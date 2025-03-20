Madrid | Issue #94

🎉 Welcome to The Bubble, Spain's #1 English-language newsletter. Remember we are offering paid subscriptions, and we’d be thrilled if you bought one. (To those of you who already have, thanks for the love 🥰.)

🕺If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so by clicking on the button below.

🫶 And if you already have, please send this newsletter to your friends and family.

Share

Give me your tired, your young…

Fight over unaccompanied minors tests Spain’s immigrant exceptionalism

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided that immigrants are really bad and a lot of countries in Europe have come to the conclusion that they would like fewer of them (as in, Denmark’s socialist PM says JD Vance had a point on migration), but Spain has long been a welcoming outlier. Perhaps because Spain’s population would shrink without immigrants, or perhaps because so many of them are Spanish-speaking Catholics from Latin America, Spain has been downright friendly to newcomers. Today, 14% of Spain’s population is non-Spanish.

What’s the drama? The plan would distribute 4,400 MENAs, with the top destinations being Madrid (with an estimated 806), Andalucía (795) and Valencia (478). Some of those receiving the fewest? Junts’s Catalonia (27) and Basque Country (88). And the issue there? Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led government needs the votes of Catalan and Basque nationalist and separatist parties to survive, while the three biggest receivers of MENAs are governed by the opposition PP.

You can’t make me. The PP—from boss Alberto Nuñez Feijóo on down—pushed back against the new plan, claiming that the PSOE was unfairly targeting PP-run communities with expensive social care demands in order to maintain itself in power, and said that it would not accept MENAs without financing and the capacity to house them “with respect and guarantees.” Madrid Presi Isabel Díaz Ayuso went further, saying her government would take the plan to “the courts and the EU”.

No, YOU’RE a racist. And now the fun part of immigration debates, where everyone calls everyone else a racist. Aragón President Jorge Azcón (PP) said he would offer “frontal opposition” to the “xenophobic policies of Junts and the PSOE.” Meanwhile, two (!) PSOE ministers—Mónica García (Health) and Óscar López (Digital Transformation)—called Diaz Ayuso ”racist” for rejecting MENAs, with López adding that the Madrid presi was fine with Ukrainian immigrants but not ones from the Canaries (i.e. Africans). It’s like they had a script!

And those calculations? In terms of the breakdown of MENAs, the piece of data used in the new decree that most shifts the burden to Madrid et al is the “structural sizing of the system of vacancies”—basically, the efforts made in recent years to serve MENAs. In this, large PP communities may indeed have come up short, but this data point is also pretty discretionary.

A little history. A law to make the distribution of MENAs obligatory first came up last July, but was rejected because Junts and the PP voted against it (that law would have placed many more MENAs in Catalonia and Basque Country btw). At the time, PP communities agreed to take a small number of MENAs (209 out of 327 in total).

So small. Those numbers may seem small, but the fact that the PP could accept any MENAs (with financing) drove the far-right Vox party so bananas it broke up regional government agreements in communities where it was in coalition with the PP. Now, Vox is again supporting the PP in Valencia which may (🤔) be one motive for the PSOE to make this agreement with Junts now.

What’s next. The government decree must be voted into law within 30 days (Junts’ support should push it through), which will lead to a) the distribution of MENAs and b) lots of political posturing.

More news below. 👇👇

🔔 But First, A Message From Our Sponsor

Bucólico Café is a project of connection that was born as a specialty coffee shop.

We value time and understand that it represents both a cycle and an instant—chronology and nostalgia. Bucólico is a space that connects one’s soul with the purity, lightness and beauty of the countryside—while being in the city. Via a cup of coffee, a piece of cake or a song…

Located on Calle de Barbieri 4 — a few blocks from Plaza Chueca — Bucólico reassures the soul with a feeling of home.

Follow Bucólico Café on Instagram.

💬 Five things to discuss at dinner parties this week

1. 🌧️ Spain’s rainiest March since Noah and his big ol’ ark!

That headline is a lie! It’s just officially the rainiest March in Madrid since they started keeping records in 1893. But seriously folks, we have to talk about the weather. As in, how did it get so damn wet—and how wet is it?

Just the facts. During the first 18 days of March, 188.2 liters/m2 of rain has fallen at the Madrid-Retiro meteorology station, which beats the previous March record of 140.7 l/m2, set in 2018, by, like, lots. (To the Americans out there, 188.2 l/m2 converts to about 7½ inches of rain, which, if it were snow, is about six feet worth 😱.) Like we said, a lot.

Is this the end of the world? This is a question many of us have been asking because 188.2 l/m2 is almost five times the average March rainfall in London. And many people from London move to Madrid in part because it is not London.

So, what the hell? Spain has been hit by a series of named storms, and when a storm is big enough to get a name, well, trouble. Since this almost uninterrupted stretch of rain began on Feb. 28, we’ve had Jana, Konrad, Laurence and, starting today, Martinho. Besides obviously being the names of the members of a forgotten supergroup that challenged ABBA for Swedish pop dominance and lost, these four storms have hit all of Spain without pity save for—curiously—the normally rainy northwest.

