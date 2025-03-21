Madrid | Issue #91

🎉 Welcome to a new issue of The Bubble: Weekend Edition! An English-language newsletter about what to do this weekend in Madrid (plus memes!)

🤑 The Bubble offers paid subscriptions, and we’d be deeply thrilled if you purchased one to help build this enterprise we’ve had so much fun creating. And a big THANK YOU to those who already support us!

🇪🇸 If you haven’t subscribed yet, hit that button below so you have some fresh ideas in your inbox every Friday about where to go and what to do.

🫶 And if you have, please share this with your friends!

Share

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Friday raining again!

Look, we’ll be blunt. It’s going to keep raining this weekend and things are bad. Like, really bad.

Madrid’s Security and Emergency Agency has recommended limiting travel throughout the day on Friday due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the region. We recommend paying attention to the rising waters of the Manzanares River. Like, companies and universities have told employees and students to stay home (for real).

Madrid regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso has called this “the worst rainfall episode in decades,” and a red alert has been issued for potential flooding in the city (we’re already seeing closures at junctions between the M-30 beltway and M-40).

Hey, at least the spring is here! If you want to stay home, do so. Read a book. Check out Netflix’s excellent new show Adolescence. Pick up a hobby.

If you still want to go out and get wet, here are our options for the weekend. Stay safe out there and enjoy!

1.🩰 Vav and Es Aquí by the Daniel Abreu Dance Company

Maybe dance will save us from the dark misery of rain.

The Centro Danza Matadero (CDM) is hosting four contemporary dance performances by the Daniel Abreu Company: La Desnudez, El Hijo, Vav, and Es Aquí, which explore the beauty of things through stripped-down, intimate movement. The first two have already taken place, but you can still catch Vav and Es Aquí.

Vav is a conceptually rich piece built from broad ideas and symbolic language, creating an immersive artistic experience for both dancers and audience.

Es Aquí reflects on the idea of place and belonging—not only to social groups but to physical territory. It evokes the grounding sensation of feet touching the earth that carries both body and thought.

Daniel Abreu is a choreographer with a background in classical ballet and contemporary dance. He trained at Madrid’s Royal Conservatory of Dance and expanded his expertise in France and Belgium so you know you’re in for something good.

🖥️ What: Daniel Abreu Company’s Vav / Es Aquí

📍 Where: CDM (Centro Danza Matadero), Paseo de la Chopera 14, Madrid

📅 When: March 21 & 22. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €22,20 to €37

2.🏺 ANTIK ALMONEDA 2025 — Antique and Art Galleries Fair

If you’ve always dreamed of being Indiana Jones but couldn’t afford traveling to exotic locales, here’s an interesting (although admittedly less exciting) option for finding treasure: the antiques, art galleries and collectibles fair known as ANTIK Almoneda Spring Edition, which opens tomorrow at the IFEMA and showcases all sorts of trinkets and vintage objects from a bygone era.

There’s also clothing, jewelry and costume jewelry, because who doesn’t want to dress like the dowager countess from Downton Abbey?

The objects on display have “a minimum of 50 years” of antiquity. There’s a DJ and a bar so even if you don’t care about antiquities, it’s still worth a visit.

This is the first major event of the year in terms of art and antiques as it brings thousands of objects presented by over 100 antique dealers, pawnbrokers, and galleries. Better not miss it!

🖥️ What: ANTIK Almoneda 2025

📍 Where: IFEMA. Avenida del Partenon 5, Madrid.

📅 When: March 22 to 30. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €13

3.🛍️ LUX & CO MARKET: A luxury pop-up market

If your spring wardrobe (or wine rack) needs a little love or you simply need to escape this freaking rain, head over to Salamanca for the first edition of LUX & CO MARKET, a luxury pop-up brought to you by the creators of POP UP CHIC. Think artisan fashion, vintage design, handmade decor, and gourmet treats.

This three-day event is great for those of you into slow fashion, organic beauty, sustainable brands, and Spanish craftsmanship. You’ll find brands such as Jaquemate, Esencia de Alda, Isidro Díaz Joyero, and MB by Mariandrada sharing the place with indie designers and emerging makers offering everything from cool summerwear to natural cosmetics.

