Madrid | Issue #151

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Here Are 7 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday again!

And we have quite an explosive weekend ahead of us. It’s Madrid Pride, of course (and honestly, that should be more than enough), but if you need more, you have more! Katy Perry, the Offspring, and Garbage are in town.

Plus, it’s the 4th of July! An important date for everyone as it’s another anniversary of the Battle of Mantinea, part of the Theban-Spartan war that took place like a million years ago.

It’s also 30 years since the release of Independence Day , a movie about misunderstood aliens who come to visit our planet and the whole thing becomes an inconvenience. What a time to be alive!

Last but not least, Episode 2 of The Bubble Podcast is out! We talk about true crime (maybe), how to enjoy this summer’s verbenas, and mistakes foreigners make when moving to Spain.

Happy Pride weekend!

1. 🌈 Madrid Pride returns with Europe’s biggest LGBTQ+ celebration

Ready for the biggest party of the year? You better be! More than a million people are expected to descend on Madrid this weekend as Madrid Pride (MADO) reaches its climax with three days of free concerts, drag shows, street parties, political activism and the iconic Pride March that has made it Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration.

While Chueca has been buzzing with events since late June (Pride Week started on the 25th), this is the weekend when the city truly comes alive. Four outdoor stages (Plaza de las Reinas, Pedro Zerolo, Sol and Plaza de España) host dozens of artists, thousands pack the streets around Gran Vía and Plaza de España, and rainbow flags transform the centre of Madrid into one giant open-air festival. It’s basically a Vox voter’s worst nightmare.

This year’s edition carries an especially political message. Under the slogan “Orgullo Ciudadano” (“Citizen Pride”), organizers say the festival is not only a celebration of diversity but also a defense of democracy and civil rights, arguing that rising hate speech and attacks against LGBTQ+ people make this year’s march more important than ever.

Friday: Politics by day, partying by night.

This morning begins with the Madrid Summit 2026, an international conference on LGBTQ+ human rights held at the offices of the European Parliament and European Commission in Madrid.

The program features discussions on trans rights, migration, historical memory and the role of sport in inclusion, bringing together activists, policymakers and civil society organisations from across Europe. It runs from 9:30 a,m. until 6 p.m.

By evening, the streets shift into celebration mode. The main stage at Plaza de España hosts the 19th Mr Gay España Gala, one of Pride’s flagship events, combining live performances with messages promoting equality and visibility. (And yes, the guys are hot, but don’t be frivolous!)

Puerta del Sol becomes the city’s urban music hub with Proud Bling!, featuring artists including Bea Pelea, Naiara, Albany, Ouineta, Bella Kanela and DeArco, before the party continues well into the early hours with DJs and the ChaCha Sound System queer rave.

If you’re in Chueca, Plaza de las Reinas (aka Plaza del Rey) showcases artists including Blanca Paloma, Pamela Rodríguez and Melani Santiler, while Plaza Pedro Zerolo hosts drag performances, comedy and variety shows that keep the neighborhood buzzing late into the night.

Saturday: The big day (March + Parade)

Saturday is the day Madrid Pride becomes one of the largest public gatherings on the continent. At 7 p.m., the Pride March + Parade sets off from Glorieta de Carlos V (by the Atocha station) before making its way north to Plaza de Colón in Salamanca, where organizers will read this year’s manifesto.

This is the event to experience, even if you’ve never attended Pride before. Hundreds of organizations, associations, activists, international visitors, and elaborately decorated floats fill Paseo del Prado, Cibeles, and Paseo de Recoletos in a colourful procession that stretches for hours. Once the march reaches Colón, the celebrations continue across central Madrid.

At Plaza de España, Orgullo Latino takes over the main stage with a star-studded line-up that includes Lali, Mon Laferte, Kany García, Monsieur Periné, Lucía Pérez, Yadam, Vicco, Natalia and many more.

Over in Puerta del Sol, the night leans towards electronic music, with sets from Tokischa, Lesbianette, ØTTA, Hexboyfriend, and several international DJs.

