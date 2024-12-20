By @IanMount and @AdrianBono | December 20, 2024 | Madrid | Issue #80

🎉 Welcome to a new issue of The Tapa: Weekend Edition! An English-language newsletter about what to do this weekend in Madrid (plus memes!)

🤑 The Tapa offers paid subscriptions, and we’d be deeply thrilled if you purchased one to help build this enterprise we’ve had so much fun creating. And a big THANK YOU to those who already support us!

🇪🇸 If you haven’t subscribed yet, hit that button below so you have some fresh ideas in your inbox every Friday about where to go and what to do.

🫶 And if you have, please share this with your friends!

Share

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Don’t worry, going to Sol is not one of them.

It’s Friday again!

If there was a time for you to go buy your Christmas presents, this is it. And since you’ll probably be exhausted from all of the pushing and shoving that comes with walking around downtown Madrid in December, why not decompress with one of the plans we offer below?

From a Christmas market on Gran Vía to attending the live draw of the Gordo de Navidad lottery, this weekend has it all. So grab your décimo quickly because you’re running out of time. If you become a millionaire, please remember to get us a beer.

Enjoy!

1.🤞 Spanish Christmas lottery live draw

This is a weird one, but a fun one.

Every year before Christmas the country comes to a halt to see the draw of the Gordo de Navidad (aka the Grand Prize) Christmas Lottery Draw. You know, that one magical plot twist that can help us leave behind our mundane and miserable existence and exchange it for a yacht near Santorini (where we’ll still be mundane and miserable, but rich). But we digress.

The Teatro Real in Madrid has been the setting for the draw since 2012 and yes, you can go see it live this Sunday morning! (Last year, one of the women in the audience was—incredibly—one of the winners. So why not try it yourself?).

There’s a total of €2.24 billion (yes, with a b) in prizes this year so yes, get your ticket.

You’ll have a chance to also see the kids in ties singing the numbers— you know, those kids who look like something out of Village of the Damned? Yup, those. They are all from the San Ildefonso school, and they have been responsible for singing the numbers since the beginning of time.

This is the second-running lottery in the world (it started back in 1812). It became the Christmas Lottery 80 years later.

Don’t miss this Christmas classic. Entrance is free of charge and the doors to the Teatro Real open at 8 a.m. but it’s on a first come, first serve basis so don’t wait around.

Spanish Christmas Lottery Draw. Teatro Real, Plaza de Isabel II s/n, Madrid. Dec. 22, 8 a.m. Free admission.

2. 🎭 Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution

If you’ve never experienced a play by Agatha Christie in Spanish, this is your chance. Because nothing screams “Christmas!” like a courtroom thriller. (Not only that, but the first courtroom thriller in history!)

Testigo de Cargo (‘Witness for the Prosecution’ in Spanish) tells the story of Leonard Vole, who is accused of murdering a wealthy older woman, Emily French, with whom he had a close relationship. The plot centers on Vole’s trial, as he insists that he is innocent His defense is led by Sir Wilfrid Robarts, a lawyer convinced of his client’s innocence despite the amount of evidence to the contrary.

The key witness in Vole’s defense is his wife, Romaine Heilger. But when a plot twist complicates the story (and Vole’s defense) things begin to escalate in typical Agatha Christie style. And yes, the final reveal is very satisfying.

The play is directed by Fernando Bernués and features actor Fernando Guillén Cuervo, with Script adaptation is by Roberto Santiago. Do not miss it!

Testigo de Cargo. Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid. Through Jan. 26. Check website for schedule. Tickets: €20.

3.🎙️ Christmas by Starlie presents: Camilo

Maybe dancing is your thing this weekend? In that case, we have a great option for you. Colombian Latin pop singer Camilo is performing today and tomorrow as part of this year’s edition of the Christmas by Starlite festival.

The six-time Latin Grammy winner will undoubtedly sing his most popular hits, including Hoy tengo ganas de ti, Me dediqué a perderte, Se me va la voz, and his latest success, La Tóxica. His most recent album, De adentro pa’ fuera (2022), showcases a variety of musical styles, blending reggaeton, pop, cumbia villera, bachata, and regional Mexican influences.

Camilo is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Medellín who rose to fame after winning the talent competition X Factor in Colombia in 2007. His solo career took off globally in 2020 with the release of his debut album Por primera vez, earning him a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Song of the Year for Tutu. You probably also know him for the many duets he’s done with similar Latin artists such as Becky G, Sebastián Yatra, or Anitta

His ability to connect with audiences of all generations has fans all over the world hooked to his music. If you haven’t experienced him yet, give it a try. You’ll love it.

Starlite Festival presents: Camilo. IFEMA, Avenida del Partenon 5, Madrid. Dec. 20 & 21. Check website for schedule. Tickets start at €59.

4.🐱 Mercadillo del Gato, Christmas Edition

Yes, you need to go to Gran Vía for this one (sorry), but the Mercadillo del Gato, also known as the El Gato pop-up Market is back for its Christmas edition and you shouldn’t miss it. Especially if you’re looking for a cheap Christmas gift.

Over 60 exhibitors from all over Spain will showcase a cool selection of products, including fashion, crafts, gourmet items, home decor, accessories, children’s wear, cosmetics, jewelry, and collectibles.

You can discover all sorts of stuff there, such as a natural flower preserved in a pendant, gourmet delicacies, tailored suits, vintage dresses, luxury handbags, or silk scarves, all for a decent price.

So while the Christmas markets in Plaza Mayor or Plaza de España are crazy busy, this may offer an opportunity to do your last-minute shopping in peace (we hope, it is on Gran Vía after all).

Mercadillo del Gato. Gran Vía 13, Madrid. Through Jan. 6. Check website for opening hours. Free admission.

5.📷 Santi Vaquero’s photo exhibit Casas Bajas

Photo by Santiago Vaquero

Casas Bajas is an exhibit by photographer Santiago Vaquero that delves into the extreme social and architectural transformations experienced by the southern neighborhoods of Madrid during the 1960s and 1970s.

Back when the Generalísimo Franco was still alive , modest, low-rise houses shared the urban landscape with the first brick buildings, creating spaces where cultural, youth, and social initiatives promoted a strong sense of community that remains today.

Vaquero explores these transformations through the lens of La Liminal, a cultural mediation collective, as his photos capture the life and evolution of the Vallecas neighborhood during this period of change.

This exhibition is “an invitation to reflect on the historical and cultural shifts that shaped Madrid’s southern districts and the enduring spirit of neighborhood resilience”. Don’t miss it if you’re looking to learn more about Madrid’s history.

Casas Bajas Photo Exhibit. La Quinta del Sordo, Calle del Rosario 15, Madrid. Through May 30. Check website for opening hours.

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🚨 When the Google Maps car catches you doing crime

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

🪆 No need to remember 2024 when you can visit the year in small dolls

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

🔔 A Message From Our Sponsor

Secret Kingdoms is your English bookstore in Madrid. It specializes in Spanish history and literature, contemporary and classic novels, books for children and young adults of all ages, history and historical fiction, thrillers, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, biographies and much more.

Located on Calle de Moratín 7 — a few blocks away from the Prado Museum — and with over 20,000 new and used books, Secret Kingdoms has something for everyone.

Find out more at www.thesecretkingdoms.com

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

Share

We’ll be back next week with more.