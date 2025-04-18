Madrid | Issue #94

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s (Good) Friday again!

If you’re in Madrid, you’re stuck with us peasants, whose only choice is to go look at the processions, the tamborradas and saetas in this unholy weather. Remember summer? That was a fun concept.

It’s pretty much dead because all the madrileños are spending some quality in a casa rural, a beach in Andalucía or having pulpo in Galicia.

But fret not, fellow human. There are tons of Christianity-themed activities this weekend that are fun even if you’re an atheist.

Enjoy!

1. The epic conclusion of Easter Week in Madrid 2025

Wake up, babe. Jesus (not to be confused with Jesús, the waiter at the bar from down the street) is resurrecting this Sunday.

The celebration continues this weekend, with more processions and floats throughout the city streets. As we mentioned last week, there are simply too many to detail them here, but the link to the official program below will help you take your pick. There are other things you may not want to miss this weekend:

Processions: There are still a few happening around town! Check out the official program or the website of the Archdiocese of Madrid for more information.

Saetas: There are two saeta events taking place this weekend. BTW, saetas flamencas are a form of unaccompanied Andalusian religious song thought to date back to the 16th century that (here’s the twist) are performed from balconies. There are saetas taking place tonight at the Real Casa de Correos (9:45 p.m.), at the Plaza de la Villa (9 p.m.), and the balcony of the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid (9:30 p.m.), with performances by Manuel de la Tomasa, Reyes Carrasco, and Lela Soto, respectively. Tomorrow, the Saeta de la Virgen de La Soledad y el Cristo Yacente (not a name to be messed with, right?) will be performed from the balcony in Plaza de la Villa (6:30 p.m.), with musical accompaniment by Rocío Luna.

Tamborrada: To bid adieu to Easter Week, go to Plaza Mayor on Sunday for a spectacular drum festival: the traditional tamborrada (see video above). Organized by the city of Madrid and the Real e Ilustre Congregación de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad y Desamparo, drummers congregate there on Sunday morning to mark the beginning of the end for the Catholic processions.

Repent now, heathens! You have no excuse.

🖥️ What: Madrid’s Holy Week 2025 (Official program in Spanish)

📍 Where: Multiple locations throughout Madrid

📅 When: Through April 20.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

2. 🥪 II Campeonato de España de Bocatas: The search to find Spain’s best sandwich is back

Photo credit: II Campeonato de España de Bocatas

If you love sandwiches (and we do), this is your moment to help crown Spain’s best bocata.

Best Sandwich Spain, the national championship to find the best bocata in the country, is back. And yes, Madrid’s got some serious contenders that you can still try.

But first, what is a bocata?

In Spain, bocatas (short for bocadillos) are hearty sandwiches typically made with crusty baguette-style bread and filled with everything from jamón to fried squid (calamares, like in the photo above), pork loin (lomo), or Spanish omelette (tortilla). Think of them as Spain’s answer to the sub, only more rustic and flavorful.

How it works:

It’s simple. When you buy a competing bocata at any participating spot you get a voting code from the restaurant. You head to elmejorbocata.com to vote on taste, creativity, and presentation, plus an overall score from 1–5. You then follow them on Instagram/Facebook, and you’re entered to win an iPhone 16. As influencers with poor French speaking skills like to say when they are trying to say voilà: “Wallah!”

Because we want you to live the full experience, here are some of our top Madrid picks to try this weekend:

🥖 The Minutejo (at La Casa de los Minutejos). Grilled pig’s ear on a soft bun. Not for the faint-hearted, but it’s a cult favorite.

🍞 El Meme’s 2.0 (at Camperos La Meme’s Food). Shredded beef, smoked cheese, and pepper alioli. Comfort food with a kick.

🌮 Don Pancho (at Döggo). BBQ-style pork meets guac and cheddar on brioche. Messy. Worth it.

