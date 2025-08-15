Madrid | Issue #111

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

This is AI’s romanticized version of the Verbena de la Paloma.

It’s Friday again!

We may all be melting under the August sun (this heatwave is tough), but the city isn’t slowing down. Well, it is, but you know what we mean.

This weekend features more castizo street parties and fire-lit spectacles , flamenco under the stars, zarzuela classics, and a cinematic trip back to the making of Doctor Zhivago.

In the mood for music, theatre, dance, or just soaking in a bit of Madrid history? Here’s something to pull you off the sofa and into the streets

Happy weekend. 😎

1.🎉 The Verbena of the Virgin of La Paloma

If Madrid feels like it's closed until further notice, it’s because you haven’t been to the Verbena (fair) of the Virgin of La Paloma, the last and final big summer street fiesta taking place on the streets of Madrid.

La Latina wraps up August with the most castizo celebration of them all. This verbena takes over the neighborhood with live music, street parties, children’s activities, and plenty of opportunities to dance a chotis under the stars.

The verbena is split between two main hubs. In the Jardines de las Vistillas, expect family-friendly fun by day — face painting, shows for the kids, and activities steeped in Madrid tradition — before the live music takes over at night. On Friday, Pol 3.14 takes the stage at 11 p.m., followed by Café Quijano just after midnight on Saturday.

Over at the Plaza de la Paja, the vibe is just as festive, with contests for the most elegant mantón, plenty of chotis and pasodoble, and concerts from Metropop on Friday at 10 p.m., Malena Gracia and Locomía on Saturday night, and Regreso de la Década Prodigiosa closing things out on Sunday evening.

And if you’re feeling religious, the Virgen de la Paloma isn’t just about the street party. On Friday, the Feast of the Assumption, the day begins at 12:30 p.m. with a floral offering to the Virgin at Colegio La Salle-La Paloma, followed by mass at the Church of La Paloma and the famous lowering of the Virgin’s painting by Madrid’s firefighters.

The solemn procession winds its way through the streets in the evening, setting off from the church at 8 p.m.

🖥️ What: Verbenas de la Virgen de la Paloma

📍 Where: Plaza de la Paja, Jardines de las Vistillas + surrounding streets in La Latina

📅 When: Through Aug. 17. Check official program for schedule.

🎟 Tickets: Free

2.🔥 Rogu: Art of Fire/Mobius: Fire, Light & Magic

If you don’t want to be surrounded by a million people this weekend (which… you know, fair), then we have a cool alternative for you. As part of the Veranos de la Villa festival, the venue is hosting the Spanish premiere of Mobius, an open-air fire spectacle by three of Ireland’s most talented fire artists.

Presented by the company Rogu, Mobius blends the hypnotic flow of illusory dance, the precision of martial arts, and the sleight-of-hand of stage magic into a blazing visual journey.

Across a series of choreographed routines, the performers conjure whirling sparks, columns of flame, and dazzling pyrotechnic effects, creating a sensory experience that’s equal parts skill, theatre, and wonder.

The show will leave you wide-eyed. Rogu has taken Mobius around the world, and now it’s Madrid’s turn to watch the night light up.

🖥️ What: Rogu: Art of Fire

📍 Where: Matadero Madrid, Plaza de Legazpi, 8, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 15 & 16, 10:00 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free

3.🌩️ When politeness explodes: Un Dios Salvaje arrives at Teatro Alcázar

This week marks the debut of a new staging of Un Dios Salvaje, Jordi Galcerán’s sharp, witty version of Yasmina Reza’s international hit play known in English as God of Carnage.

Starring Luis Merlo, Natalia Millán, Juanan Lumbreras, and Clara Sanchis , the production dives into social tensions, family drama, and the raw nature of human behavior — all served with a dose of humor and razor-sharp dialogue.

The premise is pretty simple: two couples meet to discuss a playground incident involving their children. At first, the exchange is polite and measured, with everyone being tolerant and understanding. But civility quickly unravels, the conversation spirals, and what began as a cordial chat turns into a verbal war.

As tempers flare and alliances shift, each character’s inner “savage god” emerges, exposing insecurities, prejudices, and power plays that feel uncomfortably relatable.

Originally premiered in Zurich in 2006 before taking Paris and London by storm, Un Dios Salvaje remains as relevant — and as funny — as ever.

🖥️ What: Un Dios Salvaje

📍 Where: Teatro Alcázar, Calle de Alcalá, 20, Madrid

📅 When: Play premieres Aug. 15 at 8:00 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €16

4.💃 Carlos Rodríguez Ballet Flamenco lights up Conde Duque

Ready for some good old-fashioned flamenco show? The Carlos Rodríguez Ballet Flamenco Company is bringing a brand-new show to Madrid’s cultural summer calendar that is staged in the atmospheric central courtyard of the Conde Duque Cultural Center.

