Madrid | Issue #141

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Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Oh, look! The unrealistic, hot group of friends is back.

It’s Friday again!

The sun is out, terraces are full again, and Madrid is officially in that sweet spot where the city feels alive without being unbearable.

This weekend, it’s all happening: from futuristic pizza experiments and Japanese-inspired cocktails to highbrow opera at the Teatro Real, thought-provoking festivals at the Reina Sofía, and immersive exhibitions that actually make you think. In other words, no excuses. It’s time to have fun!

Happy weekend!

1. 🌿 Put down your phone and touch grass: Madrid’s Biophest turns nature into an experience

Alright, plant people and reluctant nature lovers, this one’s for you. If your idea of reconnecting with nature is buying one of those sad basil plants at the Lidl checkout, Biophest is here to raise the bar. Matadero is becoming a full-blown ecosystem for a few days this week, blending art, science, and greenery in a way that’s actually… not weird.

Biophest is back for its second edition, and it’s leaning hard into the idea that maybe (just maybe) we should put down our phones and reconnect with Gaia, Pacha Mama, or whatever the hell the cool kids are calling Mother Nature these days.

The festival revolves around biophilia (sounds like a scary illness, but it actually means love of nature), bringing together artists, scientists, musicians, and botanists to explore how we coexist with the plant world. There are concerts, talks, and installations that will make you feel guilty for those plants that you found died after coming back from that trip to Cancún.

There are also film screenings, including cult classics and documentaries about our relationship with plants, plus guided walks around the Manzanares and urban green spaces that might actually make you look at Madrid differently for once.

The more experimental side kicks in at Nave Una, where things get weird in the best way: installations that imagine feeding plants through images instead of light, chemical “conversations” with vegetation, and even an exhibition about lettuce (yes, lettuce) that quietly exposes how dependent we’ve become on industrial agriculture.

And remember: if plants could kill you, they would. (So be nice to them).

🖥️ What: Biophest Festival

📍 Where: Matadero Madrid, Plaza de Legazpi 8, Madrid

📅 When: Through April 19

🎟 Tickets: Free (but check website to book your spot)

2. 📚 Ready for an intellectual weekend? READ Festival takes over Reina Sofía

Not into plants, but yes into pretending to like books? Great, this one’s for you. READ Madrid is basically what happens when books stop behaving and start picking fights with reality. (A line that makes no sense but sounded nice in our head, so we’re leaving it).

This two-day festival turns the Reina Sofía Museum into a meeting point for writers, thinkers, and editors who are less interested in neat conclusions and more into tearing things apart (language, politics, memory, identity, you know… what smart people like).

The whole idea is to rethink how knowledge is produced and who gets to produce it, with a strong transatlantic focus that brings Latin American voices into the mix.

The themes are not exactly light reading. We’re talking about redefining “the popular” beyond populist clichés, exploring what a “furious peace” might look like in a world shaped by conflict, and using fiction, especially sci-fi and speculative narratives, as a tool to resist collective amnesia.

But it’s not just panels where people nod seriously. The program mixes conversations, performances, and film: today, you get debates on reclaiming popular culture and the politics of language, followed by a performance that leans into censorship and provocation.

Tomorrow goes deeper, with discussions on rejecting militarized thinking, collective grief as a literary practice, and a screening of Lucrecia Martel’s Nuestra Tierra, before wrapping with a roundtable on sci-fi as a form of resistance.

So yeah, READ Madrid is not for passive consumption. It’s for people who want to engage, argue, and maybe leave with more questions than answers. If your favorite book is 50 Shades of Grey, maybe skip this one.

🖥️ What: READ Madrid: Festival of Books and Ideas

📍 Where: Museo Reina Sofía, Ronda de Atocha 2, Madrid

📅 When: April 17–18, 2026

🎟 Tickets: Free entry until capacity is reached

3. 🗣️ Opera at its finest: Gerald Finley live at Teatro Real

Dust off your H&M clip-on bowtie, peasants. We’re going to the opera! The Teatro Real is hosting one of those nights where you sit still and feel important.

Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley, one of the most respected voices in opera right now, lands in Madrid for a recital that moves through some of the heavyweights of the repertoire. His résumé is, frankly, ridiculous: Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Vienna State Opera, Salzburg Festival… plus Grammys and national honors.

For this event, we’re talking Mozart, Schubert, Mahler, Britten… the kind of lineup that you know is important, even if you’re not a fan of the genre. Finley’s known for his versatility and emotional depth, which is a polite way of saying he can go from controlled precision to quietly devastating in a matter of minutes.

Oh, and this isn’t just a “greatest hits performance” either. The program pulls from iconic operas like Don Giovanni, Le nozze di Figaro, Otello, and Macbeth, alongside more modern pieces like Doctor Atomic.

Remember, opera is about storytelling, tension, and knowing exactly when to hold back and when to hit you. If lately you’ve been thinking, “I should probably go to more classical concerts,” this is your moment.