🐙 Chipirones & Morcilla (at Pistola). Fried baby squid and black pudding stew in a bold new take on Madrid’s squid sandwich.

🖥️ What: II Best Sandwich Spain Championship

📍 Where: Multiple locations around Madrid (and Spain, actually)

📅 When: Through May 4. Check website for participating venues.

3.🎨 CALLE25 Festival: Lavapiés becomes an open-air gallery

Madrid’s most eclectic neighborhood is once again turning its spray-painted streets into an urban gallery. The CALLE25 Festival is back for its 12th edition in Lavapiés, featuring more than 50 artists transforming local storefronts and public spaces into living, breathing works of art.

This year’s edition opened with a bang: Sfhir, one of Spain’s most acclaimed muralists (and winner of the “Best Mural in the World” in 2023) unveiled the stunning “Mirada andaluza en el corazón de Madrid,” (see above) a large-scale tribute to Andalusian identity located on the façade of the parking garage at Calle del Amparo, 28.

Organized by the Lavapiés Merchants Association with support from the Madrid City Council, CALLE25 pays homage to the neighborhood’s history and tight-knit community, evoking a time when Lavapiés felt like one big family and calling on neighbors and visitors to reconnect through art and local commerce.

In the last few weeks, 51 artists have left their mark across the neighborhood, creating expressive murals on shop windows and storefronts.

On top of that, the ‘abuelas grafiteras’ (a group of women over 65 from the Antón Martín Senior Center who love to spraypaint) presented their new work outside the Cafetería Amanda. Their piece combines street art with large-format photos of Lavapiés, bringing the neighborhood’s past into the present with slogans, spray cans, and heart. Don’t miss it, do it for the grandmas.

🖥️ What: CALLE25

📍 Where: Streets of Lavapiés, Madrid.

📅 When: Through April 20.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

4.🐇 Fall down the rabbit hole at CaixaForum Madrid

This one is definitely not about the Easter bunny.

CaixaForum is hosting the largest-ever exhibition devoted to the cultural legacy of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, an immersive, multi-sensory journey through the origins, adaptations, and reinterpretations of Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale that (trust us) will look incredible on your Insta stories.

It’s been almost 160 years since her creation and Alice remains a pop culture powerhouse. This exhibit, produced by London’s V&A Museum, traces how her surreal world has been reimagined across disciplines: from fashion and film to theater, science, and visual arts.

One highlight of the exhibit? A trippy 1967 psychedelic Cheshire Cat poster by Joseph McHugh that shows just how deeply Alice has been embraced by counterculture, surrealism, and beyond.

The exhibition is split into five themed zones:

The Invention of Alice – her Victorian roots and literary context. Through the Screen – How Cinema Has Reshaped Wonderland. Alice, Gateway to Other Worlds – reflections on dreams, time, and space. Alice on Stage – her theatrical legacy across genres. Becoming Alice – modern reinterpretations and reinventions.

The exhibit has dramatic set designs and immersive rooms (see video above). It’s as playful as it is profound, and a must-see for fans of Alice, literature lovers, and anyone who’s ever felt a little lost in Wonderland.

🖥️ What: Los Mundos de Alicia (Alice’s Worlds: Dreaming Wonderland)

📍 Where: Caixa Forum Madrid, Paseo del Prado 36, Madrid.

📅 When: Through Aug. 3. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €6

5.🥦 Food Market: Eat something fresh at the Mercado de Productores Planetario

This popular fresh produce market offers high-quality products from growers’ farms straight to your table on the first and third Sunday of every month. All fruit and vegetables sold have been grown in nearby locations, which reduces energetic consumption, respects the environment and supports the farming sector.

So if you want to eat healthy while buying local, this is a great option for you. It also looks great on your Instagram stories.

🖥️ What: Mercado de Productores Planetario

📍 Where: Av del Planetario, 16, Parque Tierno Galván, Madrid.

📅 When: April 20.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

