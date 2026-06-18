Summer is here.

And if you’re one of the lucky people taking some time off over the next few weeks (unlike us 😒), you may finally have time to tackle that ever-growing reading list.

Earlier this week, we attended the first-ever Substack event in Spain. Huge shoutout to Marcos García @Substack for bringing together such a fascinating community of writers, journalists, creators and newsletter obsessives.

At The Bubble, we spend most of our time helping readers understand Spain through our weekly news analysis and cultural recommendations. But there are plenty of other voices worth following, too.

Here are some Spanish-language newsletters we’d happily recommend adding to your inbox.

Author: Ana Ribera

Why we think you’ll like it:

Ana Ribera has been writing online for years about books, podcasts, and the small moments that make up everyday life. Her newsletter feels less like a publication and more like receiving a thoughtful letter from a very well-read friend. She also runs book clubs and podcast clubs through the newsletter, making it one of the most community-driven publications on this list.

Author: Irene Garry

Why we think you’ll like it:

Part cultural criticism, part personal essay, Escupitajo de Chica offers sharp observations on modern life, creativity, identity, and the internet. Irene Garry writes with a distinctive voice that is witty, insightful, and unapologetically personal.

Author: Amaya Ascunce

Why we think you’ll like it:

Part newsletter, part literary recommendation engine, Leer por leer is written by journalist and author Amaya Ascunce. If you’re looking for your next great book—or simply enjoy smart reflections on reading, writing and life—this is a delightful addition to your inbox.

Author: Mar Manrique

Why we think you’ll like it:

Want to understand what’s happening inside Spanish media? Fleet Street covers journalism, media trends, and the future of the profession with plenty of personality and the occasional meme. It’s written by Mar Manrique, who was recently named Spain’s Young Journalist of the Year, and it’s one of the smartest reads we’ve found for anyone curious about how the news gets made.

Author: Miguel García Álvarez

Why we think you’ll like it:

Want to understand the world through maps? Mapas Milhaud uses cartography as an excuse to tell fascinating stories about history, geography, politics, and culture. Proof that sometimes a map can explain a country—or the entire world—better than a thousand words.

Author: Carlos Molina

Why we think you’ll like it:

Sports aren’t just about what happens on the pitch. Zona Mixta combines sports news with analysis of the business, economics, and trends shaping the industry. Whether you’re a football fanatic or simply curious about one of Spain’s biggest cultural obsessions, Carlos Molina helps you understand the forces driving the modern sports world.

And if you’re looking for a broader news briefing, Carlos also publishes Kloshletter, one of Spain’s pioneering independent newsletters: a smart, concise roundup of the most important news stories delivered every weekday morning.

Author: María Alcaraz (Vagalume Art & Travel)

Why we think you’ll like it:

Part travel journal, part artist’s notebook, María is a beautiful corner of the internet where art, writing and travel come together. María Alcaraz shares illustrated diaries, creative reflections and stories from her travels with the kind of warmth that makes you want to slow down and pay attention. And if you enjoy her newsletter, be sure to check out her Instagram account, @vagalumeartandtravel, where she shares gorgeous illustrations and prints.

Author: Gala Castro

Why we think you’ll like it:

Part cultural commentary, part internet diary, GirlPope explores everything from identity and relationships to media, creativity, and the strange corners of modern life. Gala Castro writes with the kind of sharp, personal voice that makes you feel like you’re eavesdropping on a very smart conversation.

Author: Carmen Pacheco

Why we think you’ll like it:

For years, Flecha has been one of Spain’s most beloved cultural newsletters, blending books, creativity and personal reflections with warmth and wit. Carmen recently announced she’s taking a break from the newsletter, although a summer version called OLA may be on the horizon. Either way, she’s exactly the kind of writer we’d recommend following.

These are just a few of the Spanish-language newsletters currently making our inbox a more interesting place. Have we missed any great ones?

Leave your recommendations in the comments. We’d love to discover more Spanish newsletters, and chances are other readers will too!