Why? We are told this is happening because an abnormally persistent anticyclone high-pressure area is squatting over Northern Europe and pushing storms south. Which means we’re “stealing” rain from Ireland and other wet places. We have no idea what that means or if it’s true, but we like that it makes us sound smart(ish).

Winners and losers. Laurence’s disastrous visit to Andalucía (see video above) forced thousands to evacuate their homes and left three dead so far, and that’s only one storm. On the positive side, these horrible months of rain blessings from nature have more or less ended (or at least paused) Spain’s years of drought.

So much wet. Data from one of our favorite sites (because we’re dorks), Embalses.net, shows that Spain’s reservoirs are at a collective 65.79% full, compared to 56.82% a year ago. The difference is even more notable in Catalonia, where the inland reservoir system, which was only 14.62% full a year ago, has jumped to 45.20%. Hallelujah!

At least we’re not Oliva. According to Spain’s AEMET weather agency, the rainiest day ever recorded in Spain occurred in November 1987, when 817 l/m2 fell in Oliva (Valencia) in one 24-hour period. We just can’t go there.

2. 🇦🇫 Afghan embassy has a sex abuse scandal

Apparently this is the Afghan embassy in Madrid (Google Maps)

Before you ask. Spain does not have diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. There haven’t been any since August 2021 when the Taliban took over Kabul and deposed President Ashraf Ghani (which makes this case even more complicated).

So why an embassy? The Afghan embassy is still open because Spain’s Foreign Ministry believes closing it could harm the local Afghan community (some 4,000) if they need to renew passports or get birth certificates. However, Afghan refugees in Spain disagree and say that 99% are asylum seekers, which means that it’s up to Spain’s government to issue the docs they need. But anyway…

Legal limbo. In the middle of all this is Mohamad Rahim Peerzada, who was appointed counselor to the Afghan embassy in Madrid six months before the collapse of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government. When the ambassador left, Peerzada became the de facto boss of the diplomatic mission.

So what happened? German newspaper Die Welt published a story last week in which an Afghan woman accused Peerzada of drug-induced sexual assault. El País also ran a story about a second victim accusing him of sexual abuse. Which is not good.

But there’s more! On top of that, Peerzada is being accused of diverting part of the embassy’s revenue into private accounts. However, his diplomatic immunity allowed him to avoid the authorities—until now (the legal limbo helped).

Accusation #1. Anis (a pseudonym), an Afghan refugee who fled the Taliban and now lives near Cologne, told Die Welt that in March 2022, shortly after arriving in Spain, she met Peerzada at the Madrid embassy and he invited her to a bar to discuss a job opportunity. After drinking a Coke, she began feeling disoriented. When she regained consciousness, she claims she was in a hotel room with Peerzada on top of her.

Complaint #1. Anis reached out to the Prosecutor General’s office last August to describe the incident. Less than a month later, the complaint was dismissed. (As Peerzada was part of the diplomatic corps, Spanish courts did not have jurisdiction over him.)

Accusation #2. Simin, another Afghan refugee in Spain, told El País that she met Peerzada at a Nowruz celebration, and he later invited her to lunch. He then persuaded her to visit his luxurious apartment, where he suddenly pushed her onto a bed. She claims she managed to escape and never reported the incident.

Repercussions. Back in January, Afghan refugee representatives met with Foreign Ministry officials to accuse Peerzada of corruption and human rights violations. The ministry said it was aware of them and mentioned an ongoing German police investigation.

Something’s changed. This week, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry told El País that “[Peerzada] does not represent any official delegation, is not accredited in Spain, and does not enjoy diplomatic immunity in our country,” which means he can now be investigated.

Not me. Peerzada told Die Welt that he denies “all” the accusations and that they should have been presented “to the competent authorities for examination in accordance with the law.”

Politically motivated? A Madrid-based Afghan activist who knows Peerzada told El Mundo that Anis’ accusation is “baseless and politically motivated” and that she is being used as a tool by others seeking to remove Peerzada from his position. (She says the diplomatic mission has many opponents.)

What’s next? Stay tuned 📡.

3.📺 Ni Que Fuéramos Shhh says goodbye

There’s a very real chance you don’t watch this show. In fact, it’s highly likely you don’t even know what it is and that’s OK. But if you really want to feel like a local, you should at least be aware of its existence (even if its final episode airs in eight days).

Ni Que Fuéramos Shhh 🤫 (NQF) is a four-hour daily show that in less than two years became one of Spain’s most irreverent gossip shows, offering viewers a healthy dose of celebrity drama, reality TV updates and unfiltered political and pop culture commentary. It’s crass, loud and the very definition of pandemonium.

