Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Have both teams scored at the same time? You decide.

It’s Friday again!

And just because August is around the corner and Madrid starts slipping into its annual summer slumber doesn’t mean the city has hit pause completely (yet).

Sure, your favorite barista might be off to Asturias (how dare he!) and the streets feel a little emptier (blissfully so), but there’s still plenty going on if you know where to look.

From outdoor cinema classics to concerts under the stars and cultural gems hiding in air-conditioned galleries, we’ve rounded up the best ways to keep things interesting — even as half the city packs its bags.

Happy weekend. 😎

1. 🇪🇸 Watch Spain take on England in the Women’s Euro Final

Image via RFEF

Get ready to sweat this Sunday, and not because it’s hot. Seriously, it’s not every day you get to watch a national team make history—again.

Spain’s women’s football team plays its first-ever Eurocup final against England, and Madrid is all in. The Royal Spanish Football Federation is setting up a massive outdoor screen in Parque de Berlín so you can cheer them on with bazillions of other fans. The vibe is electric—and it’s absolutely free.

The match kicks off at 6 p.m., but you’ll want to get there early to grab a shady spot and soak in the pre-game buzz. No tickets, no sign-ups—just bring your loudest voice, something red to wear (because, ahem, sorry but we support Spain) and maybe a cold drink or six.

If the 2023 World Cup final was any indication (Spain beat England then, too), we’re in for a wild ride. It doesn’t even matter if you’re not a huge soccer football fan, this game is going to be an adrenaline rush.

Come on, chicas. Let’s make it two for two.

🖥️ What: UEFA Women’s Euro Final – Spain vs England

📍 Where: Parque de Berlín, Av. de Ramón y Cajal 2, Madrid

📅 When: July 27 at 6 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free entry, no reservation required

2.🌿 María Peláe & Rita Payés at Noches del Botánico

If you’re looking for something chill to do on Saturday, here’s a fantastic option: a night of soul, rhythm, and lyrical brilliance under the stars, courtesy of two of Spain’s most original voices: María Peláe and Rita Payés.

Noches del Botánico is still going and tomorrow it brings a double bill that featuring Peláe and Payés. If you don’t know who they are, this is the perfect time to understand why you should.

From Málaga, María Peláe blends flamenco roots with pop, rap, and biting social commentary. Her shows combine catharsis, comedy, and unapologetic truth-telling. She brings her new album El evangelio, following hits like La niña — an anthem that somehow makes flamenco and rap feel like lifelong friends.

Then comes Rita Payés. She’s a Catalan jazz prodigy with a trombone in one hand and heartbreak in her voice. Her set weaves boleros, bossa nova, and soul into something that feels both timeless and brand new. If María lights the fire, Rita cools it with a lullaby.

Bring a blanket (maybe a fan) and someone you’d like to impress with your excellent taste in music. It also looks great on your Insta stories, which is obviously very important.

🖥️ What: María Peláe & Rita Payés at Noches del Botánico

📍 Where: Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII, Avenida Complutense s/n, Madrid

📅 When: July 26 at 8:30 p.m. (Arrive an hour earlier for a quick drink in the park)

🎟 Tickets: From €40.

3.🎻 Yllana’s ‘Maestrissimo’ brings classical music (and insanity) to Madrid

Do you look at soccer football fans and think “ugh, plebs”? Then this event is perfect for you because it’s all about classical music and not a single sports jersey or bad bunny in sight.

Madrid’s funniest maestros are back this weekend. The legendary comedy troupe Yllana brings back Maestrissimo — a wordless (no Spanish required!), wildly physical show that mashes up classical music, slapstick comedy, and a healthy dose of 18th-century absurdity. (You know, the noble sort of absurdity, not the coarse jestings and base humours that doth plague the internet in our present day.)

Set somewhere between the Baroque and Neoclassical periods (like we know), Maestrissimo follows a string quartet where one underdog musician tries to climb the ranks of the ensemble. What unfolds is a fast-paced concert-comedy hybrid featuring musical giants like Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven… plus a few unexpected cameos from rock, flamenco, jazz, and even movie soundtracks.

Yllana has been a national comedy treasure since 1991, with performances in over 40 countries and a shelf full of awards, including several Premios Max. It's perfect for pretentious families and music nerds.

🖥️ What: ‘Maestrissimo’ by Yllana

📍 Where: Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío, Cuesta de San Vicente 44, Madrid

📅 When: July 25–27. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: From €22.

