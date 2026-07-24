Madrid | Issue #154

🇪🇸 The Bubble is Spain's #1 English-language, bestselling newsletter. We offer paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled to have your support!

Become a paid or free subscriber

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

To us and no one else!

It’s Friday again!

And while you’re still recovering from Monday’s massive, city-wide party welcoming our champions and (admit it) you’re still humming Spain’s unofficial World Cup anthem, Aitana’s Superestrella, it’s time to start planning this weekend’s activities.

If your voice is still recovering from Sunday night, don’t worry. We’re going for something a little more relaxing this week, whether that’s discovering a new art exhibition, escaping the afternoon heat inside a museum, catching an immersive experience, or enjoying live music under the trees in El Retiro.

Last but not least, Episode 3 of The Bubble Podcast is out! We talk about how the far-right may be part of the next national government and how to make friends in Spain. Enjoy!

Happy weekend!

1. 💃 A flamenco show that proves Spain's most famous dance can also be ridiculously funny

When people think of flamenco, they usually picture tourist traps dramatic singers, and lots of serious expressions. FlamencOh! flips that idea on its head.

Spain’s legendary physical theatre company Yllana has taken one of the country’s most iconic art forms and transformed it into a pretty funny show that mixes live music, comedy, dance and visual theatre into something that feels both distinctly Spanish and refreshingly modern.

Created in collaboration with London’s prestigious Sadler’s Wells Theatre , the show revisits some of flamenco’s most memorable moments while throwing in impossible choreography, absurd characters and Yllana’s trademark visual humor.

Rather than making fun of flamenco itself, the production celebrates it, introducing audiences to its rhythms and traditions through comedy that’s accessible even if you’ve never seen a flamenco performance before. The result is a fast-paced show that constantly surprises, blending traditional music with unexpected dance styles and theatrical moments that keep the audience laughing from beginning to end.

FlamencOh! is a great option both for locals and foreigners visiting Madrid this summer.

💃 What: FlamencOh!

📍 Where: Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío, Cuesta de San Vicente 44, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 26

🎟 Tickets: From €28,50

2. 🎺 Catch Madrid's next generation of musicians live in El Retiro

Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Stop what you’re doing and grab your running shoes, literally right now because this is happening in a couple of hours. It’s one of those low-key plans that’s well worth adding to your list if you want to take it easy after a week of celebrations.

After spending the week rehearsing alongside the musicians of Madrid’s Municipal Symphonic Band, dozens of young music students are taking to the stage for two free open-air concerts at the park’s iconic bandstand this Friday morning and afternoon.

The performance marks the end of an intensive workshop in which aspiring musicians have worked shoulder to shoulder with members of one of Spain’s oldest and most prestigious musical ensembles, learning directly from its soloists and professional players under the direction of conductor Sergio Casas Santos.

Today’s concert is their chance to showcase everything they’ve learned. If you’re looking for a relaxing way to spend an hour in one of Madrid’s most beautiful parks listening to classical music, it’s a perfect excuse to slow down, grab an ice cream, and sit under the trees.

🎺 What: Closing concert of the Municipal Symphonic Band Student Music Workshop

📍 Where: Templete del Parque de El Retiro, Madrid

📅 When: July 24, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free

3. 🖼️ One of Madrid’s newest art spaces is quietly becoming a must-visit for contemporary art lovers

If you’ve already ticked off the Prado, Reina Sofía and Thyssen museums, we’re offering something that’s a little more under the radar. SOLO CSV, which opened last summer, is quickly establishing itself as a hub for cutting-edge creativity, bringing together experimental installations and artists from Spain and around the world under one roof.

The venue is led by the private art initiative SOLO, known for championing contemporary artists and emerging creative talent. Its main exhibition space, Bowman Hall, hosts a year-round program featuring both Spanish and international artists, while collaborating with galleries and institutions across the globe.

Beyond traditional exhibitions, the center embraces digital and experimental art and research initiatives, making it a place where visitors can discover works that push well beyond the boundaries of conventional gallery spaces.

One of its most interesting projects is Movimiento 37, an initiative designed to connect artists with new audiences by inviting galleries and private collections from around the world to showcase their work in Madrid.

The result is a constantly evolving program, meaning there’s usually something new to see every time you visit.

🖼️ What: SOLO CSV

📍 Where: Cuesta de San Vicente 36, Madrid

📅 When: Tuesday to Saturday. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: Must book via website.

4. 🏛️ Madrid’s smartest way to survive the summer heat is back, and it involves museums, flamenco and theatre

Walking around Madrid between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in July or August can feel like volunteering to be roasted alive, so, instead of fighting the heat, the city has come up with a much better idea. Refúgiate en la Cultura (”Take Refuge in Culture”) turns the hottest hours of the day into the perfect excuse to explore some of Madrid’s best museums and cultural venues, all while staying comfortably indoors.

This program transforms the city into a giant cultural refuge with a packed program of activities taking place between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This year’s edition introduces 21 short theatre performances as part of the new Clásicos a Refugio series, bringing Spain’s Golden Age literature to life through 20-minute performances that combine theatre, live music, poetry, improvisation and audience participation.

There’s also a strong flamenco program, with 44 performances, workshops and demonstrations celebrating one of Spain’s most iconic art forms, alongside activities designed to introduce visitors to its history and evolution.

