Got a minute? Here's a quick story. About 12 years ago, shortly after one of us (Ian) moved to Spain, a most excellent Northern Irish wine tour operator got in touch. Turns out that not only had he read Ian’s book on Argentine wine, The Vineyard at the End of the World, but also assigned it to the tour-takers on his trips through Argentina. Naturally, this led to an invitation: He brought Ian on his fantastic tour of Catalonia’s enchanting Priorat valley/Hobbit shire, and a friendship was born.

Fast forward to now. The Northern Irish wine tour operator, aka Jeremy Shaw of Iberian Wine Tours, recently had a grand idea 💡 and asked Ian if he would like to join him and co-lead one of his excellent wine adventures—The Golden River Tour from Madrid to Porto in May 2026. To which we said: Sign us up.

Would you like to come along? We’d like to offer Bubble subscribers the chance to get in on this very intimate (as in no more than 20 people) tour—at a double discount. There’s a $100 early bird discount for those who sign up before May 1, and another $100 off for Bubble readers with code BUBBLE100.

Bona fides. Not familiar with Iberian Wine Tours? For objective, third-party praise, check out the gushing commentary and 147/151 5 ⭐ reviews on Feefo.

Without further ado. You want to know more about the tour, right? Here we go 👇!

The Golden River — From Madrid to Porto, May 3–10, 2026

The Golden River Wine Trail

🚨 Spaces are limited and can sell out very quickly. Look forward to a fabulous travel experience by booking now to reserve your place and secure the early booking price on this extraordinary journey through Spain and Portugal’s wine country: The Golden River Tour – May 2026

Follow the path of the Golden River—the Douro—on a journey that blends old-world elegance, remote mountain terroirs, and the majestic wine valleys of two nations. From the regal architecture and literary charm of Madrid’s Barrio de las Letras to the terraced vineyards of the Douro Valley, this tour offers a deeply textured immersion into Iberia’s vinous soul. Along the way, we’ll taste the high-altitude Garnachas of Gredos, the elusive Rufete reds of the Sierra de Francia, the fabulous reds and whites that form the traditional and new face of Portugal’s Douro, and the legendary Ports—the oldest DO in the world—that have shaped centuries of trade and tradition.

The adventure begins in the mountains of Old Castile, where we’ll sip Garnacha straight from the cask at Bernabeleva and lunch amid the medieval walls of Ávila. From there, we move westward to Salamanca, one of Spain’s most beautiful Renaissance cities. Here, Iberian ham reigns supreme—and nowhere more so than in Guijuelo, the ham capital of Spain, where we’ll explore jamón culture from cellar to plate. In the remote hills of the Sierra de Francia, we’ll discover the delicate Rufete grape and dine on local lamb at a mountainside restaurant with unforgettable views.

Then, we cross into Portugal—where the world seems to exhale. Ride the river train through the dramatic heart of the Douro Valley, visit some of the region’s most storied quintas, and cruise the river in a traditional rabelo boat. Port tastings await at Quinta do Noval and Taylor’s, alongside unforgettable meals perched high above the river or nestled beside it. Our port experience peaks at Quinta dos Malvedos, where the vineyard estate that is the cornerstone of Graham’s Vintage Ports—and is not open to the public—welcomes us for a private lunch and tasting. The trip ends in Porto, that soulful city of tilework and iron bridges, where maritime grit meets contemporary flair—and where your glass will always be full.

Click for complete day-by-day itinerary

Highlights include:

Insider tapas tour through Madrid’s buzzing Barrio de las Letras

Cask tasting and vineyard visit at Bernabeleva in the Gredos mountains

A private jamón tasting in Guijuelo, Spain’s ham capital

Wine and vermouth tasting at La Zorra in the remote Sierra de Francia

River-train journey through the stunning Douro Superior

Port and wine tastings at Quinta do Noval, Quinta do Bomfim and more

Private lunch overlooking the Douro at Quinta do Crasto with infinity-pool views

Private lunch and port tasting at Quinta dos Malvedos and its terraced, Duoro-fronted vineyards.

Final nights at Porto’s luxurious Yeatman Hotel with tastings at Kopke and Taylor’s

Top wineries included

Bernabeleva, La Zorra, Almaroja, Quinta dos Malvedos (Graham’s), Quinta do Noval, Quinta do Crasto, Quinta de la Rosa, Quinta do Bomfim (Dow’s), Kopke, Taylor’s.