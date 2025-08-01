Madrid | Issue #109

🇪🇸 The Bubble is Spain's #1 English-language, bestselling newsletter. We offer paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled to have your support!

Become a paid or free subscriber

🚨 Reminder: The Bubble Newsletter is taking its own summer holidays as well, but we’ll still be publishing on Instagram and TikTok in August. See you in September!

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

ChatGPT has decided to rename the Metropolis building to Wetbovoie. 🤷‍♂️

It’s Friday again!

And it’s August—the month when locals flee the city and only the bravest tourists, who chose a non-coastal destination, remain. There’s no traffic, half the shops are shuttered until September, and the scorching asphalt makes it feel like you’re trapped in a month-long game of “the floor is lava.”

But fret not, fellow human! Madrid still has tons of a few things to offer those of us who have no choice but to stay in the city this month. (In our case, we’re stuck in town because we’re working on our Bubble podcast, so there’s that).

From a symphonic Queen tribute to a Paul Newman classic under the stars, a Lionel Richie concert (yes, Nicole’s dad), and a combination of tango and Andalusian talent—we’ve rounded up the best ways to stay cool, culturally fed, and mildly entertained this weekend in the capital.

Happy weekend. 😎

1.🤩 See the legendary Lionel Richie live

Yes, dear millennial reader… The singer known for being the father of The Simple Life’s Nicole Richie is in Madrid this weekend.

Kidding! Lionel Richie is one of the most legendary voices in music history—and he is coming to Madrid this weekend and he is bringing his catalog of timeless hits that span decades.

The American superstar who rose to fame in the 1970s (that’s like, a million years ago) is known for his smooth ballads and genre-defining classics and he is on his Say Hello To The Hits European tour.

The dude won a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe, and his iconic discography includes Say You, Say Me, Hello, All Night Long, Easy, and We Are The World (yes, that one) among many others.

He is famous for his charismatic stage presence and cross-generational appeal. Seriously, he’s a music industry legend.

His current tour features a brand-new stage production making its debut across the U.K. and Europe, and it promises an unforgettable tribute to his musical legacy.

🖥️ What: Lionel Richie – Say Hello To The Hits Tour

📍 Where: Movistar Arena, Avenida de Felipe II s/n, Madrid

📅 When: Aug. 2, 9 p.m.

🎟 Tickets start at €55

2.🪗 Martirio brings Andalusian tango (and a bandoneón) to town

Martirio is a flamenco icon and genre-defying Spanish singer that you should definitely know (she’s the older woman in the video above). Lucky for you, she is back in Madrid with a brand-new project: Al Sur del Tango.

“South of Tango” is a heartfelt tribute to the deep cultural ties between Spain and Argentina through the lens of tango.

The ensemble features a stellar trio: Argentine bandoneonist Marcelo Meradante , pianist Jesús Lavilla from Cádiz, and Catalan violinist Olvido Lanza . Together, they reinvent classic tangos with a rich, transatlantic je ne sais quoi—bridging Andalucía and Buenos Aires in a sweeping musical conversation.

From jazz to flamenco to copla, Martirio has always moved fluidly between genres. Her romance with tango has been going strong since 1997.

She’s performed it on stage, in recordings, and now in this live homage to two countries united by music, poetry, exile, and centuries of shared history.

🖥️ What: Martirio’s Al Sur del Tango

📍 Where: Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid.

📅 When: Aug. 3, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €20

3.🏺 Is Madrid tradition or transformation? A new exhibition at CA2M takes a closer look

Madrid has always been a city of contradictions—seen by some as the stronghold of tradition, and by others as the beating heart of gentrification change. You know what we mean… castizo meets glam electro-pop, etc. A compelling new exhibit in Móstoles dives into this duality, exploring the capital’s evolving identity through art, archives, and provocative installations.

The show presents Madrid not just as Spain’s geographic and political center , but as a symbolic battleground where opposing ideas about nationhood, progress, and belonging collide.

A central figure in the show is David Bestué , a Barcelona-born artist known for blending architecture, sculpture, and narrative to examine place and memory. His past work and publications—like El Escorial: Imperio y Estómago—highlight the depth of his contribution to this ambitious cultural portrait.

It’s divided into five thematic chapters, and it covers everything from the north/south cultural divide to how the city presents itself officially, from invisible geographies to what makes urban life feel unbearable.

The exhibition brings together an eclectic mix of works from CA2M’s own collection, new artistic interventions, and pieces on loan from other major institutions.

