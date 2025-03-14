Madrid | Issue #90

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

Fun fact: Dinosaurs did not spit fire. (Grok)

It’s Friday raining again!

Trust us. At this point you don’t event want to check your Weather app. Forget about Siri, Alexa, ChatGPT and stop asking if it's raining. Just embrace the wet chaos, grab an umbrella, and leave the house. This is our reality now.

Fret not, fellow hydrophobic human. Brighter days lie ahead. With the vernal equinox merely a week away, one can only hope that it ushers in a season of warmth and resplendent sunlight, allowing you to bask in its golden embrace and replenish your much-needed Vitamin D.

In other words, fuck this rain.

Enjoy!

1.🎨 Frida Kahlo Live Art & Gastronomic Experience

Step into the world of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and experience her life like never before through art, emotion, and… flavor. In this exhibit, you’ll not only see her life story unfold but also taste the essence of Mexico with a unique culinary experience.

This immersive journey takes you beyond the canvas, leading you through three spaces that bring Frida’s legacy to life.

In the first room, you’ll get a glimpse into her private world with a rare collection of photographs , many of them never seen before. The second room lets you enter Frida’s mind , featuring her original letters —raw, passionate, and deeply personal, revealing the struggles, love, and pain that shaped her art. Finally you’ll experience the Live Art Room , a multi-sensory experience where Frida’s universe unfolds around you (sounds groovy, no?).

Hungry? After all this, you get to indulge in an exclusive culinary experience that highlights the authentic flavors of Mexican cuisine with a five-course tasting menu (and yes, this includes mezcal and tequila).

Art, Mexican food and tequila. The perfect plan to escape the rain.

🖥️ What: Frida Kahlo Live Art & Gastronomic Experience

📍 Where: Paseo del Pintor Rosales 30, Madrid

📅 When: Through May 31. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €15

2.🦕 Saurios: The biggest Dino exhibit opens in Madrid

(Ed. Note.: We were gonna say “Here’s one for the kids”, but who are we kidding, this is totally for you).

Attention Jurassic Park nerds fans! More than 100 life-size dinosaurs have invaded Madrid, transforming a 4,000m2 space into an open-air, non-murderous version of a terrible idea (cloning dinosaurs, that is). It’s one of the largest dino exhibits in Europe!

There will be triceratops , T-Rexes, velociraptors and many others that you probably don’t care about because let’s face it, those are the only ones you remember from the movies.

Designed as a real-life expedition , the experience is guided by dino experts from Territorio Saurios, who will “bring these prehistoric giants to life with stories” and fun facts. (We’re hoping for stories like this).

You can event test your dino knowledge with interactive challenges and take photos with your favorite (let’s face it, carnivorous) dinosaur. This isn’t just a visit—it’s a full-on journey through time, making it one of the largest dinosaur exhibitions in Europe.

Get ready for an epic prehistoric spectacle and hurry up before Newman from Seinfeld ruins the whole thing by setting them loose.

(We’re pretty sure Gen Zers reading this have no idea what any of these jokes mean because Jurassic World is all they know).

🖥️ What: Saurios

📍 Where: Escenario Puerta del Angel, Paseo del Embarcadero 3, Madrid

📅 When: Through June 1. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €15

3.🎭 A play: Road to Mecca

Argentine actor and director Claudio Tolcachir takes on the work of South African playwright Athol Fugard and delivers a production that celebrates the courage of those who dare to live their truth regardless of societal expectations.

The 1984 play reflects the harsh realities of apartheid-era South Africa and is inspired by Helen Martins, a real-life artist who transformed her home into a sanctuary of sculptures and creativity.

Set entirely in Miss Helen’s home , the story follows an elderly woman battling the disapproval of her conservative community due to her unconventional lifestyle and art. When she receives two visitors—Elsa, a progressive young teacher, and Marius, a devout minister—the stage is set for a tense and thought-provoking debate about morality, personal freedom, and the right to shape one’s own destiny.

The play transcends its South African origins and asks a timeless question: how much courage does it take to embrace who we truly are in a world that constantly demands we fit in?

Tolcachir’s version is led by acclaimed Spanish actress Lola Herrera. If your Spanish is good, then don’t miss it.

🖥️ What: Camino a la Meca (Road to Mecca)

📍 Where: Teatro Bellas Artes, Calle del Marqués de Casa Riera 2, Madrid

📅 When: Through April 27

🎟 Tickets: €17 to €28

4.🍺 Another Tapa Route: TAPA Prospe 2025

You know how you’re always telling your friends/significant other(s) that you should try something else than Malasaña for a change? Well, here’s your opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and head over to Prosperidad, a neighborhood in the Chamartín district you probably didn’t know existed.

Prosperidad (aka La Prospe) turns into the ultimate tapas and craft beer paradise with the tapa route Tapa Prospe 2025 (its fifth edition). Once you head over there you to try the area’s best tapas and pair them with the exclusive craft beers created by Prospe Not Death.

Prosperidad has reasons to celebrate, as the Madrid Design Festival (which we covered last week) arrived there this year for the first time ever.

For just €5.95, you get a special contest tapa + your choice of a Cerveza Dichosa, wine, or soft drink—a perfect excuse to gather friends and explore the bars (this year’s edition brings limited-edition craft beers brewed exclusively for the event).

Participating venues include Apadana, Bayres Beef, Casa Vecchia, Costa Verde, El Secreto, La Prospe Terraza, Me Vale Madre and Nem Nem.

🖥️ What: Ruta de la Tapa Prospe 2025

📍 Where: Multiple venues in the Prosperidad neighborhood, Madrid

📅 When: Through March 16. Check website for participating venues.

🎟 Tapa Menu: €5.95

5.☀️ Hervé Koubi’s Sol Invictus

French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi makes his highly anticipated Spanish debut with Sol Invictus, a breathtaking contemporary dance performance.

Koubi is known for his fusion of styles and choreographies that seamlessly merge hip-hop, breakdancing, and traditional dances from regions like the Amazon and Siberia.

This piece is a celebration of the natural cycles that shape us, using explosive energy and deeply emotional movement so we can reconnect with the profound mysteries of life.

The show brings together themes of solidarity, love, and our connection to the changing seasons (we at The Bubble are definitely connected to the warmer seasons). For Koubi, dance is more than an art form and a universal language that transcends cultural and emotional barriers, “carrying messages of hope, unity, and the radiant pulse of existence”.

Since founding the Compagnie Hervé Koubi in 2000, this celebrated choreographer has created groundbreaking works such as Ce que le jour doit à la nuit and Les nuits barbares ou les premiers matins du monde, exploring themes of identity, memory, and the universality of movement.

🖥️ What: Sol Invictus

📍 Where: Teatros del Canal. Calle de Cea Bermúdez, 1. Madrid.

📅 When: Through March 16. Check website for schedules.

🎟 Tickets: €9 to €25

🔔 A Message From Our Sponsor

Secret Kingdoms is your English bookstore in Madrid. It specializes in Spanish history and literature, contemporary and classic novels, books for children and young adults of all ages, history and historical fiction, thrillers, science fiction, fantasy, poetry, biographies and much more.

Located on Calle de Moratín 7 — a few blocks away from the Prado Museum — and with over 20,000 new and used books, Secret Kingdoms has something for everyone.

Find out more at www.thesecretkingdoms.com