Gossip hosts. The show is hosted by a cast of journos and TV vets whose careers have revolved around gossip. NQF is the television heir of Sálvame, which aired daily on Telecinco between 2009 and 2023 and was known for repeated yelling, crying and fist-fighting on live TV. The cultured class considered it the definition of telebasura (trash TV)—a.k.a. a show for bored grandmothers.

Sad face 🥺. Two years ago the show was canceled (Because of its progressive slant? Dismal ratings? Inquiring minds wanna know.) and many around the country celebrated. People would go back to reading Nietzsche, right?

Curious vibe shift. Then something happened. Somehow, the Sálvame cast, now older (maybe wiser?), had become cool and relatable to Gen Zers who would not stop sharing memes and WhatsApp stickers of their most memorable quotes (¡Cuidao!). Sure, Sálvame sucked, but the cast? The cast was lit. Pop culture icons, every one of them.

This is a comeback. Their sudden popularity was the reason most of the team returned with a new show, NQF, that broadcasted live on YouTube and the Ten network daily and targeted the young (sorry, grandmas).

But no more! Yet we now know that NQF is airing its final episode next week, not because it’s performing badly but because it’s so popular that the entire cast is moving to state-run TVE with a new daily show on La 1 set to premiere on Tuesday, April 22.

Considering this will be done with taxpayer money 🤑, we can’t wait for people to be mad at it.

4. 🎦 What is 7291 and why does Madrid Presi Ayuso seem to be suing everybody about it?

Remember COVID and all the horror of its early days? The constant drone of ambulances as they shrieked to the hospital down the block? The slow return of the freedom to leave home, and the faster return of the political melees over who was at fault? Well, all that reared its head this week in Spain—again.

7291 . If you don’t watch a lot of late-night public television in Spain (okay, 11;10 p.m. counts as prime time here, but really?), you probably missed the documentary 7291. But a lot of other people didn’t: 1.3m spectators, or a 15% share, caught its premiere last Thursday night.

Residence-bound. The documentary (trailer above) opens with a text block saying that 9,470 people in Madrid old-age homes died during COVID, of which 7,291 weren’t taken to the hospital for treatment because of regional health protocols.

Not just numbers. The old-age home deaths have long been a cudgel that Spain’s left-wing parties have used to beat Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), as what they claim is a sign of her lack of caring and competence.

The blame. Now, we’re not going to try to sort out the blame in three sentences (though if we could we’d be geniuses!). Madrid was especially hard hit by COVID and was the European region with the highest excess mortality in 2020. But was that related to the old-age home protocol? Ayuso’s government notes that the 7,291 number came from a regional social policy minister who resigned and the number was—they say—an invention. The real one? 4,100. Water, muddied.

The fallout. Now, however, 7,291 has turned the fight over the number and blame for it into a massive political battle. Why?

State media. The documentary appeared on RTVE public television, which in Spain is generally friendly to the government (now, the PSOE-led government of Pedro Sánchez). Not that this makes the documentary a lie, but it suggests why the PP is claiming RTVE is "joining the government's strategy of rewriting the history of the pandemic" to harm Ayuso.

Hot remarks. In recent days, Ione Belarra, the general secretary of the far-left Podemos, threw gas on the fire by calling the management of Madrid’s old-age homes “homicidal”, while Podemos spokesperson Pablo Fernández said Ayuso “ought to be in prison”, and the PSOE’s spokesperson in Madrid city hall, Reyes Maroto, said “7,291 people were murdered” (though she later apologized).

Legal action. The regional government announced Wednesday that it had filed legal complaints against the three for “disrespecting” the old-age home workers and the regional government: "They have crossed all the red lines of decency," Ayuso’s spokesman said, “They can't be accused of committing murder. It's a real outrage."

Just another happy day. Welcome to regional Madrid politics.

5. ⚠️ Dead bodies keep washing up in Mallorca

This is pretty horrific. We associate Mallorca with the holidays and the beach but in this case, the locals are getting a grim and unavoidable reminder of the migrant crisis.

Six. This month at least six bodies have been pushed ashore in different parts of the island, many of them in an advanced state of decomposition (or simply skeletons with life jackets attached to them).

That boat? Local authorities believe they belong to a migrant boat carrying 27 Somali nationals that disappeared after departing from Algeria early last month. But the police are not ruling out that they may be from other recent migrant shipwrecks, reports the Diario de Mallorca (which has published a somber op-ed titled “The Balearic coasts are a cemetery”).

Popular beaches. The bodies have been turning up in popular beach destinations such as Cala Mesquida, Cala Deià or Playa de Palma.

Canary focus. The Canary Islands have most of the attention over the record number of migrants that arrived via boat last year, but the Balearic Islands are also seeing an increasing number of migrants coming from North Africa.

Deadly year. 2024 was the deadliest year on migration routes to Spain with 10.457 deaths. During the first two months of this year, 40 boats carrying at least 823 migrants have reached the Balearic islands (a 162% year-over-year increase).

🙏 Before you go, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.