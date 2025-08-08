Madrid | Issue #110

🇪🇸 The Bubble is Spain's #1 English-language, bestselling newsletter. We offer paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled to have your support!

Become a paid or free subscriber

🚨 Reminder: The Thursday edition of The Bubble Newsletter is taking its own summer holidays as well, but we’ll still be publishing the weekend guide, as well as on Instagram and TikTok in August.

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Do not do this in real life, or you’ll get arrested.

It’s Friday again!

Look, we’ll be honest: August in Madrid is a bit of a desert—and not just metaphorically. The city empties out, half the bars are shuttered, and you’re left stumbling between the ones that remain open, clinging to the nearest tinto de verano like it’s a life raft.

But don’t panic. There’s still fun to be had , even if you’re sweating through your shirt by noon.

From creepy ghost stories on stage and rooftop screenings, to neighborhood street parties that feel straight out of a Pedro Almodóvar film, we’ve gathered the best ways to squeeze some joy out of this sleepy, sticky weekend.

Fans, water fights, flamenco divas, and ’80s AI love triangles included.

Happy weekend. 😎

1. 🎉 The Verbenas of San Cayetano in La Latina

Madrid’s most iconic street parties are in full swing, and this weekend you can catch the final days of San Cayetano, the first of the city’s legendary August verbenas (street fairs), taking place in the charming, chaotic streets of La Latina and Embajadores.

This is where castizo culture spills into the street —think chulapo outfits, paper lanterns, flamenco singers, and neighbours dancing under garlands until midnight (or later, tbh).

The lineup is packed: Friday night kicks off with Zarzuela en Femenino, a feminist twist on the classic Spanish operetta, followed by Son del Rastro Soniquete Flamenco, the iconic Azúcar Moreno, and DJ Tama spinning late-night party beats.

Head over to La Chispera bar after 9 p.m. on Friday for a crazy session of street karaoke. Get ready for some serious competition.

Before the concerts, there are children’s activities, family workshops, and free limonada offered by residents of the legendary Calle del Oso. It’s the kind of evening where you show up for the tradition and stay for the party.

This is your last chance to soak in San Cayetano’s magic before the torch is passed to San Lorenzo in Lavapiés. And trust us—you want to arrive early, wear something breezy, and get ready to party with the neighbors.

🖥️ What: Final night of the Fiestas de San Cayetano

📍 Where: Plaza del General Vara del Rey + surrounding streets (El Rastro / Embajadores)

📅 When: Aug. 8, 8 p.m. until God knows when.

🎟 Tickets: Free

2. 🎶 The Verbenas of San Lorenzo in Lavapiés

If San Cayetano is the warm-up, San Lorenzo is the all-out street takeover. This weekend, the party continues as Lavapiés becomes the epicenter of Madrid’s castizo-meets-modern summer spirit, with more concerts, kids’ activities, street food, and an all-out water battle to cool things down.

Head to Plaza de Arturo Barea on Saturday for early evening family fun, followed by the ultra-popular Fiesta Bresh—yes, the same global party brand known for its glitter, reggaeton, and unapologetic Gen Z energy. Expect dancing, color, and a DJ-led afterparty that keeps things going well into the night.

Sunday brings more family shows at 7:30 p.m. and the Indievision concert at 8:30 p.m., a must for fans of Spanish indie rock. But don’t miss the epic water fight at 6 p.m., guaranteed to turn Lavapiés into a splash zone. Bring a water gun, wear clothes you don’t mind getting soaked, and embrace your inner niño.

For those seeking a more reflective close to the weekend, there’s a religious mass at 7 p.m. followed by a traditional procession from the 17th-century Iglesia de San Lorenzo—a nod to the celebration’s spiritual roots.

🖥️ What: Fiestas de San Lorenzo

📍 Where: Plaza de Arturo Barea & Iglesia de San Lorenzo, Lavapiés, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 9 & 10. Check the official brochure for event hours.

🎟 Tickets: Free

3. 🩰 Riva & Repele: Where Dance Meets the Soul

Alright, so let’s say you’re not into big crowds and Loco Mía, so you’re craving something more… contemplative this weekend.

Fair enough. Step into the cool, shadowy world of theater for a stunning night of contemporary dance, courtesy of celebrated choreographic duo Riva & Repele.

As part of the Veranos de la Villa festival, this double bill on August 8 and 9 presents three poetic works that explore love, death, memory, and the edges of human emotion—no words needed.

From La Jeune Fille et les Morts, where a girl dances with two incarnations of death, to Old Land, a deeply moving farewell between aging couples, and I meet you where the horizon ends, an eternal duet between lovers at a crossroads—each piece is wrapped in evocative music ranging from Schubert and Beethoven to Arvo Pärt and Ezio Bosso.

This is not just a dance show, it’s an emotional excavation that you should totally see if this is down your alley. Beautifully crafted, incredibly performed, and perfect for anyone in need of a little stillness and soul.

🖥️ What: Riva & Repele: Three Choreographies

📍 Where: Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 8 & Aug. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: From €20

4. 👻 The Woman in Black: London’s scariest play haunts Madrid

Looking for chills in the middle of this damn heatwave? La Mujer de Negro brings the West End’s second-longest-running play to Teatro Alcázar, and it’s the perfect plan if you like your theatre with a side of goosebumps.

