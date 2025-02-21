February 21, 2024 | Madrid | Issue #87

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

We’re also one month away from the spring, so this brings us a lot of joy. And as we anticipate the arrival of milder temperatures—this winter has felt endless—here are a few curated options for your weekend in Madrid.

1.👗 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid 2025 (February Edition)

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid—Spain’s biggest fashion event—is back, and this time it’s celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

Venues around the city transform into a grand runway for both established and emerging designers from around the world as they present their new sartorial creations. It’s also a great way to impress people on Instagram. “Look at me hanging out with the models, you plebs”.

The MBFWM (a mouthful, we know) is a key event on the international fashion circuit, and this February edition promises to introduce major industry innovations and trend-setting collections from designers at the forefront of contemporary fashion.

This year’s schedule features the popular OFF Program , featuring prominent Spanish designers and a spotlight on emerging designers through the Samsung EGO initiative, which focuses on the next generation of Spanish fashion.

There’s also the L’Oréal Paris Award for Best Collection and Best Model, which recognizes “outstanding craftsmanship and creativity” in the event.

Do not miss shows by designers Isabel Sanchís, Custo Barcelona or Agata Ruiz de la Prada. Check the full program on the official website.

Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid. Avenida del Partenón 5, IFEMA, Madrid. Through Feb. 23. Check website for full program. Tickets start at €10.

2.✏️ Escaparates de Madrid: A tribute to urban sketching

If fashion is not your thing (don’t worry, we won’t judge), why not try an exhibit of urban sketches showcasing the most emblematic storefronts in downtown Madrid instead?

The exhibit presents a curated selection of works created by urban sketchers dedicated to preserving Madrid’s heritage through art. It features 62 pieces, all sketched in situ during two-hour sessions held on Tuesdays, with no restrictions on technique.

Once each drawing is completed , the artists enter the establishment to share their work, obtaining a stamp from the business to certify the authenticity of the artistic moment.

Over the past four years , these artists have meticulously documented historic storefronts across multiple districts, working directly on-site to immortalize their essence.

More than just an art exhibition, this collection serves as a visual archive of Madrid’s commercial legacy, featuring establishments that date back to the 17th century such as the Librería de San Ginés or the restaurant Sobrino de Botín.

The goal of the exhibit is to make sure that the city’s oldest businesses “remain celebrated and remembered for generations to come”. It’s a great wat to learn about more about the history of the Centro (Downtown) district.

Escaparates de Madrid. Centro Cultural Clara del Rey, Museo ABC, Calle de Amaniel 29, Madrid. Though March 1. Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free admission.

3.🎨 An El Greco Exhibition at the Prado Museum

Attention, art nerds (i.e. us)! The Museo del Prado is presenting an unmissable exhibit that brings together, for the first time since 1830, most of the works Greek painter El Greco (the architect of the Spanish Renaissance) painted between 1577 and 1579 for the Monastery of Santo Domingo el Antiguo in Toledo.

This exhibit highlights the artist’s most significant commission up to that point, with a project that originally included a grand altarpiece and whose canvases were later scattered across different collections.

A highlight of the exhibition is The Assumption of the Virgin, which returns to the Prado for the first time in over a century, thanks to a collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago.

This masterpiece will be displayed alongside other works from the museum’s collection and pieces from the side altarpieces of the church, so visitors will have the rare opportunity to experience El Greco’s artistic vision in its near-original context.

El Greco at the Prado Museum. Prado Museum, Paseo del Prado s/n, Madrid. Through June 15. Check website for schedule. Tickets: €15.

4.💃🏻 A Dance of Boundaries and Memory: Minus 16 & Biterna

Minus 16, by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin, is a bold exploration of improvisation and audience participation, blending elements from his past works with Israeli and Cuban music.

Since its 1999 premiere with Nederlands Dans Theater II, the piece has pushed dancers beyond structured choreography, embracing instinctive movement through Naharin’s Gaga technique. The performance culminates in a shared experience, as audience members join the dancers on stage, reinforcing dance as a universal language.

In contrast, Biterna, choreographed by Aleix Martínez for the 33rd Dansàneu Festival, is a deeply historical and emotional piece. Premiered in July 2024, it featured a live choir and original music by Arnau Obiols, honoring the 600th anniversary of Europe’s first anti-witchcraft law (oohhh, witchcraft!). The work highlights the persecution of marginalized communities, with Biterna symbolizing an imaginary medieval gathering place for accused witches.

Both works use dance as a transformative force—one through audience engagement and physical expression, the other by reclaiming historical memory.

Minus 16 & Biterna. Paseo de la Chopera 14, Centro Danza Matadero, Madrid. February 21 & 22. 8 pm. Tickets start at €20.

5.🎭 A classic sainete: La Señorita de Trevélez

Have you ever seen a sainete? (For those of you unacquainted with the term, it’s a type of Spanish comic opera). If the answer is no, then make sure you don’t miss this one.

La Señorita de Trevélez is a classic sainete from 1916 by Spanish playwright Carlos Arniches. It’s also a satirical comedy that explores themes such as “malice disguised as amusement and power dynamics in society”.

The story takes place in a small town , where a wealthy young prankster named Tito Guiyola and his friends orchestrate a cruel joke at the expense of Florita—a single, naïve, and aging woman who lives with her protective brother, Gonzalo.

When the truth is revealed and the cruelty of the situation becomes evident Gonzalo tries to defend his humiliated sister. It’s a funny—yet tragic—play that “offers a critical reflection on human nature and social injustices”, making it one of the most significant pieces of 20th-century Spanish theater.

Don’t miss it.

La Señorita de Trevélez. Teatro Fernán Gómez. Centro Cultural de la Villa, Plaza de Colón 4, Madrid. Through April 20. Check website for schedule. Tickets: €22.

