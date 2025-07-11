Madrid | Issue #106

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Goals for this hot summer in Madrid.

Happy Friday!

Now that Pride is in the rearview mirror, we can all go back to focusing on the fact that it’s unbearably hot outside - and that we love to hate summer (even though we’ll miss it when it’s gone).

This weekend, we’re debuting a new section called “What to Watch If You’re Staying In,” for those of you too devastatingly hungover tired to make plans. Expect picks from the best of Spanish TV and film. Trust us, you don’t want to miss them.

And as August creeps closer, the list of big weekend events in Madrid is starting to dry up so you may notice a few more “original” options this month. Maybe it’s time to bring some new section called “What’s On in Mallorca” or something, since everyone is out of town. But we digress.

This week’s list includes quirky options too - like a surprisingly fancy (and kind of odd) climate shelter where you can just… do nothing. Stay cool, and don’t forget to drink plenty of water.

Happy weekend. 😎

1.🕊️ Fiestas de la Virgen del Carmen: Chamberí throws a party and you’re invited

Don’t worry, fellow heretic. While the name might sound religious, don’t be fooled - the Fiestas del Carmen in Chamberí are more street party than solemn ceremony. Yes, there’s a traditional procession at the end, but for the most part, this is a full-blown summer bash with concerts, foam cannons, churros, and dancing in the streets (because the Virgen del Carmen, aka Our Lady of Mount Carmel, knows how to throw a party).

The Chamberí neighborhood celebrates its patron saint in one of Madrid’s most low-key fiestas populares. It may be rooted in local tradition but it’s packed with contemporary flair, so the party centers around Plaza de Chamberí, where the fairground will host everything from food stalls to nightly live music.

The grand finale with the traditional procession is on Wednesday, but this weekend features cool live music options. The party kicks off with a glam pregón by Carmen Lomana (shame on you if you don’t know her… imagine Paris Hilton in her 70s with the personality of Joan Rivers). Also the Nancys Rubias will be playing! (Shame on you again).

Ella Baila Sola will be playing tomorrow night and on Sunday at 1 p.m. there’s a foam party. Oh, and La Década Prodigiosa is playing on Sunday night. Perfection!

Is this a drunken street party disguised as some sort of religious observance? Yes. No. (*looks up towards heaven in contrition*). Anyway, it’s a snapshot of Madrid at its most authentic: locals spilling into the streets, music blaring, and a mix of sacred and secular vibes that make this city Europe’s capital of summer fun.

🖥️ What: Fiesta de Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Chamberi

📍 Where: Chamberí neighborhood, Madrid

📅 When: July 11 to 16. Check official program above for scheduled events.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2. 📰 ¡Qué Cambio16! Relive Spain’s democratic awakening, one cover at a time

This is for the haters who say we only cover the frivolous and the mundane. (Lies!)

We understand how important it is for you not just to understand Spain’s political present but also its (very) complicated past, so step into the cool halls of the Fundación Diario Madrid, where the new ¡Qué Cambio16! exhibit invites people to rediscover the spirit of this country’s democratic transformation through the bold pages of Cambio16.

The what now? Cambio16 is a landmark magazine founded in 1971 and similar to Newsweek that didn’t just report on Spain’s transition to democracy, it also shaped it. With iconic covers, daring articles, sharp illustrations, and era-defining documents, this exhibit shows how Cambio16 pushed boundaries during a time of censorship and upheaval, giving voice to a nation that back then was desperate for change.

More than nostalgia, this is a tribute to a generation of journalists who believed in press freedom, critical thinking, and a pluralistic society.

The exhibit is brought to life by the Association of European Journalists and the Diario Madrid Foundation, with support from the Secretary of Democratic Memory, it’s a must for media nerds, history lovers, or people who think the press still matters (all five of us!).

🖥️ What: ¡Qué Cambio16!

📍 Where: Fundación Diario Madrid, Calle de Larra 14, Madrid.