Remember the movie starring Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe? That was pretty scary, wasn’t it? Well, this Spanish adaptation of Susan Hill’s gothic ghost story , directed by Rebeca Valls, is a masterclass in minimalist horror too.

With a few actors and a few clever stage tricks, it tells the story of Arthur Kipps , a lawyer reliving a terrifying event from his past. As the play unfolds, fiction and memory blur, and the vengeful spirit of the Woman in Black emerges from the shadows.

Expect a suspenseful slow burn, with creaking floorboards, dramatic lighting, and enough atmospheric tension to make you jump in your seat.

It’s an intimate, cleverly staged production that relies on pure storytelling—and it’s your last chance to catch it in Madrid before it vanishes into the mist.

🖥️ What: La Mujer de Negro (The Woman in Black)

📍 Where: Teatro Alcázar, Calle de Alcalá, 20, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Aug. 10. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: From €18

5. 🎬 Electric Dreams under the stars: 80s AI romance on Cine Doré’s rooftop

Few things say summer in Madrid like an open-air movie night—and this Saturday, the newly refurbished rooftop of Cine Doré (a.k.a. the Filmoteca Española) brings a touch of retro-futuristic romance to the city nightscape with the screening of Electric Dreams (Sueños Eléctricos, 1984).

Set to the neon glow of the ’80s, this cult classic follows an awkward architect, his sentient computer (yes, really), and the cello-playing neighbor they both fall for.

Think Her meets Weird Science, but with shoulder pads, synth pop, and surprisingly prescient takes on artificial intelligence, digital obsession, and human connection.

The rooftop terrace—now upgraded for comfort and better visuals—offers a bar, wireless headphones for immersive sound, and a great break from the city heat. It’s the perfect way to relive a slice of analog futurism and drink in the Madrid skyline while you’re at it.

🖥️ What: ‘Electric Dreams’ rooftop screening at Cine Doré

📍 Where: Cine Doré, Sala 3 Rooftop, Santa Isabel 3, Madrid.

📅 When: Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €3

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Rage (TV Show, 2025)

📍Where to watch: HBO Max

❓What’s it about: Furia (Rage) is a Spanish black‑comedy drama created and co‑directed by Félix Sabroso. Across eight episodes, Furia follows the lives of five women in their 50s—Marga (Carmen Machi), Vera (Pilar Castro), Nat (Candela Peña), Adela (Nathalie Poza) and Victoria (Cecilia Roth)—all pushed to the brink by a series of injustices: betrayal, job precarity, eviction threats and exploitation in the film industry. Their individual stories interconnect in a butterfly‑effect structure, each conflict triggering another in a shared, contemporary universe.

🤩 Why you should watch: It’s a scathing satire of ageism, class divide, and social invisibility, told through deeply human characters. Sabroso foregrounds five women over 50, giving them agency, flaws, and voices rarely seen on Spanish TV.

💬 English subtitles: Yes. (But we always encourage you to read Spanish subtitles).

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🇵🇪 OROYA: Madrid’s vibrant Peruvian eatery

Image via OROYA

🎨 The Concept: OROYA embraces a philosophy of fusion without losing its roots. The menu shines a light on traditional Peruvian dishes, enhanced by contemporary techniques. Expect an experience that balances bold spices with fresh ingredients, all served in a chic, modern space with an artisanal decor. All reviews point to OROYA being the spot for a unique atmosphere perfect for sharing exceptional food.

📍Where: Pl. de Celenque, 2, Madrid (Bookings: +34 910 56 87 04)

🍹The Drinks: An impressive Pisco collection. Savor cocktails that blend exotic fruits, aromatic herbs, and a touch of spice—with local recipes that take you straight to the streets of Lima.

💥 A recommendation: Pair the classic Ceviche with a refreshing Chica Morada cocktail for a perfect experience, all for around €45.

🍸 Salmón Guru: Argentine bartender’s joint blends animal prints, comic books, and Asian vibes

🎨 The Concept: Eclectic much? Salmón Guru redefines the cocktail experience with an adventurous menu that fuses traditional techniques with innovative twists. Each drink tells a story, presented in a setting with three zones: animal print, comic books, and Asian vibes. The ambiance is sophisticated yet perfect for both casual outings and special celebrations.

📍Where: Calle de Echegaray, 21, Madrid. (Bookings: +34 910 56 87 04)

🍹The Drinks: A masterful cocktail selection. Expect the unexpected with ingredients like smoked fruit, herbs, and house-made syrups.

💥 A recommendation: Try the "Salmon Guru Sour" alongside their signature tapas for a total of around €50.

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Meme of the Week

🥱 Spain is closed until further notice

wonderfullyale A post shared by @wonderfullyale

🔔 Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

thebubblecom A post shared by @thebubblecom

If you’re not following us on Instagram yet, you’re missing out. We’re posting exclusive content with our collaborators across Spain, breaking news updates, and pop culture coverage. Click on the post above and come hang with us!

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

Share

We’ll be back next week with more.