The best part is that it isn’t limited to just one venue. Madrid’s biggest cultural institutions (like the Prado, Reina Sofía, Thyssen, the Royal Collections Gallery, the Archaeological Museum, Museo de Historia, Museo de San Isidro, CentroCentro and Matadero Madrid) are all taking part, alongside libraries, cinemas and other cultural spaces across the city.

Some activities are included with your museum ticket, while many of the theatre and flamenco performances are completely free until capacity is reached.

So if the thermometer is pushing 40°C, you might as well spend those hours surrounded by masterpieces instead of melting on Gran Vía.

🏛️ What: Refúgiate en la Cultura

📍 Where: Multiple venues across Madrid

📅 When: Throughout July and August (activities generally run from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m)

🎟 Tickets: Many activities are free until full capacity (check website)

5. 🤖 Step inside Black Mirror and get murdered by your own AI assistant or something like that

We’re not sure why the people in that image look so happy. Have you guys ever seen Black Mirror? It’s the one show that makes you want to crawl under a blanket and never leave again, afraid of the dystopian nightmare that is our current timeline. But we digress.

Madrid is hosting The Black Mirror Experience , an immersive virtual reality adventure that drops you straight into the unsettling universe of Netflix’s hit dystopian series, where technology always starts out helpful... before things go spectacularly wrong.

The experience begins inside Phaethon Labs , a futuristic tech company that’s eager to introduce you to LifeAgent , an advanced AI assistant designed to learn everything about you, anticipate your needs, and help you make better decisions. Sounds convenient, right? Of course it does—that’s exactly how every Black Mirror episode begins.

Together with a group of up to six people, you’ll explore the company’s facilities, solve challenges, and make decisions that shape the story as the line between reality and simulation slowly disappears. Without giving too much away, things quickly become much darker than they first appear, forcing you to answer one final question: who’s really making the decisions—you or your AI?

Running for about an hour, the experience combines virtual reality, interactive storytelling, and live-action elements to make you feel like you’ve stepped inside an episode of the show.

🕶️ What: The Black Mirror Experience

📍 Where: Espacio Delicias, Paseo de las Delicias 61, Madrid

📅 When: Wednesday through Sunday, until August 2

🎟 Tickets: €17.20

See what you’ve missed!

🍷 We had a blast at our very first Friends of The Bubble event: Wine & Ceramics in Madrid!

It was such a pleasure to finally meet so many of the subscribers and supporters who’ve been with us from the very beginning (and who turned out to be pretty talented artists, too!)

We spent the evening getting creative with clay, sharing wine, and making new friends at Senda Cerámica Studio with our teacher and host Felipe Ponce. Thank you to everyone who came along and made it such a special night. We can’t wait to do it again.

This is just the beginning. What kind of Friends of The Bubble events would you love to see next? Let us know in the comments!

📺 What to watch if you want to escape the heat this weekend…

🖥️ What: Olivia| TV Series | 2026

📍Where to watch: Disney+

❓What’s it about: The nation's most famous weatherman seeks refuge from a media storm at his estranged father's olive grove with his daughter Olivia. After 30 years of silence, reconnecting with his roots proves challenging.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s perfect if you’re in the mood for a warm, easygoing family comedy about old grudges, second chances, and three generations trying to save their olive grove in Jaén. It’s predictable and occasionally too tidy, but the setting, cast, and shameless devotion to olive oil make it charming enough to carry you through six breezy episodes.

💬 English Subtitles: No.

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

☕️ Nolita: The brunch spot that had people lining up is now in Chamberí/Malasaña

What’s it about: One of Madrid's fastest-growing brunch spots (with three locations now!), the most recent one opening right by Malasaña. Founded by two brothers inspired by years of brunch-hopping in New York, LA, and Bali, Nolita specializes in all-day brunch built around specialty coffee, creative eggs Benedict, brioche sandwiches, French toast, and homemade matcha and chai drinks.

Why you should go: If you're serious about brunch, this is one of the hottest new places in the city. The menu is packed with comfort food favorites, there are plenty of gluten-free options, and everything is served from breakfast until closing time—meaning you don't have to wake up early to enjoy it.

Bottom line: One of Madrid's best all-day breakfast menus. Just be prepared to queue, as they don’t take reservations and the place has become popular enough to attract lines almost since day one.

Address: Calle Monteleón, 27, Madrid

🍺 The coolest place to hang out before and after Noches del Botánico

What’s it about: If you're heading to Noches del Botánico, don't make the mistake of arriving just in time for the main act. Zona Momentos Alhambra has become a festival within the festival: a laid-back outdoor space where live music, DJ sets, cold beer, and good conversation keep the atmosphere going before and after the headline concerts.

Why you should go: Part of the fun is discovering artists you probably wouldn't have seen otherwise. The lineup focuses on up-and-coming talent across a wide range of genres, with live performances and DJ sessions creating the perfect soundtrack while you relax in hammocks, grab something to eat, or sip an ice-cold Alhambra Reserva 1925.

Bottom line: One of Madrid's best summer hangouts, where great music, a relaxed atmosphere, and excellent beer make the perfect warm-up—or encore—to Noches del Botánico.

Address: Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII (Universidad Complutense de Madrid), Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

⚽️ We just had to relive it

🔔 Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok!

If you’re not following us on TikTok yet, you’re missing out. We’re posting exclusive content with our collaborators across Spain, breaking news updates, and pop culture coverage. Click on the post above and come hang with us!

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.