📅 When: Through July 24. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

3. 🌿 Feeling toasty? Try one of Madrid’s climate shelters

Did we mention it’s hot outside? Because it is. If Madrid was a meme, it would be this one:

Stepping outside feels like opening an oven. But don’t you worry - we’ve found the perfect plan for those of you who want to stay cool and cultured: climate shelters.

We know, the dystopian concept sounds like something out of Blade Runner but trust us, it’s more about books, ferns and scones.

Three of Madrid’s top cultural centers (the Círculo de Bellas Artes, CentroCentro, and Matadero Madrid ) have been transformed into urban oases, thanks to a clever collaboration between the city’s municipal nurseries and these three venues. So yeah, it’s lush greenery, shade, and actual seating you won’t fry on.

🌱 Círculo de Bellas Artes: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., this plant-filled refuge blends nature with the building’s usual cultural programming. It’s like a mini botanical garden with a soul. Through Sept. 7.

📚 CentroCentro: The Sala Gloria Fuertes has turned into a leafy reading room, complete with books and enough plants to make you forget you’re downtown. It’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., through Aug. 24. Bring a book or borrow one - no one will judge you.

🛋️ Matadero Madrid: Until July 31, Nave Una becomes a giant living room for the city. (For real). It’s literally designed to feel like a home: music, books, conversations, comfy chairs, and even performances. Open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Bonus: all kinds of cool events are happening this month (concerts, collective readings, sustainability talks, featuring artists like Iván Sette, María Buey, Julián Galay and more).

See? We’re certain you’re dying to see them now. You’ll can seek refuge from the heat for free and it’s a lot better than hiding inside El Corte Inglés.

🖥️ What: Refugios Climáticos (Climate shelters)

📍 Where: Circulo de Bellas Artes, CentroCentro and Matadero Madrid

📅 When: See above

🎟 Free admission

4. 🎭 Las Bingueras de Europides: Bingo, betrayal, and badass women in La Latina

Despite the references to ancient Rome, this one’s got flamenco, folklore, a heavy Andalucian accent and a whole lot of drama.

The brilliant troupe Las niñas de Cádiz are back with a new show that pays tribute to the legendary Puellae Gaditanae - the dancing, singing free spirits of ancient Gades (that’s what the Romans used to call Cadiz).

But this isn’t a history lesson. It’s a wild ride through sisterhood, survival, and sassy one-liners set in a crumbling old barrio.

The play follows a group of women who meet secretly to play bingo, a ritual of escape and friendship that turns into resistance when a corrupt cop threatens to shut them down. What starts as comedy evolves into something deeper and darker, mixing laughter with heartbreak and tradition with rebellion.

Las niñas de Cádiz won a Max Award in 2020 for El viento es salvaje, and they’re known for fusing highbrow literary tradition with pop culture, carnival, and flamenco. This piece is a cocktail of tenderness, rage, and joy with a tragic twist. This is their last weekend so don’t miss it!

🖥️ What: Las Bingueras de Europides

📍 Where: Teatro La Latina, Plaza de la Cebada 2, Madrid

📅 When: Fri., Sat. & Sun, 8 p.m. (Also on Sat. at 11 p.m.)

🎟 Tickets start at €15

5. 🌙 La Terraza Magnética 2025: One of Madrid’s coolest rooftops just got cooler

La Casa Encendida’s Terraza Magnética, one of our favorite rooftop events in the city, is back! And it’s kicking off its annual summer series with cult cinema, dreamy sunsets, and experimental music. Cancel all your plans. This is where you should be.

This year’s edition is themed “Al otro lado del ojo” (The Other Side of the Eye), and invites us into a magical, surreal world of dreams, memory, and twilight sensations.

🎬 Friday night: Laurie Anderson’s dreamlike tribute. Tonight, the rooftop becomes a portal into the poetic mind of Laurie Anderson with a screening of Heart of a Dog. Part video essay, part love letter, part meditation on grief, this is one of those quietly magical films that stays with you long after the credits roll.

🎶 Saturday night: Raw emotion meets experimental electronica. On Saturday, Lauren Duffus takes the stage. Her set fuses experimental beats with emotional depth — think ambient textures, slow-build rhythms, and introspective energy that perfectly matches the Madrid twilight.

