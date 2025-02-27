February 27, 2024 | Madrid | Issue #91

This Week in a Nutshell: Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally threw their support behind Vox leader Santiago Abascal this weekend. But where does the far-right party stand?

Mr Abascal Goes to Washington

Far-right Vox Aligns with Trump as Europe Confronts Russia

How do you know you’re almost important? Maybe when DOGE Edgelord Elon Musk endorses your political party on Twitter/X/whatevs and U.S. President Donald Trump butchers the pronunciation of your name while praising you at a right-wing political conference—both in the same week!.

Guess who we're talking about. Yup, far-right Vox boss Santiago Abascal, who was in Washington D.C. last weekend to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, aka CPAC (you know, the one where Musk wielded a chainsaw like Leatherface) and deliver a speech that embraced Trump and criticized EU leaders.

(Sidenote: It’s been a fervid few weeks for Europe’s far-right. You could excuse a little breathlessness among them, what with Trumps’s inauguration, Musk’s endorsement of Germany's AfD, and the AfD’s subsequent record-setting 20% share of the parliamentary election vote [Most for the far-right since Hitler! Though tbh not more than they were polling before Elon’s endorsement—but hey, who’s counting]).

Anyway, let’s keep this local and dive into how Elon and Don dragged Spain into the MAGAsphere. It started with Abascal’s CPAC speech this weekend (see video above).

The Vox leader said all the things you’d expect him to say : he thanked Musk for “restoring freedom” to Twitter/X, attacked the “woke agenda”, praised JD Vance’s controversial speech in Germany and aligned himself with Trump.

“European politicians,” he said, “insist on portraying Trump as an enemy of Europe because he puts the interests of Americans first.” However, he said that the “real burdens” on the European economy “are not the tariffs announced by the U.S.—which hopefully won’t materialize—but rather the real tariffs on Europeans are the Green Deal, excessive taxes, and woke regulations.”

That wasn’t all. He also criticized “European conservatives and socialists” for “financing Putin’s war”, blamed the EU for being responsible for the conflict’s outbreak and for “giving Russia the opportunity to invade Ukraine”.

Okay… “The same people who have left Europe defenseless—destroying its industry and its ability to generate energy—are now the ones pushing us into total war,” he said.

No comment. Abascal didn’t comment, however, on Trump’s decisions to call Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator or take Russia’s side in negotiations (that would be inconvenient, as Vox has until now sided with Ukraine in the conflict).

Pronunciation matters. As Trump was delivering CPAC’s closing speech this weekend, he thanked Abascal for “doing a great job”, except he totally butchered his name and referred to him as “Obescal” and what sounds like “San Diego”.

The Reconquista Bromance between San Diego Obescal and the Trump Muskateers threw Spanish politics into an immediate tizzy (as you might expect). You see, no one anywhere on the Spanish political spectrum really likes Vox nor wants to see the party get a bump from the White House. But they all dislike Vox in different manners. Let us count the ways…

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (aka Mr Handsome). He probably had the easiest reaction to the CPAC bromance, as his brand has long been Only I Can Save You From the Extreme Right™.

Alberto Nuñez Feijóo. The PP boss never looks like he quite knows what to do and, God bless, he stayed true to form. Realizing that hanging with Vox was a bad look, but he sorta needed them (or at least would like to attract their voters back to the PP), he aimed for the amorphous gray zone between any clear stand, having his party:

Demand that the EU “react” (Is that helpful?) Say that the PP’s support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy was “unconditional” Note that Putin caused the war (in a veiled diss of Abascal) Muddy the waters by saying, “I don't need to say yes to everything from the U.S., and I'm not going to do that, but I also don't need to insult the US administration because that puts my country's economic interests at risk.” Clear, right?

José María Aznar. The FAES, a think tank founded by the former PP PM and moustachioed alpha-male aspirant, came down much more forcefully than the PP against Vox for supporting Trump and Putin.

“It does not seem very patriotic or right-wing to applaud retaliatory tariffs against Spanish products, nor to support – actively or passively – the victory of a former KGB colonel,” FAES wrote, dripping with contempt.

But it all came out in the end. By this week, Vox was calling Putin the “enemy” and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “illegitimate and immoral”, explaining that the party "does not agree" with Trump's reference to Zelenskyy as a "dictator." (It’s called damage control.)

And Sánchez and Feijóo? They were back to their old tricks in Parliament yesterday, with Feijóo referring to Sánchez’s “separatist, nationalist and communist” allies, and Sánchez saying that if the PP had done a little better in the last elections, San Diego Obescal would be deputy PM, defending Trump’s tariffs on Spain. Ah, kids, do we have to fight?

So nothing’s changed. Right? Somehow doubt that.

More news below. 👇👇

💬 Five things to discuss at dinner parties this week

1. 🤑 We will forgive your debts—just don’t forget it when you vote

Spain’s finance ministry offered a big Carnaval gift to the country’s autonomous communities (aka states or regions) this week: an €83bn debt forgiveness package. And, like, who wouldn’t like to have their debts forgiven? Well, maybe it’s not that easy. You see, this forgiveness is causing Big Fight. The devil is in the details. 👿

The numbers. Finance Minister María Jesús Montero (of PM Sánchez’s PSOE) proposed that the federalist government take over €83.252bn in excess debt that the regions had taken on from 2010-2013, just after the financial crisis, when their incomes plunged. The idea? The state should have been there. Fine.