Chueca’s stages remain equally lively, with drag shows in Pedro Zerolo Square and concerts in Plaza de las Reinas, where performers include Nuria Fergó and Mariana Ochoa.

🚨 Important: Bring water and don’t expect the buses (aka floats) to appear before 9:30 p.m. So if you head over to Cibeles around 7 p.m., it will be hot, and you'd better be patient.

Sunday: One final celebration

If Saturday is the biggest party, Sunday is the time to hug, cry and say goodbye to the people you hooked up with, followed on Instagram and will never talk to again new friends you’ve made.

The Closing Gala at Plaza de España brings together artists, organizers and special guests to officially close MADO 2026 after 10 days of celebrations. It’s a more relaxed atmosphere than on Saturday but still attracts thousands of people for one last evening of live music and performances.

Concerts continue elsewhere too. Plaza de las Reinas hosts performances from Alba Morena, Lucía de la Puerta, Melani, Lara Taylor, Siria Malo and closes with Ptazeta, while Chueca’s bars and terraces remain packed throughout the afternoon before the city gradually winds down.

If you’re not quite ready for Pride to end, the wider Muestra T cultural festival continues until 20 July, offering LGBTQ+ cinema, theatre, exhibitions and family activities across Madrid.

Download the official program here!

🖥️ What: Madrid Pride Weekend (MADO)

📍 Where: All around downtown Madrid

📅 When: July 3–5

🎟 Tickets: Official concerts, stages and the Pride March are free to attend.

2. 🎸 Katy Perry, The Offspring, and Bomba Estéreo arrive for Festival Rio Babel

Skipping Madrid Pride this year? Afraid of big crowds? Hate standing in the sun for hours? Well, we have another option for you. You will sweat, but at least you’ll have a beer in hand and a lineup that jumps from EMD to Latin beats to full-blown pop superstardom. In other words, it is literally just like Pride, but you have to pay for this one.

Welcome to Festival Río Babel, the city’s most eclectic summer festival, which is back this weekend with one of its strongest lineups yet! Río Babel mixes things that don’t usually share a stage: Spanish indie, Latin American heavyweights, and global acts all thrown into one big music event.

You’ll go from vibing to cumbia or reggae to suddenly screaming along to Last Friday Night.

Friday leans more local and alternative, with Amaia (in her only Madrid show), La M.O.D.A., Chambao celebrating 25 years, and La Pegatina bringing the party energy.

Saturday turns things up a notch with The Offspring and Molotov leading a louder lineup.

On Sunday, things go full madness: Katy Perry (yes, her only concert in Spain this year), Bomba Estéreo, and La Casa Azul closing things out with what will almost certainly feel like a giant collective dance floor.

It’s a proper festival setup with food trucks, drinks and people wandering between stages. It’s less polished than some of the bigger European festivals, but honestly, who cares? If you’re looking for a perfectly curated experience, this isn’t it.

But if you want a weekend with the stars, this is definitely it.

🖥️ What: Festival Río Babel 2026

📍 Where: Auditorio Miguel Ríos, P.º Alicia Alonso, s/n, Rivas-Vaciamadrid

📅 When: July 3–5

🎟 Tickets: Check website

3. 🎭 A Royal Mess on Stage

Yes, yes. We know. Theater about 19th-century Spanish politics doesn’t exactly scream “I fully understand what’s happening.” But if you don’t learn about this country’s history, how do you expect to integrate? Unless you’re here for Pride and are hoping to find true love. In that case, skip this one entirely.

Farsa y licencia de la reina castiza is a savage satire of Spain under Queen Isabel II by dramatist Ramón del Valle-Inclán, where politics, monarchy, and society collapse into one big grotesque carnival.

This play has everything: corrupt elites, ridiculous power dynamics, and a whole lot of hypocrisy, just like our current horrendous timeline! And it’s all filtered through Valle-Inclán’s signature esperpento, where everything is exaggerated just enough to feel… a bit too real.

If you’re into dark humor and biting political commentary, this is very much your thing. Director Ana Zamora’s adaptation leans into mixing historical events with theatrical absurdity to create something that feels both old-school and weirdly current.

