Where: Patio Central, Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 1–2. Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €18

2.🏛️ Visit the Prado Museum at Night (they have AC!)

This is one of our long-time favorites.

There’s something magical about being in a museum at night. From A Night at the Museum to The Da Vinci Code, we’re all drawn to the possibility of unexpected hijinks (or a murder mystery, if you’re lucky) taking place under the judgmental gazes of Saturn or one of the meninas (more specifically this diva).

But we digress. The Prado Museum is opening its doors again this Saturday night, and this is an opportunity you can’t miss (especially because it’s free). It takes place on the first Saturday of every month, when visitors can explore select exhibits.

This once-a-month event offers an immersive blend of art, music, and technology, making it a must-see experience for both locals and tourists.

For the August edition , The Prado is running “Valeriano D. Bécquer’s: Los cuadros de costumbres,” a newly opened exhibition that brings together, for the first time, all eight paintings the artist made as part of a commission for the old Museo de la Trinidad — a rare chance to see this complete body of work in one place.

Pair that with the museum’s permanent collection on the ground floor of the Villanueva building, which takes you from Romanesque and Gothic painting through the Renaissance and all the way to the 19th century, and you’ve got a full sweep of art history under one roof (and under the stars)

Beyond the art itself, the Prado is also offering “Photo Prado,” a mobile app that uses AI to blend your own silhouette into the museum’s most iconic spaces and works, creating a personalized, date-stamped photo memory of your visit.

If you plan on going, make sure you make it as early as possible, as there will surely be a line.

🖥️ What: The Prado Museum at Night

📍 Where: Paseo del Prado s/n, Madrid.

📅 When: Aug. 1, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3. 🐎 Madrid’s summer night horse races are almost over, so maybe you should give them a try

Here’s your chance to feel like you’re in a James Bond film! Not the gritty, depressing, and soon-to-be-ruined-by-Amazon current era, but the more elegant, misogynistic , classier, Roger-Moore-wearing-a-top-hat era. You know… this one.

If you think horse racing is all fancy hats , ascots and afternoon champagne, Madrid’s summer night races might change your mind. Since June, the Zarzuela Hippodrome has been transforming into one of the city’s most unique summer hangouts, where exciting horse races are just one part of a much bigger night out.

Luckily for you, there is one more week of this. Yes, you get to watch horses thunder down the track under the stars, but that’s only the beginning. Between races, you can grab dinner from a lineup of food trucks, sip cocktails with friends, enjoy live music and DJs, and look cool on your Instagram stories. It’s also an easy, fun way to spend a warm summer evening without leaving the city.

The races themselves start around 10:00 p.m., with three this Saturday (the last edition this year is next Thursday, with five races), making this one of those rare Madrid experiences that you should check out.

🐎 What: Zarzuela Hippodrome Summer Night Races

📍 Where: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela, Avenida Padre Huidobro s/n, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 1. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €20

4. 🎸 Dani de Morón: One of flamenco’s greatest guitarists is playing a magical summer concert tonight

Don’t know much about flamenco? This is the kind of non-tourist trap concert that can turn you into a fan. Acclaimed guitarist Dani de Morón brings his unmistakable style to the beautiful courtyard of Madrid’s historic Instituto San Isidro for a one-night-only performance. And it’s tonight.

One of the most influential flamenco guitarists of his generation, Dani de Morón blends deep Andalusian tradition with influences from jazz and world music to create a sound that’s both rooted in history and refreshingly modern.

Having collaborated with legends including Paco de Lucía, Estrella Morente, Rocío Molina, and Patricia Guerrero, he’s become one of Spain’s most celebrated flamenco musicians.

His latest show, CUADRO, has already earned praise for its intimate, contemporary take on flamenco, showcasing the virtuosity that has taken him to prestigious venues such as Madrid’s Auditorio Nacional, Barcelona’s Liceu, and London’s Sadler’s Wells.

Looking for a real cultural experience on a warm summer night? This promises to be one of the standout concerts this weekend.

🎸 What: Dani de Morón

📍 Where: Instituto San Isidro, Calle de Toledo 39, Madrid

📅 When: July 31, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €15

5. 📸 A powerful photography exhibition documents everyday life in Palestine

Rehab Nazzal

Here’s an exhibition at Casa Árabe that stays with you long after you leave. The latest exhibition by Palestinian-Canadian artist Rehab Nazzal is an intimate and extremely moving photographic and audiovisual journey through the occupied Palestinian territories, documenting landscapes and daily life that are rarely seen beyond the region itself.

Created over more than 15 years, the exhibition traces Nazzal’s travels across the West Bank between 2010 and 2026, capturing roads, checkpoints, warning signs, and everyday scenes that reveal the realities of life under Israeli military occupation.

Rather than focusing solely on moments of conflict, her work paints a broader picture of how geography, movement, and ordinary routines are shaped by decades of political tension.

Working across photography, video, and sound, Nazzal combines documentary storytelling with artistic expression to create an exhibition that is both visually striking and thought-provoking.

It doesn’t matter where you stand politically. This is a rare opportunity to experience the work of an internationally recognized artist whose long-term project offers a personal perspective on one of the world’s most enduring conflicts.

📸 What: Rehab Nazzal: Occupied Palestine

📍 Where: Casa Árabe, Calle Alcalá 62, Madrid

📅 When: July 31 (Cása Árabe closes on August).

🎟 Tickets: Free entry

📺 What to watch if you want to escape the heat this weekend…

🖥️ What: The Truthers (Los Creyentes) | Film | 2026

📍Where to watch: Netflix

❓What’s it about: Ruth returns to her hometown after her mother's unexpected death and reconnects with her father, whose strange behavior leads her to suspect he’s hiding something.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it grounds conspiracy-theory paranoia in something painfully ordinary: a recently retired father lost in internet rabbit holes. The plot isn't groundbreaking, and the ending stumbles a bit, but it's a rare mainstream thriller that treats family-level conspiratorial thinking as something extremely relevant these days.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🏭 Tramo: This former industrial warehouse is one of Madrid's hottest restaurants

🍽️ What’s it about: Tramo combines seasonal Spanish cooking with one of Madrid’s most impressive dining spaces. Housed in a beautifully restored industrial building in Prosperidad, the restaurant focuses on top-quality ingredients with a menu that ranges from creative vegetable dishes to expertly cooked meat and fish.

⭐ Why you should go: Beyond the excellent food, Tramo is a destination in its own right. The striking architecture, sustainable design, and relaxed atmosphere make it feel special without being overly formal.

💬 Bottom line: One of Madrid’s most exciting modern restaurants, where thoughtful design, seasonal cooking, and sustainability come together to create a dining experience that’s worth crossing the city for.

Address: Calle de Eugenio Salazar 56, Madrid

🥞 Mr.Way Brunch: One of Madrid's most reliable brunch spots is hiding in plain sight

🥐 What’s it about: Just a couple of blocks from Calle Mayor, Mr. Way Brunch has built a loyal following thanks to its generous brunches, specialty coffee, and relaxed atmosphere. The menu covers all the classics, from Eggs Benedict to pancakes and hearty breakfast plates, making it an easy choice whether you’re starting your day or easing into the afternoon.

⭐ Why you should go: The portions are generous, the prices are fair for central Madrid, and the cozy setting makes it a great place to catch up with friends or enjoy a slow weekend breakfast.

💬 Bottom line: A dependable brunch spot in the heart of Madrid that delivers exactly what you want: good coffee, satisfying food, and a laid-back atmosphere.

Address: Calle de la Morería 11, Madrid

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