The production is a two-part journey through the richness of Spanish dance: De Albores and Suite Flamenca.

De Albores , with original music composed by Héctor González, draws inspiration from the Eastern legend of the red thread of fate (this one, in case you didn’t know). Acoustic moments intertwine with sequenced musical bases, performed live by on-stage musicians, creating textured soundscapes that lift the choreography to another level. Lighting by José Antonio Villegas and costumes by Rosa García Andújar complete the picture, making this an immersive work of dance and design.

Suite Flamenca is a conceptual piece that celebrates the roots of flamenco through scenes that connect the present generation of Spanish dance artists with the iconic figures who shaped the art form. It’s a tribute to tradition as much as it is a showcase of the vitality and skill of today’s performers.

There’s no better way to celebrate the summer.

🖥️ What: Carlos Rodríguez’s De Albores and Suite Flamenca

📍 Where: Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque, 11, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 16 & 17, 10:00 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €24

5.🎬 Estación Zhivago: 60 Years of an Epic Shoot

In the summer of 1965, Madrid’s Delicias station swapped its Spanish name for a layer of cinematic snow, becoming a Moscow railway terminal for the filming of David Lean’s classic film Doctor Zhivago. Sixty years later, the same building — now home to the Museo del Ferrocarril — is paying tribute to that transformation with the exhibit Estación Zhivago. 60 years of epic film.

The show features large-format photographs, many never before seen, capturing the filming at Delicias and other locations such as Madrid’s Canillas neighborhood and the Soria train station.

Most images come from Agencia Efe’s archives, complemented by period advertising materials, press clippings, props from the shoot, and even correspondence between author Miguel Delibes and MGM, for whom he supervised the Spanish adaptation of the film’s dialogue.

Visitors can also watch a video of testimonies from people who lived the experience firsthand — including members of the technical team and extras — alongside commentary from cinema historians and writers. It’s a rare chance to see how Madrid once played Moscow in one of Hollywood’s most beloved epics.

🖥️ What: Estación Zhivago. 60 años de un rodaje épico Exhibit

📍 Where: Museo del Ferrocarril de Madrid, Paseo de las Delicias, 61, Madrid

📅 When: Through Oct. 28. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €7

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: La Caza (TV Show, 2019 - 2025)

📍Where to watch: Netflix (Seasons 1-3), Movistar+ (Season 4)

❓What’s it about: A gritty Spanish crime anthology that follows Guardia Civil investigators as they untangle eerie, emotionally charged cases in remote corners of Spain. Each season dives into a different mystery and location, blending psychological drama, local folklore, and small-town secrets.

🤩 Why you should watch: It’s one of Spain’s most compelling crime series, mixing slow-burn suspense with stunning natural settings. (Season 4 is coming to Movistar+ next month).

💬 English subtitles: Nope. Sorry! Spanish subtitles only.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🍸 Areia Club Madrid: a sun-kissed sip in the heart of the city

Image via Areia

🎨 The Concept: Perfect for a laid-back night with a beachy vibe and tasty cocktails. Areia Club brings a casual, sea-salted chic to Madrid. There’s warm lighting, soft textures, and a relaxed mood. The drinks are the star here—clever twists, coastal notes with a dose of mischief. Areia Chill Out has become one of the most famous clubs in the city where both locals and foreigners go to listen to the best DJs in town.

📍Address: Hortaleza 92, Chueca, Madrid. | +34 913 10 03 07 | Website.

🍹The Drinks: A solid lineup that leans coastal: sea-salt rims, citrus syrups, and sailing-into-summer vibes.

💥 A recommendation: Kick off with the “Areia Club Sour,” then share a couple of tapas to keep the vibe easygoing. Budget around €40–60 per person, depending on drinks and bites.

🍷 Tatel Madrid: where vibrant elegance meets Spanish tradition

🎨 The Concept: Tatel combines classic Spanish cuisine with a modern twist (and counts Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Cristiano Ronaldo among its owners). Expect a speakeasy atmosphere with stylish decor and Mediterranean warmth. A bonus feature is the regular live music, paired perfectly with the food to curate an intimate and elegant vibe. It’s where tradition meets nightlife, making it ideal for celebrations or a special night out.

📍Where: Paseo de la Castellana 36, Madrid | +34 917 81 23 03 | Website

🍽️ The Food: A varied menu featuring fresh seafood, premium meats, and imaginative tapas that manage to capture the local flair.

💥 A recommendation: Start with the Iberian ham and the seafood paella, then pair with a glass of Spanish wine. Budget around €70–€100 per person, depending on drinks and courses. So yes, it’s pricey for Madrid but worth it. Trust us.

(Next week we’ll offer something more affordable, pinky promise.)