The result is fast-paced and visually playful, making you laugh and then immediately wonder if you should be laughing because it reminds you of your Twitter feed.

Yes, it’s set in the 1800s, but it feels like 2026.

🖥️ What: Farsa y licencia de la reina castiza

📍 Where: Teatro Español, Calle del Príncipe 25, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 26 (Tuesday to Sunday)

🎟 Tickets start at €18

4. 🌴 Yann Gross’ Drift: an exhibition that will change how you see nature

Oooohhhh… an exhibit about plants! We know. It doesn’t exactly sound like your go-to weekend plan. But Drift isn’t really about plants. It’s about deeper stuff… like power, history, and how something as innocent-looking as a palm tree can tell a much darker story.

Swiss artist Yann Gross takes the humble palm — that universal symbol of vacations, wealth, and “good vibes” — and flips it on its head. Through photography, installations, and a multi-screen video setup, the exhibition explores how plants have been moved across the world for centuries, often tied to colonial expansion, economic exploitation, and the reshaping of entire landscapes.

At the center of it all is the Wardian case — a 19th-century glass box that made it possible to transport plants across continents. Sounds harmless, but trust us, it wasn’t. It helped fuel global trade networks and colonial economies, turning nature into something that could be packaged, shipped, and monetized.

Gross uses this as a starting point to ask a bigger question: what do our landscapes actually say about how the world works?

The result is immersive and very much in line with La Casa Encendida’s vibe. An exhibit where you walk in expecting something chill and leave questioning palm trees, globalization, and your last beach holiday.

🖥️ What: Drift by Yann Gross

📍 Where: La Casa Encendida, Ronda de Valencia, 2, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 26

🎟 Free admission

5.🗑️ Garbage is here to lighten up your post-Pride Sunday

Nostalgia concerts can go either way. But when it’s Garbage, it’s less about nostalgia and more about how many absolute bangers you forgot they had. Fronted by Shirley Manson (who will never not be cool), Garbage helped define the sound of the late ’90s by blending alternative rock, electronic beats, and just enough pop to make everything stick.

Songs like Only Happy When It Rains , Stupid Girl , and I Think I’m Paranoid still hit — and yes, you will know more lyrics than you expect. And don’t even get us started on the amazing Bond theme The World Is Not Enough from 1999.

This isn’t just a greatest hits set, though. The band is still putting out new music (their latest album dropped in 2025), and they’ve built a reputation for evolving without losing what made them stand out in the first place. So expect a mix of old songs and newer material that proves they’re not just coasting on legacy.

And btw, the Noches del Botánico is easily one of Madrid’s best summer concert series (an open-air stage surrounded by trees, warm night air, and a crowd that’s there to actually listen (and drink, obvi).

If you need a break after partying all weekend with the LGBTs, this may be your best choice.

🖥️ What: Garbage at Noches del Botánico

📍 Where: Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII (Complutense), Madrid

📅 When: July 5, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Check website (and hurry, there aren’t many left)

6. 🇺🇸 4th of July in Madrid: Stars, Stripes & Rooftop Drinks

The 4th of July is around the corner, and even though the 🍊 Menace is destroying the reputation of what was once the beacon of freedom, it’s only natural that some Americans living in Madrid may be feeling a little nostalgic this weekend (and non-Americans just want another excuse to party). Well… good news.

The American Club of Madrid is throwing a full-blown Independence Day celebration today, and yes, it’s exactly what you would expect: flags, drinks, music and (hopefully?) tons of burgers.

The event takes place at Talent Garden, a rooftop space that mixes indoor areas with AC and outdoor areas with, well, the sun (it’s Madrid in July — what did you expect?)

There will be music and games mixing all sorts of people, locals, and a national holiday that’s basically an excuse to party. Oh, and it’s also a pretty family-friendly setup.

Prices are on the higher side if you’re not a member, but you’re paying for the setting and the atmosphere as much as anything else. And if you’ve ever wondered what an American-style 4th of July looks like in Madrid, this is probably as close as it gets. Happy fourth (on the third)!

