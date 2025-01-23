By @IanMount and @AdrianBono | January 23, 2024 | Madrid | Issue #86

Laying a BRIC

Spain Makes a Cameo (or 2) at Trump’s Inauguration

Spain was in the house at Donald Trump’s Inauguration 2.0! Actually, that’s not true at all. By all accounts, Spain was nowhere to be seen (except for the Spanish ambassador in the US). Even eager Trump fanboy (and Vox boss) Santiago Abascal couldn’t get a photo with the orange man and was relegated to the overflow room when the inauguration was moved into the cramped rotunda because of extreme cold ☹️. But while Spain wasn’t in the room, at least Trump talked about us right?

Drawing first blood. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez decided to kick off the week by laying into congratulating Trump on Twitter/X and then laying into the tech broligarchy that supports America’s new Presidente.

Technocast. On the day of the inauguration, Sánchez used a speech in Madrid to call on the world to fight against the “Silicon Valley techno-caste” (the SVTC from now on) that backs Trump and accused said SVTC of “trying to use their omnipotent power over social media to control public debate and, therefore, government action, in the entire Western world”.

No, really, they suck. Yesterday, in Davos, he went in deeper: “A small group of techno-billionaires that are no longer satisfied with holding nearly total economic power: now they also want political power in a way that is undermining our democratic institutions.” And then he went on to quote techno-billionaire Peter Thiel as saying, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” (Thiel actually said this in a 2009 essay, and it has something to do with “the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women.”)

Who are you again? Trump was busy Monday so it’s likely he missed Sánchez’s tweet (and thinly-veiled comments), but that doesn’t mean he forgot about us.

More 💣💲 please. When asked about NATO’s defense spending, he said Spain’s defense expenditures were “very low”. This is true. The current target for NATO countries is 2% of GDP but Spain has failed to meet that. (We bring up the rear with 1.28%). And Trump wants more—as in, between 3% and 5% of GDP.

Another BRIC in the wall? Then Trump mistook Spain for a member of the BRICS economic bloc and threatened to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS countries (to clarify, the BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with some new friends—but no Spain!).

Not a BRIC! In Madrid, government spokesperson Pilar Alegría called Trump’s confusion “a misunderstanding” as Spain is neither “a BRICS country” nor a “developing nation” (Trump’s comment really hit Spanish insecurity).

All good…right? While in Davos at the World Economic Forum, Sánchez said that there’s nothing to worry about because Spain is “a reliable partner”. He insisted that a trade war is “a zero-sum” game and also guaranteed that Spain would meet its 2% defense target—by 2029.

Enter the PP. The center-right Partido Popular (PP) had a different take and (surprise!) blamed Sánchez for Trump’s threats.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T. PP parliamentary spokesperson Miguel Tellado said his party had the “utmost respect” for Trump and called on the Spanish government to “respect American democracy” (in reference to Sánchez’s digs on the tech bros).

Woke and stuff. Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso said that the Spanish government’s “progressive ideology had led the United States to see Spain as aligned with dictatorships and impoverished nations.”

But no, there’s more! 🎇

‘YOU’RE FIRED!’ Just after midnight post-inauguration, Trump took a moment to post a message of joy on Truth Social: “Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.”

And you know who he picked first, out of that 1,000+? Spain’s very own celebrity chef/humanitarian José Andrés, who Biden appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. So proud!

But what’s wrong with JA? Founder of World Central Kitchen (and plenty of good restaurants), provider of food to those in need from California to Palestine… Everyone loves the guy, right? Oh, wait, José Andrés made a mistake (or two): He backed out of opening a restaurant in a Trump hotel in 2015 after the president’s nasty remarks about Mexicans (the two then sued each other). And he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden just weeks ago. No way, José!

Homey, I’m not fired! But It didn’t end there, as José Andrés replied that Trump couldn’t fire him—he’d already quit: “I submitted my resignation last week…my 2-year term was already up 🤷‍♂️😅,” and then added, “May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together.” Ooooohhh! 🔥

Elon Musk’s “Roman” salute. Then there’s Elon Musk’s moment of zen, in which he performed something like a Nazi salute—or a Roman salute, or just raised his arm to wave, depending on who you ask—that got a lot of people talking.

Funny choice. While Musk says it was totally not a Nazi thing, spokesperson Alegría said “it is rather curious that he chose that one”.

