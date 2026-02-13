Madrid | Issue #132

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Not a scene from The Purge

Happy Carnivalentine’s™️ Weekend!

Celebrating Valentine’s Day and Carnival, all on the same day? Our wallets are not ready!

Yes, the skies threaten rain, but the city’s response involves turning the volume up on absolutely everything. This weekend is especially surreal because Madrid is simultaneously in full romantic mode and full costume-party chaos.

You can throw on a mask and dive into Carnaval madness around Matadero, fall down a rabbit hole of manga, cosplay and Pokémon, or spend your Saturday surrounded by the most serious coffee people in Europe at CoffeeFest.

Happy weekend!

1. 🎭 Carnival takes over Madrid

Madrid does Carnaval the way Madrid does everything: with chaos and charm, and just enough tradition to remind you this city has been throwing parties for centuries.

Through Ash Wednesday, the city turns into a playground of costumes, masks, music, parades, and tons of identity-swapping. The celebrations are now mostly concentrated around Matadero Madrid, which becomes the city’s unofficial headquarters for glitter, satire, and circus energy.

The big kickoff is tomorrow, when Matadero hosts a full day of activities before the city’s main Carnaval parade rolls out at 1 p.m., moving from Puente de Toledo down to Plaza de Matadero.

There will be floats, crazy outfits, loud music, and that very Madrid feeling of “this is ridiculous but fun”. Later that afternoon, the party keeps going with a full celebration at Matadero (it’s basically your excuse to spend Valentine’s Day dressed as a Bauhaus harlequin instead of paying for overpriced dinner menus in Malasaña, you’re welcome).

Sunday leans harder into old-school Madrid tradition. At Madrid Río, you’ll see the manteo del pelele alongside giants and big-headed characters stomping around like it’s the 18th century but with less smallpox.

And then, of course, Carnaval ends the only way it can: with the burying of the sardine on Wednesday.

We’re aware that “ have you buried the sardine yet? ” is something your pervert uncle would ask at a family dinner in normal circumstances. But here in Madrid, it literally means to bury a sardine.

Madrid closes the Carnaval party by staging a mock funeral for a humble fish, burying it with full ceremonial drama, marching through the streets, and officially putting the costumes back in the closet until next year (seriously, this is a thing, Goya painted it). Don’t overthink it.

🖥️ What: Madrid Carnival 2026

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid (check official program)

📅 When: Through Feb. 18

🎟 Tickets: Most events are free but check website just in case

2. 🌹 Valentine’s Day in Madrid

Huh. It looks like we’re still celebrating Valentine’s Day despite living in this horrific, dystopian timeline. Anyway, you can celebrate romance in Madrid 365 days a year, so it’s not like we’re coming up with life-changing ideas here. But if you’re looking to save your marriage surprise your partner, here are a few original ideas that do not involve bringing a child to this world chocolates and roses.

3. 🇯🇵 Japan Weekend Madrid is back!

Madrid is about to go full otaku mode. This weekend, IFEMA (Pavilions 3 and 4) will once again be taken over by Japan Weekend Madrid, the city’s biggest celebration of manga, anime, videogames, and all things Japanese digital culture.

This is basically the perfect excuse t o spend an entire weekend away from Carnivalentine™️ and surrounded by cosplay contests, concerts, workshops, artist stands, merch, board games, and gaming zones — including a dedicated Pokémon area with official championships for trainers ready to battle it out.

The event also brings in a mix of well-known illustrators, professional cosplayers, YouTubers, and performers, turning IFEMA into a massive pop culture playground.

Prepare for the Japan Weekend Cosplay Show the idol dance festivals, K-pop and J-pop cover competitions, cosplay runways, and even karaoke for anyone brave enough to channel their inner anime protagonist.

🖥️ What: Japan Weekend Madrid 2026

📍 Where: IFEMA Madrid (Pavilions 3 & 4), Avenida del Partenón 5, Madrid

📅 When: Feb. 14–15

🎟 Tickets start at €27

4.🪢 El Nudo Gordiano: a tense two-woman thriller at Teatro Español

If you’re in the mood for theatre that doesn’t just entertain but quietly wrecks you, Teatro Español has one of the most intriguing plays of the season. Directed by Israel Elejalde, this adaptation of Johnna Adams’ Gidion’s Knot is a sharp, unsettling drama about childhood, responsibility, and impossible decisions adults are forced to make.