4.📸 Después de Todo: A Century of Europe Through the Lens

Need a break from the heat? Step into one of the summer’s best photo exhibits.

As part of the official PHotoESPAÑA 2025 lineup, Después de todo. Fotografía en la Colección Helga de Alvear turns the Espacio Cultural Serrería Belga into a powerful time machine. This is photography stripped of sentimentality.

Sorry! No portraits, no rolling hills, no golden-hour trickery, no warm selfies. Just raw architecture, industrial spaces, and the silent witnesses of a century of European transformation.

Curated by Sandra Guimarães and María Jesús Ávila, the show guides you through the rubble and reinvention of the 20th century — from the rigid clarity of Neue Sachlichkeit (New Objectivity) to the surreal manipulations of today’s digital lens. The featured artists are heavyweights like Eugène Atget, Andreas Gursky, Candida Höfer, Thomas Struth, and the entire Düsseldorf School, among others. Don’t know any of them? Just enjoy it.

Fyi, this exhibit’s title, Después de todo (“After all”), is the same as the central theme of this year’s PHotoESPAÑA, which explores how photography helps us make sense of crisis, reinvention, and the long, weird arc of history.

🖥️ What: Después de todo. Fotografía en la Colección Helga de Alvear (PHotoESPAÑA)

📍 Where: Espacio Cultural Serrería Belga, Calle de la Alameda 15, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 27. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: Free entry

5. 🐦 Hitchcock Under the Stars: Watch ‘The Birds’ at Cibeles

What do you get when you mix San Francisco high society, repressed flirtation, and a few seagulls with rage issues? A Hitchcock classic that still slaps.

Cibeles de Cine and TCM Nights bring The Birds to the big screen — and not just any screen. You’ll be watching this iconic 1963 thriller in one of Madrid’s most stunning open-air cinema settings: the glass-roofed courtyard of Palacio de Cibeles.

If you’ve never seen The Birds, here’s the setup: Melanie, a rich-girl chaos agent with a soft spot for drama, shows up uninvited at a guy’s mom’s house to deliver parakeets, and all hell breaks loose. No one knows why, but the birds are pissed. And they do not like glass windows.

Added bonus? It’s subtitled in Spanish (not dubbed) and the screening uses wireless headphones for crisp, immersive sound. Which means you’ll hear every wing flap, scream, and awkward flirtation like you’re in the middle of the madness. It’s stylish and spooky — just how Hitchcock would’ve wanted it. Don’t forget the Campari bar!

PS: FYI, Universal is screening Jaws next August 29 all over the world (the shark movie is turning 50, y’all!) and Cibeles de Cine is joining the fun. Get those tickets!

🖥️ What: Cibeles de Cine presents: The Birds

📍 Where: CentroCentro, Palacio de Cibeles, Plaza de Cibeles 1, Madrid

📅 When: July 27 at 22:00

🎟 Tickets start at €6

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Arde Madrid (TV series, 2018)

📍Where to watch: Movistar+ (streaming platform)

❓What’s it about: Arde Madrid is a black-and-white dramedy set in 1960s Franco-era Madrid, where glamour and dictatorship awkwardly coexist. The show follows Ana, a conservative instructor who’s assigned to work undercover as a maid in the lavish home of Hollywood icon Ava Gardner, who lived in Madrid between 1954 and 1968. She navigates parties, spies, and scandal, all while trying to report back to the regime.

🤩 Why you should watch: It’s sharp, stylish, and absolutely insane (in the best way). Created by Paco León (who also stars in it), this show is a hilarious satire of Spain’s past. Imagine if Almodovar had directed Mad Men. That’s what you get (plus Ava Gardner chain-smoking in a silk robe).

💬 English subtitles: No. Deal with it. (It’s not that bad. Many scenes are in English and it includes Spanish subtitles for the rest. You should be fine.)

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🍸 Savas: Lavapiés’ coolest cocktail bar is also one of the world’s best

In the mood for a cocktail that doesn’t come with a flaming rosemary sprig? Head to Savas. This laid-back Lavapiés gem, opened by Lithuanian couple Gintas and Dovi, is all about doing the classics right.

There are Tom Collins, Caipirinhas, and Gimlets made with high precision and zero pretension. And in 2021, it was selected by The World’s 50 Best Bars. It’s that good.

🍸 The concept: Savas is a neighborhood cocktail bar that skips the mixology theatre and focuses on honest drinks in a cool but unassuming space. They also serve beers for those keeping it simple, and rotate in a few low-key surprises.

📍 Location: Calle de la Sombrerería 3 (Lavapiés), Madrid.

