Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

This could be you tonight.

It’s Friday Valentine’s Day again!

Love is in the air! It’s that time of the year again when we prove our affection to our significant other(s) by participating in the annual capitalist ritual of measuring love in roses, chocolate and other things lots of people don’t do anymore.

Romance? Pfff. That’s dead, courtesy of Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and the like. At least one of the two people who write this newsletter will be staying home tonight playing the newly released remastered trilogy of Tomb Raider.

If you do decide to celebrate because you’re a sucker for traditions, here’s your weekend guide to surviving it. (Don’t expect romantic stuff, we won’t go there).

Enjoy!

PS: Did you know that the remains of the OG Valentine (that’s Saint Valentine!) are in St. Anton’s Church, right here in Chueca? No, we’re not kidding.

1.🌈 Joana Vasconcelos’ Flamboyant at Palacio de Liria

Carmen (2001), de Joana Vasconcelos © Luís Vasconcelos

If you haven’t heard about Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos, then this is the perfect chance to get to know her work.

Vasconcelos is one of the most celebrated figures in contemporary art. She is internationally recognized for her monumental sculptures and installations.

The Casa de Alba Foundation is presenting a historic collaboration with her at the Palacio de Liria, a few blocks away from Plaza de España, starting today.

Vasconcelos transforms the Palace’s halls and gardens and intertwines her work with one of the world’s most significant private historical-art collections that includes Goya, Velazquez and Rubens.

The exhibition also showcases recently created works such as Valkyrie Thyra, as well as iconic pieces like Marilyn, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the “eclectic and visionary world” of this world-renowned artist.

This is the first time that the Lisbon-born artist exhibits her works in an inhabited palace (she already did interventions in historic spaces such as the Palace of Versailles but we hear King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette are no longer around).

Joana Vasconcelos’ Flamboyant. Liria Palace, Calle de la Princesa 20, Madrid. Feb. 14 to July 31. Check website for opening hours. Tickets: €23.

2.🎤 Plutón: Chica Sobresalto on tour

“I’m not happy for you, or for that new girlfriend of yours. I’m willing to risk losing my good feminist card”. Nothing screams anti-Valentine’s Day like those lyrics.

Chica Sobresalto may ring a bell, and that’s because the band was one of the contestants in the Benidorm Fest song contest a few weeks ago, where they performed their hit song “Bad Feminist”. (They lost, but that doesn’t mean they are not good).

Led by singer, instrumentalist, and songwriter Maialen Gurbindo, the band is kicking off the second leg of their Plutón tour and presenting their most recent work Retales II.

Gurbindo rose to fame after participating in the final edition of the singing competition and hit reality show Operación Triunfo, where she finished in sixth place. But even before joining the show, she had already released her first album, Sobresalto, in 2017.

Following her success on the show, her musical works solidified her status as one of the most promising and rising talents in Spain’s music scene.

Now, Chica Sobresalto is back on stage with the Plutón Tour, where they present songs from Gurbindo’s latest EP released in December 2023. Highly recommended.

Chica Sobresalto. Teatro Eslava, Calle del Arenal 11, Madrid. Feb. 15, 9 p.m. Tickets start at €18.

3.🇯🇵 Japan Weekend Madrid 2025

If songs about feminism are not your thing, why not try cosplaying instead? Or light saber fights? Prepare for a cultural journey to the heart of Japanese culture during Japan Week, a captivating celebration of art, pop culture and tradition.

This spectacular annual Madrid event is a bombardment to your senses and invites people to experience the “rich tapestry” of Japan through multiple activities.

J-pop performances, video games, traditional music, cosplayers, anime. It’s all there, no matter your age. This year there’s a list of spectacular guests such as singer Hiroshi Kitadani, and voice actresses Asami Shimoda and Sayaka Oohara.

It’s not just cultural showcases! Madrid’s Japan Week also fosters cross-cultural exchange and understanding, strengthening the bonds between Japan and Spain. So whether you're a seasoned Japanophile or simply curious about the Land of the Rising Sun, we guarantee you’ll have a good time.

Warning: Tickets for Saturday are sold out so if you want to go on Sunday, get your tickets now.

Japan Weekend Madrid. IFEMA. Avenida del Partenón 5, Madrid. Feb 15 & 16. Check website for hours. Tickets start at €20.

4. 🖊️ Mini Lab of Creativity and Technology

Here’s one for the kids, because they need to have fun too.

And it’s offering a discount for Tapa readers—so read on to see how you can get it!

The Mini Lab of Experimentation is a creative lab designed to spark the imagination of parents and children aged 6 to 10.

In this workshop, kids will put on their “explorer binoculars” to better understand the world that’s coming. Led by experts in art and technology, parents and children can combine hands-on and digital activities in a mini lab of experimentation. They will learn tips and tricks to boost creativity and make the most of technology as a creative tool.

Studies increasingly show the importance of developing skills and learning through hands-on activities: painting, writing, creating, and experimenting. Everything that is physical and tangible should be explored freely and intensively during the early years of life.

In a world that is increasingly digital and automated, we ask ourselves: are we losing our ability to be creative, or will technology help us unlock even greater creativity?

So if you’re looking for a parents-children activity, this is the one. Oh, and if you use the promo code TAPANEWS you get a 50% discount. How sweet is that?

Mini Lab of Creativity and Technology. Institución Libre de Enseñanza, Paseo del General Martínez Campos, 14, Madrid. Feb. 15 & 16. Tickets: €15.

5.👨🏻‍🍳 15th Route of the Cocido Madrileño

All hail cocido! Finally, a non-pretentious option for those of us who like to indulge in binge eating—without feeling any shame or regret this Valentine’s Day.

Yup, the Ruta del Cocido Madrileño is here.

Back for its 15th edition (!), this ruta celebrates one of Spain’s most popular and traditional dishes.

The cocido , typically served in three courses, is made with various ingredients, including chickpeas, meats, vegetables, and spices. The dish is known for its rich broth and tender, slow-cooked meats, including pork, beef, chorizo, and sometimes chicken or other meats depending on the recipe.

42 restaurants located in the Madrid central area are offering their best versions of the cocido at a special price this year, so head over to their website and make a reservation because they usually get busy quickly.

From quaint family-owned taverns to chic urban eateries, the Ruta del Cocido Madrileño offers a diverse array of dining experiences, each serving up a unique interpretation of this iconic dish.

Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavors (how you do this preparation is up to you) as you indulge in the delicious broth, tender meats, and hearty legumes that make this such a special dish.

15th Ruta del Cocido Madrileño. Through March 31. Multiple locations around Madrid (and Spain!). Check website for participating restaurants and opening hours.

6. Coffee Fest 2025: Madrid’s International Coffee Festival

Coffee Fest, aka Madrid’s international coffee festival is back to celebrate coffee culture in all its forms.

This annual festival brings together coffee lovers, talented baristas, coffee producers, and industry enthusiasts in an energetic atmosphere (so much caffeine!). CoffeeFest is not only an opportunity to taste a wide variety of coffee beans from around the world, but also to explore the latest trends in coffee preparation methods, equipment, and related technologies.

There will be educational workshops, barista competitions, and latte art demonstrations, creating a space for you to learn, share knowledge, and immerse yourself in the rich history of coffee. With tastings, interactive activities and the probable presence of your favorite coffee shop in Madrid, CoffeeFest is a sensory feast and a must-have experience for those who find true passion in coffee.

Just don’t go overboard with the caffeine. There’s no shame in getting decaf.

Coffee Fest. IFEMA, Avenida del Partenón 5, Madrid. Feb. 15-17. Check website for hours. Tickets start at €18.