Me too! Sumar boss Yolanda Díaz also tried to get a little attention from the broligarchy, announcing that she was leaving Elon Musk’s Twitter/X over its promotion of the extreme right and joining BlueSky: “I will not be part of the international front of hatred.” If that doesn’t get Elon’s attention, nothing will!

Not me too! Health Minister Mónica García (who is also a part of Sumar) said she was staying.

💬 Five things to discuss at dinner parties this week

1. 🫣 Íñigo Errejón’s court testimony and the controversial questioning by the judge

Former progressive wunderkind Íñigo Errejón made the surprise announcement back in October that he was resigning his seat in Parliament and abandoning politics after multiple shocking allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against him came to light. One of them came from actress Elisa Mouliaá, who said she was pressing charges against him over an incident that took place three years ago

And now he gets his day in actual court. And we get to watch.

Do tell. On Jan. 16, Errejón appeared in court before Judge Adolfo Carretero to defend himself. The whole thing was a mess, from the explicit recount of his sexual encounter with Mouliaá at a party to the judge’s difference in tone when he was interrogating the actress. The footage will make you cover your face a few times in horror.

He said. Errejón, 41, said the sexual encounter was consensual and that the accusation against him is false. He explained that the two of them had been flirt-texting (sexting?) on social media before meeting in person. The online exchanges, he assures, were sexual.

Play-by-play. His testimony was explicit, with many sexual references and questions by the judge about unhooking bras (for real) and grabbing different body parts (also for real). They sneaked into one of the rooms of the house and began kissing, Errejón explained, although he denied forcing himself upon her.

Adults now. At one moment, they decided to stop because “we weren’t about to have sex in a random room like teenagers”. She then allegedly said she was “concerned for her daughter” and wanted to leave the party, so she did.

BFFs. He added that he has evidence on his phone that, after that night, they continued to text each other amicably. He also claims he has evidence that she deleted her messages after she decided to press charges against him.

But why quit? The judge asked him why, if he was innocent, he decided to quit politics. Errejón responded that during his entire political career, he had always insisted that all women’s accusations must be believed, therefore “he couldn’t fulfill that role while defending his innocence”. 🤷‍♀️

She said. Then it was Mouliaá’s turn to testify and it was… weird. Not only that, it drew the ire of the left-ish media over what was perceived as “harsh” and “hostile” questioning.

Mouliaá’s version of the story was—as expected—very different (you can watch it here). She claimed she was drunk and that, at their friend’s house, Errejón gave her two drinks, adding that “he may have put something in them” because she felt very dizzy. She then claimed that he grabbed her forcefully by the arm and dragged her into a room, where he pressed her against the wall: “He closed the door and made sure it was locked.”

Different style. Judge Carretero’s questioning and tone were different from his session with Errejón. He appeared to be at times exasperated, repeatedly interrupting her and asking why she didn’t pull away from him. When she said she didn’t because she was afraid, he responded: “What’s to fear about him?”.

He did that? He also asked her: “Isn’t it possible that you actually wanted something with that man, and since he didn’t reciprocate, you are now accusing him because he played you?”

This last question not only made many people angry (including a few ministers) but led Spain’s Judicial Council to open an investigation into Carretero. The Council says it received more than 900 complaints over the judges’s conduct.

2.🦾 Sánchez wants to ‘make social media great again’

Sánchez really doesn’t like the “techno-caste” (see big story above). And he used his Big Speech at Davos on Wednesday to outline a set of three laws to beat up on regulate social media he will propose at the next EU Council meeting (Note to EU: maybe next time build your own social media and tech giants instead of just regulating those from abroad).

The proposals are (drumroll please!):

Eliminate social media anonymity. That is, ensure that social media users are traceable to a real person to stop bots and illegal actors. “In our countries, no one can walk the streets with a mask on their face, or drive a car without a license plate,” he said (but weren’t we all wearing masks a few years ago…?). Instead, there would be “pseudo-anonymity” in which your online nicknames would be tied to an EU Digital Identity Wallet that securely held your real identity, which could be subpoenaed in criminal investigations. Make the algorithms public. The European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency (which actually exists—click the link!) would have the ability to inspect the functioning of social networks without limitations, as there are "huge downsides hidden in the bowels of the algorithms like invaders concealed in the belly of the Trojan horse." 🙀 Fine the CEOs. Sánchez’s final proposal is to ensure that social media CEOs are held personally accountable for noncompliance on their platforms “just as…the owner of a small restaurant is responsible if their food poisons customers.”