☝️ Why you should try: Because sometimes all you want is a damn good cocktail without the fuss. The owners are warm, the drinks are balanced, and the vibe is quietly magnetic.

🥐 Mucho Bollo, Poco Drama: Casto Brings Serious Pastry Game to Chueca

Have you tried Casto yet? If not, why the hell not?

This local bakery-and-coffee take‑away, founded by Instagram-savvy duo Sara Giménez and Sofía Bustin, has quickly become a nabe fave. (Their pistachio croissants are top-tier super‑sellers.) They’ve earned a rep for honest, inclusive vibes — “mucho bollo, poco drama” — and serve them alongside specialty coffee.

🍰 The concept: Casto is the lovechild of influencer creativity and real‑world craft. It’s a minimal‑chic bakery where every pastry (classic croissants, cinnamon‑rolls, or innovative new bakes) gets the same care and flavor spotlight. Think premium ingredients, made‑with‑love baking, and no fluff.

📍 Location: Víctor Hugo 5, Chueca, Madrid.

☝️ Why you should try: The pistachio croissant. It’s light, flaky, and nutty. Oh, and the cinnamon‑rolls and morning buns deserve a shout‑out too. On top of that, prices are fair, the coffee is great, and the owners are hands‑on.

A Summer State of Mind: The Spanish Art of Doing Nothing

By Flora Millar

Okay, so you’ve dressed the part (if you missed it, check out last week’s newsletter). Now what?

Spanish summertime hits. Time stretches. The air thickens. The question becomes: Where do you go to beat the heat?

Luckily, the art of doing nothing is one of Spain’s defining traits. In summer, when the heat feels relentless, the days can drag… but living here has taught me one of the most important lessons: how to slow down and live at this pace.

My year in Madrid has flown by. Despite having a job, hobbies, and liking to stay busy, I’ve found the rhythm of daily life here unusually calming. There’s no real need to always rush from A to B. And really—what’s the point?

So, with slower mornings, longer lunches, and fewer commitments, here’s a personal-cultural reflection on the rituals of Spanish summer.

Let’s Start Where It’s Coolest: The Morning

Despite the stereotype of a “lazy” lifestyle, summer mornings in Spain feel sacred. The trick is to get up and out while the air is still fresh.

Waking at 7:30 a.m. is surprisingly special. The light is magical. The city’s quiet—even downtown. That early-morning chill is rare, so enjoy it.

Go for a wander. Pop into your local cafetería. Order a café con leche, browse the bollería, chat with whoever’s behind the counter. Sit on a terraza and watch the city slowly wake up.

They say your morning routine shapes your whole day—and for me, this one is hard to beat.

Midday Heat and the Art of Wandering

By midday, the sun feels inescapable. But whether you're in the city or countryside, there’s always something to explore.

In cities, public buildings crank the A/C so high you’ll find yourself shivering—and secretly grateful for the blast of heat when you step back outside (though that lasts about 30 seconds).

Whether you're into art, history, science, or fashion, museums, galleries, and shops all offer cool, slow hours of wandering while the hottest part of the day passes unnoticed.

2 p.m.: The Reset

By now, it’s 2 p.m. Time to sit, reset, and let the rhythm take over.

If you’re like me, you’ll brave the terrace and semi-bake. Otherwise, you’ll continue the A/C streak and sit inside. Either way: order a refresco, browse the menu, eventually choose something… and just be.

Siesta-Adjacent Silence

This might still sound like summer anywhere else. But then we reach the siesta.

Between 3 and 7 p.m., Madrid gives you full permission to pause. Whether or not you nap isn’t the point—it’s about slowing down, unplugging, and letting the world soften.

This is Spain at its best: unbothered, unhurried, and fully at peace with stillness.

Evenings: When Spain Comes Alive Again

If Spain by day is punishing, Spain by night is pure magic.

As the sun finally dips (around 9:30 p.m.), the city wakes up—as if someone flipped a switch and reminded everyone they live in one of the most vibrant places in Europe.

There’s no rush. Everything starts late anyway. The evening wardrobe becomes a quiet chance to shine—so choose wisely.

Think silky slips, open backs, gold jewelry catching the last of the sun. Men? Linen. Crisp, but cool. Everyone glows with that unmistakable late-summer bronze. The maxi skirt still works—now paired with something slinky—and, of course, a beautiful pair of sandals.

Before you know it, it’s past midnight. Time for a choice: dance the night away… or head home while it’s cool?

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Story of the Week