🖥️ What: Independence Day Rooftop Party (American Club of Madrid)

📍 Where: Talent Garden, Calle Juan de Mariana 15, Madrid

📅 When: July 3

🎟 Tickets: €65 (non-members), €55 (members), €35 (kids 6–14), free for kids under 5

7. 🛍️ The Salesas Festival & Street Market is back, and it’s a great place before brunch

Remember when the gals in Sex and the City would go shopping and then brunch at some cool NYC restaurant (before the show was problematic)? Those were the days, amirite? So why not replicate that by going to a cute street market à la Notting Hill with your friends and, for a fleeting moment, forget about the impending doom heading our way thanks to the combination of rogue AI and sociopathic tech bros?

The Festival Street Market in the Salesas neighborhood (north of the Chueca) is back! The festival usually takes place on the first Saturday of every month, and, just between us squirrels, it will probably be full of curious gays browsing and shopping for some cool design product they can take back to their West Hollywood apartment to claim they, too, partook in Madrid Pride. (Trust us, Grindr is about to experience a user spike not seen since the last Republican convention).

But we digress! This self-described “crazy, cosmopolitan and unique” street market is a place where you can buy modern art, listen to cool music, try on some hipster hand-made clothes and sample chocolate from Papua New Guinea.

Artisans, fashion designers, bartenders, and poets are all mixed together here. And the best part is, once you’ve made your purchase (trust us, you will), the area is filled with cool cafés and restaurants in the area where you can sit down and cruise hang out.

Check their official website for more information on what to expect.

🖥️ What: The Festival Street Market

📍 Where: Near the Alonso Martínez metro station

📅 When: July 4, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission.

📺 What to watch if you hate football and big crowds are staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Kraken: The Black Book of Hours (Kraken: El Libro Negro de las Horas) | TV Series | 2026

📍Where to watch: Prime Video

❓What’s it about: A crime thriller series based on the bestselling novel The Black Book of Hours by Eva García Sáenz de Urturi. A former inspector of the Basque police receives a terrifying call: he has seven days to find an ancient and valuable book or his mother dies. The problem? His mother has been dead for forty years.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because the story hooks you immediately with strong performances, a moody visual style, and a mystery that blends family secrets, rare books, historical intrigue, and a race against the clock. It’s the kind of binge-worthy crime drama that gives its twists and characters enough room to breathe.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🍕 Pizzeria Baldoria : What world-class pizza looks like

What’s it about: A top-tier Neapolitan pizzeria that’s quietly become one of the best in Europe — literally. Baldoria, led by Ciro Cristiano, just ranked as the #2 pizzeria in Europe (again) according to the 50 Top Pizza guide, and it’s holding the crown as the best in Spain.

Why you should go: Because this isn’t hype. In a city flooded with decent pizzas, Baldoria plays in a different league with its perfectly blistered crusts, high-quality Italian ingredients, and that ideal balance between chew and crunch that most places never quite get right.

Bottom line: If you’re even remotely into pizza, this is a must. One of Europe’s best, sitting right here in Madrid — and yes, it lives up to it.

Address: Calle de José Ortega y Gasset, 100, Madrid

🍽️ Urruti: Escape Madrid without leaving it

What’s it about: A hidden terrace just 10 minutes from Chamartín that feels nothing like Madrid. Urruti Madrid is an intimate outdoor space surrounded by its own vegetable gardens, where the menu is literally built from what’s growing a few meters away.

Why you should go: Because this is as close as you’ll get to a countryside dining experience without leaving the city. The experience actually starts in the garden, with an aperitif among the crops, before moving into a 15-dish menu driven by whatever’s in season (sardines, piparras, zucchini flowers, and properly sourced seafood).

Bottom line: Quiet, seasonal, and genuinely different — but you’ll need to book ahead.

Address: Gran Vía de Hortaleza 46S, Madrid,

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

🔥 Sooooo hooooooootttttt…..

⚽️ Can you spot the differences?

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