And yes, it’s in Móstoles, but maybe it’s time for you to get out of Malasaña for a change.

🖥️ What: David Bestué’s Flor Hispania

📍 Where: Centro de Arte Dos de Mayo (CA2M), Avenida de la Constitución 23, Móstoles

📅 When: Through Aug. 31. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: Free entry.

4.👑 Queen goes symphonic – with Momo and the RTVE Orchestra

Ready to hear Bohemian Rhapsody like never before? (Gen Zers, that’s also a song from the 70s, but we promise it’s fire because, like, it’s lowkey iconic).

Also, this is us rn

We digress. This weekend, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra and Choir pay tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen in a pretty cool concert blending rock and classical at its finest.

Titled Queen: A Night at the Symphony , the show will be led by Madrid-born singer Momo Cortés (see photo above) , whose deep connection to Queen’s music goes back to when Brian May himself hand-picked him to star in the Spanish version of the musical We Will Rock You.

Momo’s tribute to Queen—delivered without impersonation or gimmicks—has earned him over 700 performances across Europe, and praise from Queen’s own guitarist for its heartfelt energy.

Backed by the Orquesta y Coro RTVE, one of Spain’s most prestigious musical institutions, this two-nights-only event promises to make you cry as it goes through Queen’s legendary catalog—from Somebody to Love to We Are the Champions.

🖥️ What: Queen: A Night at the Symphony with Momo and RTVE Orchestra

📍 Where: Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Calle del Conde Duque 11, Madrid.

📅 When: Aug. 1 & 2, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €24

5. 🎬 Cool Hand Luke: What we’ve got here is… a cult classic under the stars

Cibeles de Cine brings you one of the most unforgettable antiheroes in film history: Cool Hand Luke.

Set in a Southern chain gang prison , the film follows Luke Jackson (Paul Newman in one of his best-known roles), a rebellious war veteran sentenced to two years of hard labor for drunkenly knocking down parking meters (that sounds like a lot, but okay, it was a different time).

But it’s not the sentence that defines Luke —it’s his refusal to break under pressure. In a place where cruelty is routine and rules are gospel, Luke’s quiet defiance turns him into a legend among the inmates.

His battles with guards, prisoners, and the system itself deliver some of cinema’s most quoted lines and unforgettable moments.

Honestly, it’s a movie from the ‘60s. Don’t expect to see Miguel Herrán on Prison77 here. Just sit back and enjoy. The best part is that it’s outdoors at Cibeles, you can see the Madrid night sky through the glass ceiling, and you’ll be wearing wireless headphones. And like we said last week, there’s popcorn and Campari.

🎥 What: Cool Hand Luke at Cibeles de Cine (Subtitled in Spanish)

📍 Where: Cibeles de Cine, Galería de Cristal, Palacio de Cibeles, Plaza de Cibeles 1, Madrid.

📅 When: Aug. 4, 10 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: €7

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: El 47 (Movie, 2024)

📍Where to watch: Movistar+ (streaming platform)

❓What’s it about: Set in 1978 Barcelona, El 47 (The 47) is based on the true story of Manolo Vital, a bus driver who protests systemic neglect of his immigrant neighborhood—Torre Baró—by commandeering the bus line 47. He rebels and challenges the city authorities, who claimed buses couldn’t reach the area due to its steep streets, transforming a neighborhood struggle into a statement of dignity and collective pride.

🤩 Why you should watch: This award-winning film (Best Picture at the Goyas this year) is a stirring tribute to grassroots defiance and working‑class resilience. It’s beautifully shot, and it stands out as one of Spain’s most socially conscious dramas of recent years.

💬 English subtitles: No. And you will need those Spanish subtitles because it’s set in Barcelona so… lots of Catalan dialogues.

🤤 Something to try this weekend…

🍸 Manero Is the Chicest Spot to Cool Off This August

An elegant tapas bar in the heart of Salamanca, perfect for late afternoon drinks or a refined after-work bite.

🍸 The concept: A stylish bar‑boutique offering creative tapas—think lobster rolls, croquetas, Russian salad, caviar bites—with a well‑curated cocktail list. They have an impeccable design, warm service, and attention to quality in every small plate.

📍 Location: Claudio Coello 3, Madrid.

☝️ Why you should try: Because sometimes you just want to feel fancy without trying too hard. Manero nails that balance—offering top-quality Iberian classics like jamón, and anchovies and delivering the perfect place for a spontaneous aperitivo that turns into dinner (and maybe one too many vermuts).