Oh, you’re into food? We got you covered. There’ll be wine, cheese, and honey tastings thanks to Abeja Zuzu and Zusammen & Zusammen. You’ll also find candle art by Petit Pilier and sculpted figures by Muy Divino.

In short, LUX & CO MARKET is the kind of boutique pop-up that makes you wish you were rich.

🖥️ What: LUX & CO Pop Up Market

📍 Where: Calle de Serrano 59, Madrid.

📅 When: Through March 22. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: Free admission

4.🎬 Sombra Madrid XIV: European Fantastic Film Festival

(Ed. note: We can’t believe we just missed a Q&A with legendary Die Hard and Predator director John McTiernan in Callao. We are not happy.)

The Sombra European Fantastic Film Festival returns to Madrid for its 14th edition, aiming to revitalize the city’s fantastic genre film scene (“fantastic” is a term commonly used in Europe, especially in Spain, France, and Italy, that includes fantasy, horror, science fiction, and supernatural thrillers).

Three venues in Madrid will host a full program of screenings and events. The festival lineup this year includes short film competitions, premieres and classic genre film screenings, special guests, industry talks, retrospectives of renowned directors, and special out-of-competition sessions (yes, that included the Q&A with McTiernan, see video above).

Tonight, Italian composer Fabio Frizzi (the mastermind behind some of cult cinema’s most iconic soundtracks) will offer a live performance with his band during a special screening of Zombie Flesh Eaters (1979).

The out-of-competition films being screened this weekend are Anatema (2024) The Curse of the Necklace (2024) by Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz and Amigo Invisible (2022) by Pablo J. Cosco. Try to get your tickets while you can, seats are limited!

🖥️ What: Sombra Madrid - XIV Festival de Cine Fantástico Europeo

📍 Where: Multiple venues in Madrid

📅 When: Through March 23. Check website for participating venues.

🎟 Tickets: Check website for price and availability

5.☕️ The Friends Experience: Madrid

Is Friends canceled now? We are not sure, although we do remember it was definitely deemed problematic by the Twitterati. Anyway, no one cares.

This immersive experience (yes, another one) is inspired by one of the most popular TV series of the 90s, responsible for the Rachel and classic phrases like “We were on a break”. And if you’re a fan, this is a great chance to feel closer to the show with full-scale recreated sets, iconic backdrops, original costumes, props and other memorabilia.

Brought to you by the WB (yes, it’s an official exhibit!), this experience has also had successful runs in cities like London, New York and Paris.

You can take photos in front of Monica and Rachel’s unrealistic iconic apartment, and have a coffee at Central Perk or maybe try Rachel’s English Trifle? (made with beef sautéed with peas and onions, custard, bananas and whipped Cream. Yum!)

There’s also a fun behind-the-scenes part where you can explore the creative vision of the show’s creators and learn more about the costume designer.

And yes, there’s even a gift shop! Maybe there will be an opportunity to buy one of those giant mugs they used all the time? If so, get us two of them.

🖥️ What: The Friends Experience: Madrid

📍 Where: IFEMA. Avenida del Partenon 5, Madrid.

📅 When: Through June 29. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets start at €10

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🌧️ Honestly, it’s all about the rain

madrid_secreto A post shared by @madrid_secreto

🐈 But does the cat want to be saved?

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

🦆 Even the ducks are freaked out by all the agua

elespanol2015 A post shared by @elespanol2015

🔔 A Message From Our Sponsor

Secret Kingdoms is your English bookstore in Madrid. It specializes in Spanish history and literature, contemporary and classic novels, books for children and young adults of all ages, history and historical fiction, thrillers, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, biographies and much more.

Located on Calle de Moratín 7 — a few blocks away from the Prado Museum — and with over 20,000 new and used books, Secret Kingdoms has something for everyone.

Find out more at www.thesecretkingdoms.com

🙏 Once again, please remember to share this newsletter with your friends on social media. The more we grow, the more information we’ll be able to offer each week.

Share

We’ll be back next week with more.