Before we dive into whether this is even possible, it’s worth taking a look at Sánchez’s speech. It was passionate, and struck some chords.

Those were the days. He noted that people were optimistic in the early days of social media. Like, it seemed to bring down dictatorships in the Arab Spring (although most sprung right back up). More generally, they allowed people thousands of kilometers apart to find community and debate ideas.

But, but, but… “Now, we know that the seamless and free connectivity offered by social media also came with cyberbullying, hate speech, sex offenses, privacy violations and a terrible rise of anxiety, violence and loneliness.” True, that.

Not a substitute for deep thought. “280 characters – or a 30-second video – are not enough to explain almost anything important,” he said, and social media is “making us replace rigour for immediacy, and complexity with brevity.” Also true.

Fake news is bad. True when fake news is fake, but while “fake news” is often a malicious lie, other times it can just be an opinion the accuser doesn’t agree with (see: Donald Trump and, perhaps, Pedro Sánchez).

And fake news is spread by bad guys. By foreign powers (he mentions Russia), “anti-system political actors”, and techno-billionaires.

So what do we have here? His diagnosis often sounds good, though the motive may be a little self-interested (Sánchez says the investigations into his wife, brother and attorney general are based on “fake news”; courts have yet to agree). And his solutions?

A little Orwellian? Whistleblowers, dissidents and people living under dictatorship survive on anonymity. That they will trust an EU Digital Identity Wallet to never be hacked—or never be opened when their criticism is classified as a crime—seems more than doubtful.

Maybe too hopeful. Open algorithms sound great. Algorithms also sound like a social media business’s trade secrets. So maybe if social media becomes a public service? (That somehow does not sound fun.)

Soak the rich. CEO fines sound great too—but incredibly hard to do. Good luck!

At least he had a good line! "Let's take back control,” Sánchez said, mimicking Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. “Let's make social media great again,” he said as the audience in Davos laughed and applauded.

3. 💥 Telefónica bossman sent packing

Chief executives aren’t usually fired with no advance notice except in Russia, where they mysteriously fall from windows. But this week Spain made a surprise bid for the “Putin Push” trophy with the sudden ejection of Telefónica CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete.

That’s unnerving. On Friday, Pallete was told his presence was required in La Moncloa—you know, the official residence and workplace of PM Sánchez. There, he sat down with Sánchez confident Manuel de la Rocha, Spain’s Secretary of State for Economic Affairs (the Spanish state holds 10% of Telefónica through SEPI, a kind of Spanish sovereign wealth fund); Ángel Simón, CEO of Criteria Caixa (a fund that owns 10% of Telefónica); and a representative of STC Group (Saudi Telecom), which also owns 10%:

Don’t let the door hit you. That’s when Simón reportedly told him that Telefónica’s top shareholders had decided the company needed a “major restructuring” and had “lost confidence” in his ability to lead it. Pallete accepted his fate, it seems, and tendered his resignation instead of mounting a fight. As the Pixies would say, ‘He was gone the next day. They were so hush-hush…’

What the…? That’s what we said too! There are plenty of theories, but no one who knows the whole story is talking. Still, there are several viable theories.

The business sorta sucked. Telefónica was Spain’s state telephone utility, and Pallete had never gotten rid of that musty old bureaucracy smell. Since he took charge in April 2016, company shares have lost about 70% of their value (note to non-investors: that’s bad) and Bloomberg reports that Sánchez, “​​had grown frustrated with Pallete’s reluctance to invest in new technology and innovation.”

Scary Saudis. The whole ball started rolling in September 2023 when, as we told you here, the Saudi government-controlled STC made the surprise announcement (as in it surprised both Pallete and Sánchez, who blamed Pallete) that it had become Telefónica’s biggest shareholder. This freaked out the government because, you know, Saudi is a dictatorship and Telefónica is a defense contractor, so Spain bought its own 10% slice. With its new stake, it had to flex.

Politics. Pellete apparently had the temerity to advertise Telefónica’s products in the wrong media (and we know how Sánchez doesn’t like media that doesn’t agree with him). In the words of Bloomberg, one reason for Sanchez’s move against Pallete was his “frustration with the company for using its publicity budget to advertise in right-wing news outlets.”

