February 28, 2024 | Madrid | Issue #88

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

It’s Carnival again!

And what better way to celebrate the arrival of a month that not only ushers in spring but also marks the start of Central European Summer Time (CEST)? Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour on March 30th (that is, if you still own one for some inexplicable reason).

Just think about it —in 30 days, it will still be light after 8 p.m. And if that doesn’t bring you joy, we honestly don’t know what will.

In the meantime, here are a few options for you this weekend, from Carnival to a vegan market.

Enjoy!

1.🦹🏻‍♀️ Madrid Carnival 2025 is here!

Carnival Weekend is here! Featuring parties, musical performances, street dancing and many other activities in the Matadero district (check the video above from last year’s edition to see what it’s all about).

The event kicks off Saturday with multiple things to do, such as workshops, scavenger hunts, circus acrobatics, magic shows, and the traditional “gigantes y cabezudos” parade. There will also be an official opening speech delivered by renowned chef Alberto Chicote at the Esplanade of Madrid Río around 12:45 p.m.

The Grand Carnival Parade will take place from 1-3 p.m, starting at Puente de Toledo and ending at the Esplanade of Madrid Río. Then the day ends with the Grand Carnival Party, featuring Confeti de Odio, DJ set Brava! and DJ set Chico Blanco.

Then on Sunday there’s the “manteo” of a rag doll, performed by the Cultural Association Arrabel, offering a glimpse into the Madrid of Francisco Goya, as depicted in his famous tapestry cartoons.

There will also be murgas and chirigotas, the traditional musical comedy troupes known for their sharp humor and social commentary. Make sure you check the official website for the Madrid Carnival for additional information.

Madrid Carnival 2025. Plaza de Legazpi 8, Madrid. March 1-6. Check website for activities. Free admission.

2.🎤 K!NGDOM and their hit song “Me Gustas Tu”

They may not have won Benidorm Fest last month but trust us when we say K!ngdom has some great songs!

This independent Madrid-based band has become one of the breakout acts in the electronic music scene with catchy songs such as Confieso and Me Gustas Tú (their entry for Eurovision 2025).

The band’s style fuses rock, pop, indie, and electronic music. The trio consists of music producers Iván Ramírez and Jorge Gomis, along with singer Ane, and their music features synthesizers, which they seamlessly blend with a bold and high-energy sound.

You also may know them (and didn’t know it) for creating the theme song for the Netflix hit series Valeria, which follows a group of four female friends in their late 20s in Madrid (think Sex & The City but with people having brunch in Chueca).

Trust us when we say if you like electronic pop, this is your plan for the weekend.

K!ngdom. Movistar Arena (former Wizink), Avenida Felipe II, s/n, Madrid. March 1, 9 p.m. Tickets: €20.

3.🤤 The 11th Annual Ruta de la Fabada y las Verdinas

It’s still winter so why the hell not?

If you don’t know what a fabada is, you’re 100% missing out. In short, a fabada is a type of bean stew from Asturias that is widely available all over Spain because of how good it is. It’s a winter dish and it’s usually eaten for lunch.

Lucky for you, Madrid is celebrating the 11th Fabada and Verdinas Route, which brings together several restaurants in the city to prepare for World Fabada Day (yes, it’s totally a thing) on March 15.

The event pays tribute to Asturian fabada and verdinas (a type of green bean) which have become two of the most emblematic dishes in Spanish gastronomy.

Well-known restaurants such as La Sidrería Carlos Tartiere, Casa Hortensia, and El Ñeru are participating with their incredible variations of this beloved dish.

As it happens with every ruta, participating restaurants offer a special menu, consisting of a starter, a main course, and a dessert. The main dish will feature either fabada or verdinas. If you’re a foodie, put on your sweatpants and head over to El Ñeru for a one-of-a-kind experience.

XI Ruta de la Fabada y las Verdinas. Multiple locations around Madrid. Feb. 28 to March 23. Check website for participating venues and prices.

4.🥦 The Madrid Vegan Market

If fabadas are not your thing (because, well, beef and pork) then we have a great alternative for you: The Madrid Vegan Market this Sunday!

One of Madrid’s favorite pop-up vegan events is back to bring together vegan food and cosmetic products, inspiring talks, a food court, and animal sanctuaries.

There will be over 20 stands featuring vegan-friendly products of all kinds, such as food (there’s a great gastro-zone!), cosmetics, supplements, accessories, and more. You can find food stands from popular vegan venues in Madrid such as Freedom Cakes, Good Shit Vegan, Urban Nomad Chef, Vegasun and more!

Three insightful workshops will take place throughout the day, covering a range of important topics: The Psychology of Veganism, exploring the mindset behind plant-based choices; Vegan Activism, focusing on effective ways to advocate for change; and Starting a Purpose-Driven Business, offering guidance on building a venture with ethical and sustainable values.

In the market, you can also find animal sanctuaries showcasing their rescue work and advocacy as well as engaging talks on veganism and activism. See? Don’t say we don’t spoil you.

Madrid Vegan Market. Espacio Rastro Madrid, San Cayetano 5, Madrid. March 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

5. 🐸 The Mercado de las Ranas street market

The Mercado de las Ranas is back this Saturday!

This street market is similar to the Portobello Road or Candem Town markets in London. This Saturday, stores participating in this mercado in Plaza Santa Ana, in the Las Letras district, bring their goods outside into the street so visitors can buy their favorite book, t-shirt or grab a slice of pizza on the go.

If there’s one thing we love about Madrid (and there are actually many), it’s the street market scene, and this one doesn’t disappoint. After a bit of retail therapy, grab a table at the plaza and sip a cool caña or a latte in one of the nearby specialty coffee shops.

You’re welcome.

Mercado de las Ranas. All along Calle de las Huertas in Las Letras, Madrid. March 1, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

👨🏻‍💻 Viral Stories of the Week

🎥 Madrid governor Ayuso’s boyfriend gets whacked by the press

elmundo_es A post shared by @elmundo_es

💃🏻 In Granada, no one dances alone

postureoespanol A post shared by @postureoespanol

We’ll be back next week with more.