🍷 La Taberna de Ángel Serra: A Neighborhood Classic with Chueca Charm

Looking for a spot that feels like it’s been around forever—in the best way? La Taberna de Ángel Serra is a slice of old-school Madrid tucked away on a corner of Chueca. It’s the kind of place that doesn’t need to shout to be heard.

🍸 The concept: This taberna is the kind of cozy, no-frills Spanish tavern you hope to stumble upon—but rarely do. There are vintage tile walls, handwritten menus, and the comforting clatter of plates behind the bar. This spot offers a refreshingly authentic take on classic madrileño tapas. Think torreznos, salmorejo, and gildas served without pretension and with a generous pour of vermú.

📍 Location: Calle de Gravina 11, Chueca, Madrid

☝️ Why you should try: Because not every drink/tapa has to be an Instagram moment. Sometimes, all you need is a cold drink, a plate of jamón, and a place where the waiters call you “chaval.” This is old-school Madrid at its best—right in the heart of Chueca.

Look fresh, feel fresh: Summer recipes for when it's too hot to cook

By Flora Millar

When temperatures rise, appetites change. Suddenly, it’s all about cold drinks, chilled desserts, and anything that doesn’t involve standing over a stove.

Summer is, of course, an excuse to eat out, but eating out isn’t sustainable seven days a week. And making colourful, fresh meals at home can be just as — if not more — satisfying. Especially when you realise you don’t need to actually cook.

Here are a few simple, feel-good recipes you can throw together that keep you cool, taste amazing, and might make you feel like you’ve got your life together — even if you’re sweating through your linens.

Tomatoes, But Better

Who knew Spain had so many shapes, sizes, and colours of tomatoes? Cherry, salad, heirloom, yellow, purple — and each adds something slightly different.

Head to your local fruit and veg market and choose whatever takes your fancy. You don’t need a recipe — just slice, layer, and season. A drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of salt, maybe some fresh basil or mozzarella on top.

Simple, vibrant, and unbelievably good.

Jamón: A Spanish Classic

You're in Spain, after all. While jamón can (and often does) get eaten straight from the packet — it really comes to life when paired with something sweet.

One of my favourites is jamón with melon. Go for the juiciest melon you can find — the kind that’s so fragrant you can smell it before you slice it. Chop into bite-sized cubes, drape with jamón serrano, and that’s it.

You can also pair it with ripe peaches, and if you’re feeling extra, top it with some burrata for that perfect creamy finish. Salty, sweet, refreshing. No effort. No heat. No regrets.

The “Loaded” Salad

This is less of a recipe and more of a fridge clean-out — in the best way.

Start with a base of crisp lettuce or mixed greens. Add tomatoes (obviously), chickpeas, sweetcorn, cucumber — whatever you have lying around. Throw in a few hard-boiled eggs (yes, you will have to boil them — sorry), and finish with tuna or shredded chicken for protein.

Dress with olive oil, balsamic, salt, and pepper. Give it a good toss. Colourful, flavourful, and unbeatable on a hot day.

And When You Do Go Out… Go Fresh

Eating out is still one of the joys of summer — it just doesn’t need to be heavy every time. Here are a few of my go-to orders when I want something that feels light but satisfying:

Gildas

If you don’t know them, it’s time to introduce yourself. Salty, vinegary, and packing a tiny but mighty punch thanks to olives, anchovies, and guindillas. If you’re a pickle or olive person, this will be your dream bite.

Pop into La Gilderia, in La Latina to experiment with a wide variety of different flavour combinations.

Padrón Peppers

Yes, they can be hot — but not in a heavy way. A flash of sea salt on their slightly smoky, blistered skin cuts through the richness of everything else you’re ordering: patatas bravas, croquetas… They’re light, satisfying, and bring just enough bite to balance the plate.

Grilled Artichokes

My mouth starts watering whenever I see these on the menu. Light yet bursting with flavour, they’re like padrón peppers — charcoaled, soft at the centre, and just delightful.

Head to El Viajero, in La Latina (Madrid) to enjoy them with fresh salsa and herbs. Utterly moreish/addictive.

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Story of the Week

🙌 All hail Julio Iglesias (we’re serious)!

liveforclass A post shared by @liveforclass

🔔 Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

thebubblecom A post shared by @thebubblecom

If you’re not following us on Instagram yet, you’re missing out. We’re posting exclusive content with our collaborators across Spain, breaking news updates, and pop culture coverage. Click on the post above and come hang with us!

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

Share

We’ll be back next week with more.