What happens now? Palette has been replaced with Marc Mutra, a former Socialist Party official who’s close to Sánchez who served as the chair of Indra, a defense contractor also partially owned by the state. The government reportedly wants Telefónica and Indra to merge to create a defending contracting champion for Spain.

Why can’t we all be right? In the end, the move could be one to make Telefónica more innovative, merge it with Indra, and increase the power of the PSOE in business—all at the same time.

Sánchez opponents angry. PP boss Alberto Nuñez-Feijóo said governments can’t pick private company CEOs (he probably should have said they shouldn't), and Telefónica shares dropped, probably over fears of government interference.

Put simply. “It’s now clear that the government’s decision to invest in Telefónica was not purely an economic one but rather a political decision to control one of the country’s largest companies,” said Dunas Capital investing chief Alfonso Benito.

4. 🚘 Ladies, put down that beer!

Might be time to extend that Dry January. Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, will be lowering the maximum blood alcohol content for drivers from 0.5 g/L to 0.2 g/L sometime during 2025, after parliament passed a proposal to do so in October.

How low is that? This will give Spain pretty much the strictest drunk driving laws in Europe (as pretty much every news outlet who covered the story this week noted), removing it from the “party party” group of France, Germany, Italy and Portugal, and putting it in with Norway, Hungary and Romania.

No woman, no beer. The most eye-catching aspect of the change has to do with body weight. Under the 0.5 rules, an average-sized woman could have one drink before driving. Now that effectively falls to zero.

Seriously, like none. "With the new rate, you won't be able to drink anything at all," said Pere Navarro, director of the DGT. "The debate about whether you can drink one beer or two or one wine or two is absurd. You can drink whatever you want, but if you're going to drive, no."

For homicidal drivers, there’s always the U.S. During his inauguration, Donald Trump talked about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, but said nothing about changing the DUI limit during the New Golden Age. As long as Kid Rock is out shooting Bud Light cases, we have our doubts he will.

But that’s a bit high, no? The U.S. federal limit for Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is a comparatively louche 0.8 g/L, though some states have lower limits. Because of American exceptionalism, however, it’s expressed as 0.08% (Why? See feet, pounds, and Fahrenheit). The National Transportation Safety Board advocates for a limit of 0.5 g/L or 0.05%, which would get it to where Spain is now. So if you live here in Spain, you are allowed to feel superior. Or at least safer.

Spain’s road safety push. Spain got serious about road safety decades ago, and over the last 30 years, Spain has cut road deaths by 80%, from 9,344 in 1989 to 1,755 in 2019. So the next time someone complains about driving in Spain…well, see chart above.

5.🏰 The AEMET Tower’s renovation gets a big 👎

Photo: Wikipedia

Frankenstein tower. This week’s newsletter has been heavy on politics so let’s change the subject to architectural terror: the so-called “Frankenstein” tower in Retiro Park. No, Dr Frankenstein doesn’t live in it, but after a much-needed renovation, its current combination of different structural styles makes it, um, look real ugly. 👹

At least that’s what the architects say. And that’s creating a big ruckus between the Madrid City Council and Spain’s Meteorological Agency (AEMET) because it’s unclear who’s to be blamed for this monstrosity.

A tower is born. It all began in 1850 when the tower was built to serve as the site of Spain’s first optical telegraph, which was run by the Astronomical Observatory. The city built it on the highest point in Retiro to make sure it had clear visibility.

🐘 🏰. The building is located near a small pond that was used by zoo elephants for bathing, so since then the tower has been known as “Elephant Castle”, which sounds like an area in London but, trust us, it’s not.

Empty. The tower was vacated in the late 1990s and remained empty and forgotten until 2011 when the AEMET launched a public competition to renovate the building. The first permit was approved in…2018 (yay, bureaucracy!).

Angry architects. Now that the renovation is complete, many people are upset with it—especially the architect’s collective Nexo Coam, which filed a complaint with the Urban Planning Discipline saying that “the final result of the project does not match the original plan” and that “they’ve created a Frankenstein”. (Yes, there are memes).

Ruh-roh! The “ugly” parts of the building include a square elevator structure on top of one of the towers that’s supposed to be round, an ungodly roof pergola that was supposed to be “light and transparent glass,” and air conditioning units that, considering it’s from 1850, shouldn’t be visible.

We know nothing! AEMET, however, blames “technical constraints” and they claim that the City Council had previously said everything was dandy.

If you want to go see it for yourself, head over to the Retiro Park. The architects are right. It’s ugly.