But, but, but… The forgiveness isn’t being spread equally: 75% of it is determined by population—i.e. They get €1,369 of forgiveness per capita; the other 25% is discretionary and is aimed at the most heavily indebted regions, those who usually get less in state financing and those who charge higher income taxes.

This makes the losers angry 😤. There is no love (or trust) lost between the PSOE and the PP, and the PP noticed pretty much immediately that its regions weren’t the big winners.

We’re not huge conspiracy fans. So we’re not gonna say there’s a nefarious plan afoot. But let’s just say that the Sánchez government is not above using its power of the purse to (legally) curry support for its precarious coalition. And while there are arguments to be made for helping out the most deeply indebted, we also understand why PP boss Alberto Nuñez Feijóo said (see video above), “The independentists ask, and we Spanish pay… The PP regional governors will vote ‘no’ to the inequality that offers a prize for bad management, to the privileges, to the purchase of the premiership using the money of all Spaniards.” (And indeed, PP reps walked out of a Wednesday meeting with Montero about the forgiveness.)

Counterpoint. While on Monday the right-leaning Junts separatists said they would withdraw their motion of (no) confidence in Sánchez as they expect to get more powers over immigration (and the use of Catalan in the EU), they also complained that it wasn’t enough and suggested they could vote against it (unlikely).

End of 2025. If the forgiveness passes parliamentary hurdles and votes, it should go into effect by the end of the year.

2. 🌳 Madrid’s very own High Line (sorta)

Madrid’s M-30 beltway might as well be called the Maginot Line (obscure reference, we know) considering how effectively it split the city between those (rich) neighborhoods inside it and the (less rich) ones outside. It was the unbreakable barrier (and ugly as sin).

Sink that road. But then in the early 2000s, led by then-mayor Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, the city and region sunk the highway on the west side into underground tunnels and placed a big park on top—Madrid Río—and voila suddenly the barrier was gone and everyone agreed the project wasn’t actually a crazy idea and might actually be great.

The world has really come around to re-greening city spaces since then—see New York’s High Line—and now Madrid is coming back for its second helping.

Small, like the mayor. This week, Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida has rolled out the design of his version on the east side of the city near the Ventas bullring. At 200 meters wide by about 80 meters long, Parque Ventas is tiny compared to Madrid Río, but it might serve as the first of a new trend. (We hope.)

Cap the highway. Instead of sinking the highway underground, Almeida’s city government will build a cap over the highway, covered by parks, children’s playgrounds and the like, that will connect the neighborhoods of Salamanca (rich) with Ciudad Lineal (less rich) and in theory remove the psychological barrier along with the cement one.

Lots of green. As seen in the video above, the new Parque Ventas is meant to sport 591 new trees and more than 48,800 bushes. Set to begin construction in May or June and cost €70.4m. It’s scheduled to open in 2027 (but we’ll believe that when we see it 🤔).

Here’s to crossing the M-30 among the trees. 🥂

3. 🚨 Massive sex trafficking bust and catching ‘The Fly’

Spain’s Policía Nacional busted a sex trafficking ring in Alicante that over the past year had exploited about 1,000 women—mostly from Venezuela and Colombia—who had been tricked into coming to Spain with fake offers of beauty and cleaning work.

You know Sky Rojo ? That’s the Spanish Netflix series about prostitutes who escape their pimps and go on the lam—a mix of drama, comedy and caper. Well, don’t think about that. This plot was not stylish and the leaders were not charismatic ne'er do wells with hearts of gold.

3 clubs. After being tricked into coming, the women were forcibly taken to three clubs de alterne (strip clubs) in Alicante, Elche and Orihuela that were disguised as hostels or pensiones.

Work/live space and crap PTO. The victims, who lived in the clubs and were forced to work at all hours, were monitored on video surveillance systems. They could only go out for two hours at a time and during the first week of work they had no rest; and from the second week they had only one day a week off.

Money split. The investigations revealed that the network took at least 40% of each “service” provided by the women. The victims were moved between the clubs to attract more clients, avoid arrest and simulate legal business activity.

Those tip lines actually work. The investigation began with a complaint received on the police line 900 105 090. The police bust freed 48 women and led to 48 arrests in Alicante and Murcia, including those of the three leaders—two Colombian women and one Spanish man (who trekked home to Murcia to be with his family on weekend.

We’ll be taking this.. Besides closing the clubs, the police also seized more than €150,000 in cash, blocked bank accounts holding €938,000 and took control of 17 properties valued at €1.3m. More than 100 police participated in the operation.

More crime: The Fly catchers. Last May, armed assailants freed a major drug trafficker known as “The Fly” at a toll booth in Normandy as he was being transported across France in a police convoy. These were bad dudes: In the assault, they killed two French police officers and severely injured three more.