🖥️ What: Voces del Real presents: Gerald Finley

📍 Where: Teatro Real, Plaza de Isabel II, s/n, Madrid

📅 When: April 18

🎟 Tickets start at €14

4. 📸 An intimate portrait of Spain across the 20th century

If your idea of Spanish history is limited to paellas and political chaos, then we’re afraid we’ll need you to recalibrate things a bit (don’t worry, this is why we’re here). The Fundación María Cristina Masaveu Peterson is offering a quieter (but sharper) look at Spain through the lens of photography with Gabinete de Obra en Papel (IV).

Running alongside Colección Masaveu. Arte español del siglo XX , this exhibition brings together a curated selection of photographs spanning nearly a century, from the 1930s to the early 2000s. The lineup mixes generations and styles, from early photography pioneers like Antonio Arissa to contemporary names like Alberto García-Alix, capturing a country constantly in transition.

What makes it worth your time is the range of perspectives. You’ll see everything from workers in gas stations and artists in their studios to fragmented landscapes and intimate close-ups that feel almost tactile.

Some images hit harder than others, like Ramón Masats’ Seminario de Madrid, which somehow captures religion, football, and urban change in a single frame.

There’s also something quietly powerful about how these photos document the everyday moments that might seem insignificant but end up telling the bigger story of a country evolving through decades of tension, growth, and identity shifts.

🖥️ What: Gabinete de Obra en Papel (IV)

📍 Where: Fundación María Cristina Masaveu Peterson, Calle de Alcalá Galiano, 6, Madrid

📅 When: Through July 19

🎟 Tickets: Check website

5. 🎭 A view from the bridge: Arthur Miller’s darkest drama, updated for a new era

If the four options we presented before are not appealing enough for you, then how about some light (and by “light” we mean intense) drama from Arthur Miller? The Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa is staging a modern take on one of his famous plays, A view from the bridge, which leans into obsession, migration, and the kind of emotional chaos that never really goes out of style.

Directed by Javier Molina (from the Actor’s Studio in New York), this updated version by Eduardo Galán relocates Miller’s classic tensions into a more contemporary context.

The story still centers on Eddie Carbone (a dockworker spiraling into jealousy and repression over his feelings for his niece), but now framed against today’s migration realities, drawing a clear line between 1950s New York and present-day Madrid.

The cast, led by José Luis García-Pérez, María Adánez, and Ana Garcés, carries a story that moves from uncomfortable family dynamics to (spoiler alert!) full-blown tragedy.

What starts as tension over love and belonging quickly escalates into betrayal, as Eddie’s obsession pushes him to report an undocumented immigrant, triggering a chain reaction that doesn’t end well for anyone involved.

This isn’t just a revival for theatre purists. The production leans into the universality of Miller’s themes (desire, identity, masculinity, and the fragile line between loyalty and destruction) while making them feel very current. Immigration isn’t background noise here; it’s the engine driving everything.

Very current, considering the times we’re living in. Also, it’s in Spanish (we figured you already knew, but just in case…).

🖥️ What: Arthur Miller’s A view from the bridge

📍 Where: Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid

📅 When: Through May 17

🎟 Tickets start at €22

📺 What to watch if you’re staying in this weekend…

🖥️ What: Reversión (Reversal) | Movie | 2025

📍Where to watch: HBO Max

❓What’s it about: Mario sees his brother David being kidnapped. When David returns 19 days later with no memory, Mario suspects the returnee isn't really his brother. His investigation challenges his grip on reality.

🤩 Why you should watch: Because it’s good for those who are into smart, twist-heavy thrillers that mess with your head. Jaime Lorente carries the film as a man pulled into a spiraling mystery where nothing (and no one) is what it seems. Built like a set of Russian dolls, the story keeps unfolding layer after layer, with sharp visuals and a constant sense of unease driving you toward a surprising reveal.

💬 English Subtitles: Yes

💃🏻 Places to try this weekend…

🍕 Pazzi: Where robots make pizza, and people line up to watch

What’s it about: PAZZI is Madrid’s first “pazziria”, a retro-futuristic takeaway pizza spot where robots make your pizza in full view, blending Italian tradition with high-tech precision.

Why you should go: Because it’s not just pizza, it’s a show. You get fresh dough, proper Italian ingredients, and a robot assembling and baking your pizza in about five minutes right in front of you. It’s fast, weirdly satisfying, and genuinely different from your usual slice.

Bottom line: A novelty that actually delivers. Go for the robot spectacle, stay because the pizza holds up.

Address: Calle de Gaztambide, 14, Madrid

🇯🇵 For a different kind of night out: Masaru in Justicia

What’s it about: Masaru is a small, Japanese-inspired cocktail bar in Madrid’s Justicia neighborhood, focused on refined mixology, especially around Japanese whisky.

Why you should go: Because it nails the details. The cocktails are thoughtful and balanced, the lighting is low, the music comes from vinyl, and the whole place feels like a quiet escape from the city. Perfect for a date or a slow drink where you actually talk.

Bottom line: Not for loud nights—this is where you go when you want something intimate, elegant, and a bit different.

Address: Calle Santo Tomé 7, Madrid

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Memes of the Week

🧑‍🦯 We've all thought about it

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