The story unfolds as a verbal duel between a devastated mother and a teacher under intense pressure, both circling around the case of a young boy, Gidion, and the question no one can answer: what do you do when a child doesn’t fit the mold?

Set inside the sterile world of a school staff room, the play becomes a kind of psychological thriller built on silences, moral uncertainty, and the uncomfortable grey zones society prefers to ignore.

Beneath the surface, it’s also a broader reflection on how childhood has become an ideological battlefield since the 19th century, where debates about freedom, discipline, education, and difference collide.

There are no easy solutions here. And that’s exactly the point.

🖥️ What: El Nudo Gordiano (Gidion’s Knot)

📍 Where: Teatro Español, Calle del Principe 25, Madrid

📅 When: Through March 22 (Tue–Sun)

🎟 Tickets start at €18

5.☕️ CoffeeFest: Madrid’s biggest weekend for coffee nerds

If your idea of a perfect plan involves espresso, latte art, and casually debating beans like it’s a sport, CoffeeFest Madrid is basically your Super Bowl.

Taking over IFEMA this February, CoffeeFest is positioning itself as the largest coffee event in Europe; a three-day celebration of premium coffee culture that brings together everyone from hardcore baristas to curious caffeine addicts.

Expect a full program of national and international talks, hands-on workshops, tasting zones, and even coffee routes across the city.

With 240 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors, it’s less “grab a quick cappuccino” and more “welcome to the future of coffee.”

If you’re a specialty coffee purist or just want to drink something life-changing, this is the place to be.

🖥️ What: CoffeFest 2026

📍 Where: IFEMA Madrid (Pavilion 14), Avenida del Partenón 5, Madrid

📅 When: Feb. 14-16

🎟 Tickets start at €20

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Salvador | Miniseries | 2026

📍Where to watch: Netflix

❓What’s it about: A desperate father infiltrates a neo-Nazi group to save his daughter. As he delves deeper, he struggles to understand her transformation and the forces that led her astray, all while confronting values that clash with his own beliefs.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s a gripping thriller that tackles one of the most unsettling realities of today’s Spain and Europe: the rise of a new, younger far-right. Led by (the great) Luis Tosar, and his fantastic eyebrows, the series created by Patria’s Aitor Gabilondo delivers tension, action, and a slick visual style, using the thriller format to explore radicalization, scapegoating, and how ordinary lives can get swept into extremist politics.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes

💃🏻 Something to try this weekend…

🐙 Mesón Rincón de la Cava: a classic tavern hideaway steps from Plaza Mayor

What’s it about: Mesón Rincón de la Cava is a centuries-old tavern tucked just off Plaza Mayor in La Latina, serving classic Spanish and Mediterranean fare (ibéricos, pulpo a la gallega, and callos a la madrileña).

Why you should go: It’s a great stop if you want a traditional Madrid meal with character: tapas, seasonal dishes, and attentive service are highlights mentioned often by visitors, and the location on Cava de San Miguel makes it perfect for walking around central Madrid before or after eating.

Bottom line: Solid, authentic Spanish cooking in a charming, historic setting.

Address: Calle Cava de San Miguel, 17, Madrid

🍸 Ciriaco Brown: Madrid’s secret licorería where the legend is totally made up

What’s it about: Ciriaco Brown is Madrid’s “castizo speakeasy”; a hidden licorería near El Rastro that feels like a tribute to a legendary nightlife icon… except the legend is completely invented.

Why you should go: Because Madrid doesn’t have many places where the night can stretch out quietly, stylishly, and without the usual club chaos. This is for grown-up late nights: classic cocktails only, top-shelf spirits, and the kind of intimate atmosphere where you might stumble into an impromptu DJ set or a surprise performance on a random Tuesday.

Bottom line: Ciriaco Brown is a strange (and delicious) little nocturnal hideout where the story about and adventurer named Ciriaco Brown is fake, but the mood is very real.

Address: Calle de los Abades, 13 (near Plaza del Cascorro), Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

🥚 Rosalía will now teach you how to live well

@soydanichef danichef on Instagram: "el vermut perfecto de @rosalia.vt : tort…

🤷 Just saying…