Everything happens on La Casa Encendida’s rooftop, transformed into a lush cultural oasis between Lavapiés and Arganzuela. There’s also a social café, animation screenings for families at Casa San Cristóbal, and plenty of places to just sit, sip, and vibe.

Film on Friday, music on Saturday. Rooftop magic all summer long.

🖥️ What: La Terraza Magnética 2025

📍 Where: La Casa Encendida, Ronda de Valencia 2, Madrid

📅 When: Through Aug. 2. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: Movies €4, concerts €5 to €10.

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Mariliendre (TV series, 2025)

📍Where to watch: Atresplayer (streaming platform)

❓What’s it about: The revelation of a shocking family secret sends a 30-something woman on an emotional quest through the streets of Chueca, in Madrid, as she reconnects with her estranged gay friends.

🤩 Why you should watch: Part musical, part dramedy, this 6-episode miniseries is a love letter to Spanish pop songs from the ‘90s and ‘00s and a great way to learn about Spain’s LGBT culture. (Expect to see cameos from high-profile Spanish singers such as Chenoa, Soraya and Melody. If you don’t know who they are, more reasons to watch!)

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

😎 It’s summer so time for ‘All the Celebs are in Spain!’

elespanol2015 A post shared by @elespanol2015

madrid_secreto A post shared by @madrid_secreto

More content below! 👇

🍸 Fat Cats Cocktail House is a speakeasy gem hidden just off Gran Vía

Photo via @fatcatsmadrid

If you’re into velvet booths, retro glam, and cocktails with a criminal backstory, Fat Cats Cocktail House might be your new favorite hideout. This 70s-inspired bar in central Madrid brings serious style and even more serious drinks.

🍂 The concept: Fat Cats transports you into the flamboyant world of 1970s heist culture. Inspired by the legendary burglar duo Salerno and Latella, this cocktail bar is part vintage lounge, part storytelling experience. Every drink is a chapter in a glamorous tale of mischief and stolen jewels, served with a side of disco flair.

📍 The location: Located at Calle del Infante, 5, Fat Cats feels like the retro apartment of a stylish criminal mastermind.

🧃 The drinks: The cocktail menu is as theatrical as the décor, divided into “Signatures,” “Seasonals,” and reimagined “Classics.” Expect bold combos like whisky with activated charcoal, butter-washed bourbon, or pisco with dulce de leche. Each drink comes with a cheeky backstory from the Fat Cats’ fictional heist career — because why sip in silence when you can sip with suspense?

💥 One recommendation: Try the Smooth Operator, a moody and sophisticated mix of Toki whisky, smoky Laphroaig 10, Cherry Heering, and activated charcoal. It’s short, strong, and just sweet enough — perfect for brooding villains and sultry spies alike.

🍤 La Tasquita de Enfrente: Where Spanish comfort food meets fine dining without the fuss

Photo credit: La Tasquita de Enfrente

Let us warn you: It’s not cheap, but it’s absolutely worth it. La Tasquita de Enfrente delivers one of Madrid’s most memorable dining experiences, in which tradition meets elegance.

🍢 The concept: La Tasquita de Enfrente is a temple of elevated Spanish home cooking. Minimalist interior and maximalist flavor. A Madrid institution by now, this restaurant blends tradition and innovation and uses top-quality seasonal ingredients to create refined versions of classic dishes.

📍 The location: Calle de la Ballesta 6, Madrid.

🍖 The food: How to describe it? Delicate, precise, and deeply rooted in Spanish culinary memory. The menu includes velvety gazpacho, creamy ensaladilla rusa with tuna belly, callos (tripe) in rich broth, or artichokes so perfectly cooked they deserve a standing ovation. The portions are modest but the flavors are rich.

💥 One recommendation: Get whatever huevos con trufa (eggs with truffle) variant they’re offering. This dish captures what La Tasquita does best: deceptively simple ingredients elevated to divine status.

We’ll be back next week with more.