Spanish police to the rescue. The Spanish police helped settle the score this week as they tracked one of the assailants, known as “Abe”, to a luxurious villa in Mijas (Málaga) and arrested him. Not only that, but at the same time other police nabbed The Fly—in Romania! 👏

4. 🚔 Former Gandía mayor dead in suspected murder

A former PP mayor of Gandía (Valencia), was found near his car, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, and authorities believe he was lured into a trap and forced to stop so he could be killed. His body, which also showed signs of strangulation, was found by his wife on the highway near the Valencian town of Xeresa.

Last words. Arturo Torró, who was mayor of Gandía from 2011 to 2015, was driving down the highway when he told a friend on the phone that he had a flat tire. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Desperate search. After realizing he was missing, his wife went to find him. She discovered his lifeless body next to the car, which still had the engine running. The Guardia Civil is investigating his death as a suspected homicide; the theory is that he was killed by professionals who tampered with his vehicle.

A complicated past. So how could this happen? As it turns out, Torró made the national headlines a few years ago after facing legal issues and financial struggles.

Jail sentence. In 2023, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for embezzlement during his time as mayor, when he shut down Gandía’s local TV channel, Gandía TV, and awarded the contract to a private company that, according to a court ruling, allowed him “to serve private rather than public interests” and “misuse public funds”. The government ended up paying €480,000 to the company.

Seizures. Because of the ruling, Torró’s assets were seized and his businesses—coffin manufacturing, water treatment and business ventures in South America and Africa—took a severe hit, leaving him in a delicate financial situation.

Got threats. In fact, Torró had gone to the police to say he was being threatened and authorities are now investigating whether there’s a connection to the murder.

A regular victim. To make matters worse, it came out after his death that he was stabbed several months ago in Africa. Torró was there on business, as he had oil import businesses in Kenya and Colombia (that also went south), and was stabbed several times in the chest. He survived, however, because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

No breakthrough in the investigation yet, but Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska said he expects authorities to quickly solve “what is very clearly a murder.”

5. 🗿 The now homeless Guanche mummy

You may have seen the infamous Guanche mummy, which had been on display at Madrid’s National Archaeological Museum (MAN) since 2015. If you did, consider yourself lucky, because it has now been removed from the exhibition, following a decision by the Ministry of Culture to avoid displaying human remains.

No mummies. This decision is based on an Ethical Commitment Charter that applies to all 16 state-run museums and says that human remains must be treated with dignity, while also respecting the interests and beliefs of the communities of origin. The charter is inspired by the International Council of Museums’ Code of Ethics, a UNESCO-affiliated NGO.

History lesson. The mummy, that of a 1.62m adult male who was 35-40 years old when he died, had been on display for almost nine years in the Canary Islands section of the museum’s Protohistory area—but it’s been making the rounds for many, many years.

The remains are believed to date back to the 12th-13th centuries. They were discovered in 1763 in a cave in the Herques ravine, in southeastern Tenerife, along with over a thousand other mummies that had been wrapped in intricately sewn animal skins. The place had been used as a burial chamber by the Guanche people, who inhabited the Canary Islands before the Crown of Castile conquered them in the 15th century.

The best-preserved specimen was sent to Madrid in 1776 as a gift to Spanish King Carlos III. In 1895 it was transferred to the National Museum of Anthropology and finally, in 2015, it was installed in the MAN.

Not banned. The mummy’s removal comes after a technical report by the Ministry of Culture criticized the display, as it failed to comply with the Charter’s guidelines.

The Ministry however said that the charter doesn’t impose bans but rather recommendations and that the mummy can be re-exhibited if additional explanatory materials (analytical results, its origins, descriptions of the Guanche mummification process, etc.) justify its inclusion.

The mummy’s return. Now, while some people are not happy with the fact that the mummy is no longer on display (the curator who looked after it for six years thinks this isn’t the best idea) others are outraged—and not for the reasons you think.

Angry Canary Isles. People in the Canary Islands are angry at the central government because the mummy was taken from the archipelago centuries ago and never returned.

Bad culture stuff. The fact that it’s been exhibited for so many years outside of its original context has been described as “cultural colonialism” by the spokesperson for the Coalición Canaria party, Cristina Valido.

The Tenerife government has condemned the decision to put the mummy in storage instead of returning it to the islands. Representatives argue that the removal of human remains from museum exhibitions presents a “historic opportunity” to facilitate the return of the Guanche mummy to Tenerife.

Ideal for mummies. Valido has also asked Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun to visit Tenerife’s Museum of Nature and Archaeology so he can see that the facilities provide “optimal conservation conditions” for Guanche mummies.

But, but, but… However (because no one is ever happy about anything, ever), the Tamaimos Foundation, created to “defend and promote Canarian culture and identity”, is demanding that the mummy not be displayed if it’s returned to the island.

The foundation’s president says this is a “golden opportunity” to return it, but everyone must commit to not exhibiting human remains in the island’s museums: “It is necessary to put an end to the current exhibition narrative that trivializes the human remains of the ancient Canarians while protecting and even glorifying those of any other human group, as often happens in all colonial narratives.”

This is why we can’t have nice things see mummies.

